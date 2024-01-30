Fed Meeting Preview: The Future Of Quantitative Tightening

HAKINMHAN

My first job out of college was with a major regional commercial bank. After completing a six-month Management Training Program, with rotations in Operations, Branch Banking, Commercial Lending and Consumer Loans, I asked to be placed in the Money Center for my permanent assignment.

While not the largest department, nor the most coveted, I viewed the Money Center as the most critical division of the bank; it was the heart of the bank’s operations. The Money Center was situated adjacent to the wire room, where tens of millions of dollars a day flowed into and out of the bank’s accounts.

Under the supervision of the Treasurer of the bank, the Money Center’s primary responsibility was to manage the bank’s balance sheet risk. It made sure that the risk of the assets matched the risk of the liabilities. This was my first introduction to the complexity of bank asset/liability management.

One of my responsibilities was to manage the bank’s Required Reserves. Commercial banks were required to keep a certain percentage of their liabilities on hand. The Reserve Requirement could be held in cash at the bank, or in a Reserve Account at the Fed. Usually, the cash on hand at the bank was quite small, and the bulk of the Required Reserves were held in the Reserve Account at the Fed. The purpose of the Reserve Requirement was so that each bank had cash available to it to meet customer withdrawal requests.

This is known as Fractional-Reserve Banking. A bank didn’t have to keep 100% of its liabilities on hand, because there never was a demand for 100% of the deposits to be withdrawn, and 100% on hand would defeat the purpose of the bank, which was to use the deposits to make loans or for other investments.

Scarce Reserves Regime

The Reserve Requirement levels were set by the Fed. The way the Reserve Requirement worked was that each bank had to maintain its Required Reserve balance over a fourteen-day reserve maintenance period. What this meant was that the bank didn’t have to hit their Reserve Requirement each and every day, but they had to average their Reserve Requirement Balance for that fourteen-day maintenance period. The maintenance period began on a Thursday, and ended on a Wednesday.

For example, if a bank had a Reserve Requirement of $10 million, they could keep $10 million in their Reserve Account each day for the entire maintenance period, or they could keep $1 million in their account each day for the first thirteen days, then have $127 million in the account for the final settlement day of the maintenance period. As long as the bank averaged $10 million a day for the entire maintenance period they were in compliance.

The goal was to hit the Reserve Requirement exactly, without going over. The reason for this was because the bank did not earn anything for their Required Reserves. There was no return on cash, and the Fed did not pay interest on the Reserve Balances of Member Banks. Any Excess Reserves that stayed in the Reserve Account lost the opportunity to be used as a loan or an investment that could generate a return for the bank.

Therefore, banks with Excess Reserves would lend to banks with reserve shortages, on an overnight basis. This was known as the Fed Funds Market.

At that time, Fed Funds and other money market rates were in the double digits, so there was a real opportunity cost for holding Excess Reserves.

The way the Fed conducted Monetary Policy was to control the Fed Funds rate through Open Market Operations, or buying and selling short term Treasury securities. When the Fed bought Treasury Bills, they would inject reserves into the system, thereby causing the Fed Funds rate to fall, or if they sold Treasury Bills, they would drain reserves from the system, which would cause Fed Funds to rise.

This mechanism was not precise, and they had to fine-tune it by adjusting the amount of their Open Market Operations. Consequently, the Fed Funds Rate had a fair amount of volatility.

FRED

This was how the Fed conducted Monetary Policy until the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) in 2008.

It is known as the Scarce Reserves Regime.

Ample Reserves Regime

During the GFC, the Fed changed the way they conducted Monetary Policy. Their first move for preventing the economy and the banking system from collapsing was to use their most effective Monetary Policy tool by cutting the Fed Funds Rate to almost zero. Once that tool was no longer available to them, they turned to more unconventional methods.

Using Open Market Operations, the Fed embarked on a series of Large-Scale Asset Purchases, more commonly known as Quantitative Easing (QE) to try to stimulate the economy and add liquidity to the system. This resulted in a massive expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet, and also dramatically increased the amount of Reserves in the banking system.

