I Am Bottom Fishing: 2 Great Dividends +9%

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

When it comes to the market, 2020 through 2023 were very interesting times. There aren't many times within the history of the stock market that you can compare and have similar circumstances occur as we saw in those three years. The market crashed from COVID, recovered, went into a bear market in 2022, and is recovering again.

For many, they can point to the stock market and say, "Look at how well it has done!" yet many investors are looking at their portfolios and seeing different results. Maybe better, but for many something worse. They might be scratching their heads wondering why they are "underperforming."

The reason is that the upside isn't being driven by every stock. Overwhelmingly, the indexes are being moved more and more by a select group of companies versus the entire index benefiting as a whole. If you don't hold the handful of companies that are surging, your portfolio's performance relative to the S&P will be hampered.

If we look at the history of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the last five years, we can see a divergence between an equal-weighted portfolio of that entire index and a portfolio that is following the index exactly as it's weighted.

Data by YCharts

I have never been a proponent of the theory of market efficiency. What this means is that I don't believe that the market efficiently prices every single company at all times. I believe that the market is highly inefficient - especially in the short term - when emotions and overreactions rule the day. Investors inflate the value of some companies while overselling others.

What this means, is that if you're looking to invest in the market for income, you're going to have periods where perfectly good opportunities are oversold simply because income investments are relatively unpopular. Those are times when it is good to be greedy when others are fearful, especially if you want to develop an income stream rapidly that will vastly outweigh your expenses.

Today, I'm going to highlight two outstanding opportunities that have been oversold. They haven't been part of the "in crowd" in recent years and are trading at very attractive valuations and high yields.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: HQH - Yield 9.1%

abrdn Healthcare Investors (HQH) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) that invests in the healthcare sector. The healthcare sector has very strong fundamentals, on one hand - everyone needs healthcare, and as the population ages and grows, the demand for healthcare goods and services continually increases. On the other hand, healthcare is always a very contentious political issue. The "rules" of the healthcare industry are subject to significant changes from time to time, and those changes haven't always been easy for healthcare companies to adapt to.

Against this backdrop, HQH has materially outperformed the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Healthcare sector over the long haul:

Data by YCharts

In recent years, healthcare has underperformed as many companies have come down from their COVID-era highs. The momentum investors who piled into healthcare have left. Many healthcare companies are working on stabilizing in the face of COVID-era stimulus going away even as inflation drives expenses higher.

The poor sentiment among investors has led to HQH trading at a steep discount to NAV. At over 15%, this is a discount that has historically been seen during recessions.

Data by YCharts

With a proven track record going back to the 1980s, HQH has invested in healthcare in good markets and bad markets. Managing through them with strong performance and a lot of distributions for investors. One secret to HQH's longevity is its variable distribution policy. HQH pays out 2% of NAV each quarter. As a result, the distribution varies with NAV. When NAV declines and it needs to be rebuilt, the distribution shrinks, retaining more cash and allowing NAV to recover. When NAV is rising, investors are assured they get to participate in the upside with higher distributions.

Today, we can buy HQH at a steep discount to NAV, allowing us to get a higher yield.

Pick 2: DX - Yield 12.3%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) is a mortgage REIT that is focused on agency MBS. These are mortgages that are guaranteed by the "agencies" Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. We've talked extensively about the opportunities in peers AGNC Investment (AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NLY), and how we expect that these companies have the potential to dramatically outperform during a recession. DX is in the same business but takes a very different approach.

While agency MBS does not have any credit risk - if a borrower defaults, the agency will buy the mortgage back at par - they do carry interest rate risk. Agency mortgage REITs borrow short-term funds to own long-term assets. They benefit from a "normal" interest rate curve where they can access short-term borrowing at a lower rate than their long-term lending. The yield curve has been inverted, meaning that short-term rates are higher than long-term rates. This is a risk that agency mortgage REITs have to protect themselves from through hedging.

