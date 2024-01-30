David Taljat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We have previously published two notes on Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) with a hold rating, discussing strong industry tailwinds as well as multiple issues including a controversial acquisition, poor execution, weak cash generation, and credit downgrades. Since our first note, the share price has more than halved as the bear thesis has played out. The company has announced a plan to strengthen financials, avoid losing its investment grade rating, and improve corporate governance. We will discuss H1 results, analyze the company’s measures, and value Alstom’s shares.

A recap of relevant events

Alstom announced H1 results in line with the October trading release, with the FY guidance remaining unchanged. Moreover, the company announced its goal of having an unlevered balance sheet by March 2026. Most importantly, management confirmed the plan to release €2 billion of capital in order to maintain its investment grade rating via assets disposals, an equity-like issuance, and a capital increase. While diluting earnings per share, we believe this would significantly strengthen Alstom’s capital base and ensure stability and the ability to grow. Additional measures to reduce costs, operating working capital, and debt were introduced. Furthermore, the group announced the separation of the CEO and Chairman roles, allowing the CEO to focus solely on executing the firm’s business plan. Mr. Philippe Petitcolin, the former CEO of Safran will take over as Chairman while Mr. Poupart-Lafarge will retain his position as CEO. We are constructive on Alstom’s new corporate governance structure and believe the decision was long overdue.

Alstom H2 presentation

Q3 results

Q3 results came in largely in line with expectations, with orders slightly ahead and revenue slightly below consensus. Targets were reiterated and the action plan is currently being executed. Detailed information on the capital increase will be published at the latest during the FY results presentation in May. Meanwhile, management confirmed high interest in asset sales, with proceeds likely to come in above the €0.5-1 billion target. Likely, the assets for sale will be within the signaling business and be sold at a low double-digit EBIT multiple. The equity-like issuance is likely to consist of convertible bonds or hybrids as per management guidance. That is likely to raise an additional €0.5 billion as per our estimates.

Margin improvement and cash conversion

Alstom is working towards improving its margins and increasing operating cash flow to free cash flow conversion. The execution of legacy zero gross margin contracts as well as the current backlog’s structurally higher margins and the company’s announced structural cost reduction program should lead to a significant margin improvement. Moreover, the implementation of trade working capital and contracts working capital metrics, the new cash management process, and management incentive process, and overall increased focus on cash flow should help drive cash conversion up.

Valuation and investment recommendation

Similar to our previous notes, we value Alstom using EV/EBIT multiples and FCF yields. We adjust the forecasts to better reflect recent changes. We forecast €1.1 billion by FY2025e, using slightly lower sales growth and margin adjustments vs. our previous estimates. We value at 8x EBIT (one turn lower vs. the previous note to reflect the outlook) arriving at a target EV of €8.8 billion. We discount that to the present applying a cost of capital of 10% and arrive at an EV of €8 billion. We subtract €3.3 billion of net debt and other EV adjustments and arrive at an equity value of €4.7 billion. This implies 6% upside or a share price of €12.3 per share. Alternatively, we value Alstom at steady-state FCF of €600 million by FY2026e and apply a target 6% FCF yield, arriving at an EV of €10 billion in FY2026, discounted to an EV of €8.2 billion, implying an equity value of €4.9 billion which is slightly higher than the valuation derived from the previous methodology. Given the little value upside, combined with significant execution risk, we issue a Hold recommendation, as we find the investment unattractive from a risk-reward perspective. We would prefer to see clear signs of margin improvement and increased cash conversion, as well as a smooth execution of the capital increase to become more constructive on Alstom.

Risks

Downside risks include but are not limited to deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, lower than expected rail demand resulting in lower orders, higher competition from industry incumbents as well as emerging Chinese players resulting in lower orders and declining margins, operational underperformance, inability to execute contracts in time, higher than expected legacy contract losses, contract cancellations, technology and obsolescence risk, continued cash burn, inability to stabilize working capital, a liquidity crunch, further credit downgrades resulting in losing investment grade rating and higher cost of debt, inability to raise capital and fix the capital structure, higher than expected dilution from the upcoming equity raise, etc.

Upside risks include but are not limited to higher than expected growth, successful turnaround, upside from Bombardier arbitration case, speculative appeal, etc.

Conclusion

We are neutral on Alstom. We find the risk/reward unattractive, and we would avoid buying the stock at this time. We prefer other names in the European capital goods sector. We will revisit the case after the publication of FY results in May.