The significant change the Fed made during this period was to start paying Interest on Reserves (IOR). Because QE caused Reserves to increase, with the Fed now paying IOR, banks had an incentive to keep the Reserves on deposit at the Fed. This permitted the Fed to have better control over the Reserves. It also allowed the Fed to control more directly the Fed Funds Rate. Instead of using Open Market Operations to indirectly tweak the Fed Funds Rate, the Fed could impact Fed Funds by the IOR rate they set.

A second change the Fed made during this period was to create the Overnight Reverse Repurchase Agreement (ON RRP) Facility. The Fed felt that it would be beneficial to have some of the newly created liquidity outside of the banking system. This was a way for non-banks, like money market funds, to also deposit their excess funds at the Fed and earn a market return. This was a new tool to take pressure off of the banking system.

In effect, the IOR rate created a ceiling, and the ON RRP rate created a floor, while the Fed Funds rate traded between the two rates.

This new method of the Fed for conducting Monetary Policy is known as the Ample Reserves Regime.

Abundant Reserves Regime

During the pandemic, the Fed again implemented a massive QE program to offset the contractionary effects caused by the economy shutting down. The Fed balance sheet doubled, as did the liquidity created to purchase the securities of QE. Bank Reserves became so plentiful, in 2020 the Fed abandoned Reserve Requirements. They determined that the new operating framework created more than enough Reserves in the banking system.

This became known as the Abundant Reserves Regime.

The chart below shows the growth in the Fed’s Total Assets (red line) and the liquidity created (blue line.) The liquidity is the Bank Reserves and Overnight Reverse Repurchase Agreements.

FRED

Pre-GFC the Fed Balance sheet totaled $870 billion, and by its peak during the pandemic, it had grown tenfold to almost $9 trillion.

During the Scarce Reserves Regime Bank Reserves averaged 6% of total assets, then grew to average 45% of total assets during the Ample Reserves Regime and they peaked at 70% of total assets during the Abundant Reserves Regime.

FOMC Meeting

The Fed meets today for their first FOMC meeting of 2024. There is much speculation about the course of their actions and how soon they will pivot and reverse policy by cutting rates.

The Fed began tightening by raising rates in March 2022 and the market has been anticipating the Fed pivot at least since July 2022. We’re still waiting for the pivot, 18 months later, but all indications are that we are getting closer.

At the December FOMC Fed Chairman Powell stated that progress was being made on inflation nearing the Fed’s 2% target, and that the economy was slowing. The Fed’s Dot Plot, with the release of their Summary of Economic Projections, suggested that there would be three rate cuts in 2024, although market expectations immediately shifted to anticipating 4 to 6 rate cuts.

Recent economic releases, including the surprise strength in 4Q23 GDP of 3.3%, following 3Q23 GDP of 4.9%, indicate that the Fed will pause again at this meeting.

This will be the Fed’s fourth consecutive pause, and the fifth pause in the last six FOMC Meetings. The Fed Funds rate was last raised by 25 basis points six months ago in July 2023.

A rate cut in March is looking like a 50-50 proposition, but unless the economic data show significant weakness before then, my guess is that it will not occur before May.

Will Quantitative Tightening Continue?

The other component of the Fed’s Policy Normalization Plan has been the reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet, or what is more commonly known as Quantitative Tightening (QT). As the name implies, Quantitative Tightening is the opposite of Quantitative Easing.

When the Fed first embarked on QE, it was an extraordinary measure implemented at an extraordinary time of crisis. It was always intended to be temporary. Once the economy stabilized and the crisis passed, the goal was to remove the extraordinary measures used to combat the crisis and to return to a more normal policy.

Executing this policy has proven to be more difficult than imagined. First, it took fourteen years and several attempts to actually achieve meaningful balance sheet reduction. Second, even though the policy has been in place for one- and one-half years, the Fed has not been able to reach its targets. Finally, there is pressure to end QT before full normalization has occurred.

QT began in June 2022. After an initial three month phase in of reducing the Fed’s SOMA portfolio by $47.5 billion per month in US Treasury and MBS maturity roll-offs, full implementation went into effect in September 2022. The target has been $95 billion per month in security roll-offs since then.

With nineteen months of QT in hand, the results have been less than hoped for. The Fed has not once hit their monthly target, and to date they have reduced their SOMA portfolio by $1.3 trillion of the $1.7 trillion targeted amount, or by 75%.

