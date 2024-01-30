Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alstom: We Remain Neutral

Jan. 30, 2024 1:45 PM ETAlstom SA (ALSMY) Stock, AOMFF Stock
Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
344 Followers

Summary

  • Alstom announces plan to strengthen financials, maintain investment grade rating, and improve corporate governance.
  • Q3 results in line with expectations, with orders slightly ahead and revenue slightly below consensus.
  • Alstom working on margin improvement and increasing cash flow conversion, but execution risk remains. Hold recommendation.

Bombardier trains

David Taljat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We have previously published two notes on Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) with a hold rating, discussing strong industry tailwinds as well as multiple issues including a controversial acquisition, poor execution, weak cash generation, and credit downgrades. Since our

This article was written by

Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
344 Followers
L/S Equity, Event-Driven, and Activism. Independent and differentiated fundamental analysis.I am a former hedge fund analyst with a passion for research and analysis in my free time. I am to identify attractive investment opportunities and provide added value to my readers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ALSMY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALSMY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AOMFF
--
ALSMY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.