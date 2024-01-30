Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2024 12:55 PM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.44K Followers

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pat Davidson – Senior Vice President-Investor Relations

John Pfeifer – President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Pack – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mig Dobre – Baird

Jerry Revich – Goldman Sachs

Angel Castillo – Morgan Stanley

Chad Dillard – Bernstein

Tami Zakaria – JPMorgan

Tim Dean – Citigroup

Seth Weber – Wells Fargo

David Raso – Evercore

Mike Shlisky – D.A. Davidson

Steven Fisher – UBS

Nicole DeBlase – Deutsche Bank

Steve Barger – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Oshkosh Corporation Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Pat Davidson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for Oshkosh Corporation. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Pat Davidson

Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Earlier today, we published our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. A copy of that release is available on our website at oshkoshcorp.com. Today's call is being webcast and is accompanied by a slide presentation, which includes a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures that we will use during this call and is also available on our website. The audio replay and slide presentation will be available on our website for approximately 12 months. Please refer now to Slide 2 of that presentation.

Our remarks that follow, including answers to your questions, contain statements that we believe to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About OSK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OSK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.