Federal Reserve

The main reason for the shortfall is that the Fed’s MBS holdings have been rolling-off at a slower rate than initially projected. As mortgage rates have risen due to the Fed tightening, mortgage prepayments, which were a large part of the monthly cash flows from the MBS securities, have evaporated. The Fed is now only receiving roughly $16 billion per month in scheduled amortization of principal on their MBS holdings, making it impossible to meet the target of $35 billion per month in MBS roll-offs. To date, the Fed has only cut $275 billion of the targeted $612 billion in MBS, or 45% of goal.

The Fed has had more success with their US Treasury holdings, as they have rolled-off $979 billion of the targeted $1,050 billion, or 93%.

The Fed’s Total Assets now stand at $7.7 trillion, down from their peak of $8.9 trillion. While this $1.2 trillion reduction is significant, it is still only a 13% cut, after the Fed’s assets increased tenfold during the QE period.

While no one thought we would return to the pre-GFC sized balance sheet, as the Fed had changed its method of executing Monetary Policy from the Scarce Reserves Regime to the Ample Reserves Regime, more progress was expected.

At the December 2023 FOMC meeting, for the first time there was discussion of the pace of balance sheet reduction. This has raised many questions. When will the Fed stop QT? How will the Fed begin the process of stopping QT? What is the proper level of Reserve Balances?

The Fed has demonstrated that they don’t act impulsively, and they don’t like to surprise the market. Therefore, they act methodically, with much disclosure and lead time.

A good example of their behavior is how they acted on ending QE and moving to QT.

In December 2021 the Fed first discussed tapering their purchases of Treasury and MBS for the SOMA Portfolio. In January 2022 the Fed issued their “Principles for Reducing the Size of the Fed’s Balance Sheet.” In May 2022 the Fed communicated their plans for reducing the size of the balance sheet. Finally in June 2023 they began a gradual phase in of their balance sheet reduction plan. In total, they took six months from initial discussion to implementation.

Using this model, we can expect that they won’t begin executing their plan until June 2024.

Then the question becomes what is the proper level of Reserve Balances to maintain?

On this question the Fed has been very vague. In their Policy Normalization discussion, the Fed has simply said “Over time, the Committee intends to maintain securities holdings in amounts needed to implement monetary policy efficiently and effectively in its Ample Reserves Regime.”

A concern is that by cutting reserves too drastically, they will create strain on the financial system. The example that has been referenced is when the Fed first tried to implement QT during 2018-19. In September 2019 repo rates spiked dramatically, rising from 2% to 10% intraday. Post-mortem analysis determined that Bank Reserves had declined to a multi-year low of $1.4 trillion, which was not sufficient to support the level of Treasury holdings of primary dealers. This shortage of reserves caused the Fed to immediately reverse policy and buy Treasury Bills to inject reserves and satisfy the funding requirements.

At the time, the Fed’s $1.4 trillion of Reserves represented 7% of GDP. This was deemed to be too low.

In an August 2023 analysis by the St. Louis Fed, “The Mechanics of Fed Balance Sheet Normalization,” the authors concluded that the desired level of liquidity was 10-12% of GDP. That would put liquidity in the range of $2.7 to $3.3 trillion.

The current level of liquidity on the Fed balance sheet is $4.5 trillion, comprised of $3.6 trillion in Bank Reserves and $0.9 trillion of Reverse Repurchase Agreements. At the current roll-off rate of $75 billion per month, it would take 20 months of QT to hit minimum desired level of Bank Reserves in the Ample Reserve Regime.

Consequently, the Fed could continue QT until September 2026 before they needed to worry about liquidity levels.

Conclusion

The Fed is at an inflection point with their Monetary Policy. The economic data suggests that a cut in rates will come, but there is a disconnect between what the market is expecting and what the Fed will do. At the conclusion of the FOMC meeting tomorrow the Fed will likely again pause, keeping the market on hold for their desired rate cut.

As for QT, the Fed is moving, in their plodding manor, towards an adjustment toward changing their Policy Normalization plans, but the long lead time they have to hitting their minimum desired level of Bank Reserves in the Ample Reserve Regime, means there will be no immediate action.