AGNC and NLY rely heavily on cash flow hedges like interest rate swaps to manage their rate risk. When they borrow, they enter an interest rate swap that effectively fixes their interest rate. The benefit of that strategy is that it provides very predictable cash flow, and interest rate changes will impact book value more than cash flow.

DX adopts a different strategy. Being smaller and much more agile, DX doesn't have any interest rate swaps. As a result, interest income is less than income expense: Source.

DX Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release

Why would DX hold an asset when they are paying more to borrow than they are earning in yield? Because they know that interest rates will not be high forever and the curve will not be inverted forever. When interest rates decline, DX's cost to borrow will decline rapidly. 100% of its borrowings mature within 90 days: Source.

DX Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

A decline in interest rates would immediately benefit DX's cash flow, since they don't have any interest rate hedges.

So, how does DX fund its dividend? Instead of hedging with swaps, DX hedges by shorting Treasuries with futures contracts. DX has been realizing gains as Treasury prices have fallen.

These gains count as REIT taxable income and are therefore required to be distributed. For 2023, they estimate their hedges have produced $1.47/share in REIT taxable income. This is important for investors because REIT taxable income is what distribution requirements are based on.

DX Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release

DX has another $861.8 million in gains that will need to be recognized in the future. These gains offset the losses caused by the inverted yield curve. It also provides DX with a long runway where they can afford to hold on to their MBS while they wait for the MBS market to recover.

DX expects that they can get 12-18% returns from agency MBS, an incredible return for an asset class that doesn't carry credit risk.

DX Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation

Smitri Popenoe, President of DX, said in the Q3 earnings call:

"So what does this mean for Dynex shareholders? We are invested in money good assets trading at historically low prices that offer accretive forward returns. Agency RMBS return projections look about as robust as I've seen them in my 10-plus years at Dynex and nearly 30 years as a fixed income investor."

Agency MBS has gone through a few very high return periods. Notably going into the Great Financial Crisis, a period where agency mortgage REITs saw booming prices and rising dividends. Management at DX believes we could be at the cusp of an opportunity that is even better than that.

Since DX has a completely liquid portfolio, it is capable of shifting quickly to adjust to a changing market. AGNC and NLY find themselves somewhat locked-in to their portfolios with interest rate swaps and tens of billions in agency MBS. Where they are like mega-yachts that turn slowly, DX is a speedboat that can turn on a dime because it can increase or decrease its Treasury futures quickly, and its agency MBS portfolio could be bought or sold very quickly.

This introduces the opportunity of upside benefit from DX's active management. It also introduces some extra risk to investors because we don't know what DX is doing until they report earnings. So far, DX has made very good decisions managing the volatile agency MBS environment since COVID. That's why we are suggesting DX as a diversification pick for those who already own AGNC or NLY and are looking for an option to add more exposure to agency MBS.

Conclusion

With HQH and DX, we can invest in a fund and an mREIT that have lagged the overall market in recent years but have strong histories of providing excellent income and positive total returns. I love to take opportunities to buy additional income, especially when it's on sale. When I see an income opportunity that is unfairly being beaten down because of investor misunderstanding, I am apt to go in and buy more, and I'm able to buy more because my portfolio generates massive flows of cash pouring into my account every month.

When it comes to retirement, sometimes the best thing you can do is buy investments that are unloved and misunderstood. This is one easy way that you can develop your portfolio to be a supercharged income portfolio and truly claim the title of being a professional income investor - one who recognizes that if you take care of your income, your total return will take care of itself.

This also means that you can be one of those retirees who can enjoy different hobbies, eat out at restaurants, or visit loved ones without having to constantly stare at their bank account or worry about their checkbook because you have the income to take care of your expenses and provide you with excess to be able to reinvest into your portfolio. I've often heard that freedom is not the absence of restrictions but the presence of unlimited opportunities. I want you to be financially free. I want you to have a retirement that is filled with opportunities.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.