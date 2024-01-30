Matt Winkelmeyer

Closed-end funds ("CEFs") trading at substantial discounts are a go-to investment class for me. At the end of 2023, they were trading at historic discounts. Currently, they are still trading at a deep discount to their net asset values. It's standard to see these investment vehicles trading below their NAVs, but the magnitude of the discount varies. For example, the discount tends to blow out during a panic. Based on XA Investments data, the 10-year historical discount is around 5.86%. The discount as of 12/31/2023 averaged 9.63%. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) is a fund I check out occasionally regardless of whether it is topping the discount tables. DoubleLine is run by Jeffrey Gundlach, and I enjoy his macro views that he shares occasionally in financial media or through firm presentations.

To consider a fund for my portfolio, my approach is straightforward;

There is a large discount (given the type of fund and assets).

Fees have to be reasonable.

There is sound management in place or activists present.

Then, I opt to hold the investment until the discount narrows, or a markedly superior opportunity presents itself. During the holding period, I often benefit from attractive distributions.

Over the years, I've come to prefer fixed-income funds over equity-based ones, primarily due to the lower underlying volatility. I also increasingly hedge out the underlying exposure through offsetting ETF exposure.

Unfortunately, the DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, which has $1.3 billion in assets, rarely trades at a deep discount, which means I don't get to own it often. The fund's investment strategy focuses on:

Aiming for high current income,

Capital growth,

Investing in a diverse range of debt securities and income-generating assets globally, including emerging markets,

Limiting exposure to over 50% of its assets in any single debt security market sector (excluding U.S. government securities),

Potential investments in various mortgage-backed securities.

This is no unique strategy or unique goal within this universe. But its portfolio betrays that they do real work and are not afraid to stray from the benchmark at DoubleLine. I'll get to that in a minute.

The thing I investigate is the fund's current discount relative to its historical performance. The discount is quite volatile. As recently as the end of 2023, the fund traded at a discount of ~8% even. When I look at the chart, it looks to me like the discount/premium follows performance. Bad performance leads to a deeper discount (magnifying the line item pain investors are experiencing) and setting in motion a selling loop. When performance is great, the discount narrows and even turns into a premium.

Data by YCharts

The fund is presently trading at a slight premium to its net asset value. This is around 4% above its 3-year average discount of 3.34%. Global income funds as an ag group trade at only a small discount of 2.62%. However, this fund is heavily invested in emerging market corporate bonds and these funds actually trade at very deep discounts of around 10%. That's quite a lot for fixed income closed-end funds.

I'm inclined to revisit this fund when the discount becomes more significant or at least attractive relative to its category. The fund's leverage ratio stands at approximately 22.07%, contributing to an annualized distribution rate of 10.54% based on the share price. While this figure is attractive, the fund's expense ratio is on the higher side at 3%. This includes ~1.8%, which is because of interest costs paid to achieve its leverage ratio. I do think the distribution is sustainable. Interest rates are currently reasonably high at the shorter end of the curve. There are usually areas where the spreads to government bonds are attractive. The leverage also allows the fund to create a bit of additional income, although at the expense of further volatility.

This fund's portfolio always offers intriguing insights. It's highly diversified on a security level with the largest holding accounting for just a fraction of the assets under management. Diversifying is crucial in bond investment, where the upside is often limited, but the downside risk can be substantial.

The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds with a maturity profile skewed towards shorter durations. What stands out to me is the large allocation (over 40% towards emerging markets). This indicates to me that DoubleLine is seeing desirable opportunities there.

Last time I wrote up this fund the constructive view of South America stood out, specifically differentiating investments in Argentina. Not a favorite destination for bond investors or any type of investor really. However, performance has been really good since the election of Javier Milei, and this turned out to be a prescient move. I know because, at The Special Situations Report, we benefitted on the equity side based on the Argentine election results.

This fund also holds other differentiating bonds you don't see in any run-of-the-mill fund like Ukrainian government bonds or corporate bonds of various Adani entities. Ukraine is, of course, at war, while Adani companies are caught up in allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research. Hindenburg Research wrote a report raising concerns, among other things, about the sustainability of the group's debt load, the group's financial controls, and auditing practices. For firms that do deep research, these are areas where I can imagine alpha can be generated more easily than in more downtrodden paths of the bond market.

Despite the steep total expense ratio (TER), access to DoubleLine's strong team and uniquely crafted portfolio could be worth the cost. However, I need a more substantial discount on the net asset value to justify getting in here. A spell of poor performance and the fund could easily trade at a discount again. Given the fairly concentrated asset tilts (like currently towards emerging markets), it will happen at some point.

I'm passing on this opportunity for now, but DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund remains a permanent fixture on my watch list of quality funds. If I held it, I would likely be looking for a replacement at a deeper discount to net asset value to rotate back in when it is more favorable to do so.