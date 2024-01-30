Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Netflix Shines With Global Distribution

Jan. 30, 2024 2:30 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock2 Comments
Summary

  • Netflix's global distribution system has been key to its success, with popular shows like Squid Game gaining popularity worldwide.
  • The company's international expansion has been significant, with membership and revenue growth in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM.
  • Forward-looking investors should monitor upcoming releases such as Netflix Slam, 3 Body Problem and WWE's Raw.
Introduction

Per my November article, Netflix management showed confidence in the business by choosing to buy back six million shares in 3Q23. The 2023 10-K shows buybacks continued in 4Q23 as another 5.5 million shares were repurchased. My

I'm an individual investor heavily influenced by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Munger's 1994 USC Business School Speech is something I think about a lot: ### Over the long term, it's hard for a stock to earn a much better return than the business which underlies it earns. If the business earns 6% on capital over 40 years and you hold it for that 40 years, you're not going to make much different than a 6% return—even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns 18% on capital over 20 or 30 years, even if you pay an expensive looking price, you'll end up with a fine result. ... Another very simple effect I very seldom see discussed either by investment managers or anybody else is the effect of taxes. If you're going to buy something which compounds for 30 years at 15% per annum and you pay one 35% tax at the very end, the way that works out is that after taxes, you keep 13.3% per annum. In contrast, if you bought the same investment, but had to pay taxes every year of 35% out of the 15% that you earned, then your return would be 15% minus 35% of 15%—or only 9.75% per year compounded. So the difference there is over 3.5%. And what 3.5% does to the numbers over long holding periods like 30 years is truly eye-opening. If you sit back for long, long stretches in great companies, you can get a huge edge from nothing but the way that income taxes work. ### Feel free to follow me on twitter: https://twitter.com/ftreric

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX, AAPL, AMZN, DIS, GOOG, GOOGL, LBRDK, PARA, WBD, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Skagit
Skagit
Today, 3:56 PM
Comments (3.69K)
My GF likes to watch rom-coms and hit on several that were foreign but dubbed into English. Now we're not quite sure when she selects a program if it will be traditional or a dubbed over version from _____. These are often produced by Netflix in the home market but with enough intentional appeal to cross over and presumably, less expensive to make.

I wonder how many of the dinky streamers will survive since the focus has to be on the number of titles available and the amount of new content, not old episodes of CSI.
nerd_rage
nerd_rage
Today, 3:48 PM
Comments (19.06K)
Yep, NFLX can now pick up American reruns and cheap foreign content and build a decent business from it. They've cleverly filtered out all the fussy churn prone customers like me and are locking in the world's passive consumers. This battle is about subscribers, not about content.

The WWE is a perfect addition because it's very accessible content and should hit big globally. They've got a live action adaptation of Avatar the Last Airbender that should also hit big unless they've really goofed it up.

But they shouldn't crow so much about making Cobra Kai a hit because NFLX didn't know anymore than YouTube did that there was an audience for it. They try a metric shit-ton of stuff and every so often, something hits. NFLX is still benefitting from a first mover advantage that gives them the padding to be random and inefficient.

I just checked their global top ten at flixpatrol and guess what's sitting there in the middle of the pack? Yellowstone. Turns out there's a global audience for that very American series after all. Poor PARA never knew it, couldn't capitalize on it, and look at them.
From those charts, they are woefully behind capitalizing on LATAM and APAC. They have some ad tiers in both regions but they just need to start raising prices.
