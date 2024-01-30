JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rose about 3% on Tuesday after reporting solid fiscal Q2 results. This comes as the company’s stock has been a material underperformer over the past year, losing about 4% even as the broader market has rallied substantially. While its business was negatively impacted by COVID as well as subsequent food inflation, results are on the mend, and I see moderate upside from here, making shares a buy.

In the company’s second fiscal quarter, adjusted EPS beat consensus by $0.01 at $0.89 while revenue rose by 3.7% to $19.3 billion. EPS rose by 11% over the past year, significantly outpacing revenue growth as operating margins expanded and the share count fell by about 1%. Gross margins expanded by 21bp to 18.2%, which caused gross profits to rise by 4.9%, outpacing revenue growth by 120bp.

Overall, U.S. food service volumes rose by 3.4% while local case volume rose by 2.9%. While Sysco is primarily a U.S. company, it does have an overseas operation. International sales (about 20% of the total) rose by 9.6%, with about 3% of currency tailwinds, pushing operating income up 30% to $102 million. This unit has sub-3% operating margins vs. U.S. food-service at 6.3%, given its smaller scale and the slower recovery from COVID lockdowns in the U.S. With rest of world activity now fully normalized, the recovery we have seen in U.S. margins and operating leverage over the past year is now taking hold overseas for Sysco, which should provide some further margin accretion opportunity.

During the last quarter, Sysco had product inflation of 1.1%, which has slowed markedly from the prior two years. I view Sysco as a beneficiary of easing food prices. Sysco essentially acts as a middleman, in some respects. It purchases and process food, and then, 62% of its sales are to restaurants with the remainder cafeterias, airlines, and other business. Its costs are the cost of raw food materials, while its pricing power is tied to the demand from restaurants and other customers.

In the wake of COVID and associated supply disruptions, food manufacturing costs rose substantially, outstripping the ability of companies like Sysco to pass them on to end customers. However after rising double digits, food inflation has turned negative. With Sysco’s own cost inflation of 1.1%, there is likely to be further deceleration in coming quarters. If restaurant demand stays resilient though, Sysco can maintain current prices, or raise them slightly, and continue to recapture gross margin, as it did this past quarter.

While slower food inflation means slower revenue growth, from a profit perspective, investors should prefer 0-2% cost inflation and 1-3% price increases to a 10% cost inflation and 8% price increase environment. This is where Sysco’s business appears to be heading, certainly on the cost side. In terms of pricing to restaurants and other business, Sysco continues to see solid demand as evidenced by ~3% volume growth. This is consistent with macroeconomic data, which shows continued strength in restaurant activity.

With a recession appearing less likely, restaurant consumption should remain solid in my view as it is less likely that consumers are forced to pull back materially on discretionary items. Now, some may be concerned that given the surge in “revenge spending” post-COVID that restaurant consumption is unsustainably high. This is not the case though, with food service and accommodations as a share of spending simply back to its 2019 levels of ~6.5-7%. We may not see spending continue to outpace overall consumption growth, but there is no evidence that consumers are overspending at restaurants.

This points to ongoing, moderate volume growth for Sysco, allowing sufficient pricing power to continue to modestly expand margins. This is consistent with guidance with the company reiterating guidance for “mid-single digit sales growth” and EPS of $4.20-$4.40, up about 10%.

Importantly, the business is very cash flow generative, and despite seasonal working capital outflows, it has generated $527 million of free cash flow year to date. It should generate over $2 billion this year as working capital reverses in H2. Sysco has also greatly repaired its balance sheet. Net debt to EBITDA of 2.75x is down from 3x last year and over 5x when COVID disrupted financial results. Sysco targets 2.5-2.75x leverage, so there is no need for material further deleveraging. As a result, in 2024, the company expects to repurchase about $1.25 billion in stock, up from $750 million previously. This should reduce the share count by about 3% and combined with its 2.65% dividend yield provides a capital return yield of 5.5-6%.

At 18x earnings, shares are not particularly expensive given solid results and this strong level of capital return. Importantly, SYY appears well positioned to sustain high-single digit earnings growth over the next 12-24 months, given favorable inflation dynamics and solid restaurant demand. With its solid balance sheet, this should enable ongoing buybacks and dividend increases. I would be a buyer down to a 5% capital return yield, given potential for ongoing 5+% growth, which would push shares toward $90, or about 13% above current levels. With results improving, Sysco Corporation’s lagging stock has created an attractive entry point for investors.