BlackRock: Growing 'Sticky' Fee Business And Staying Prudent

Jan. 30, 2024 2:35 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stock6 Comments
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BlackRock, Inc. posted its latest quarterly and full-year results, beating the EPS expectations and coming in line with revenue estimates.
  • The company has regained the $10 trillion AUM mark and saw net inflows of $289 billion in 2023, with strong market performance also contributing heavily to AUM gains.
  • BlackRock is looking to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners, adding to its infrastructure investment capabilities and expanding its AUM to over $150 billion in that space.
  • The latest dividend increase was another small one, but I think there is reason to think that was a prudent move by the company.
BlackRock HQ in New York City

georgeclerk

Written by Nick Ackerman.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) posted its latest quarterly results along with its full-year results as well. The company was able to exceed the bottom line estimates but came in line with the

This article was written by

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
3.9K Followers

Cash Builder Opportunities (aka Nick Ackerman) is a former fiduciary and a registered financial advisor with 14 years of investing experience.

He is the leader of the investing group Cash Builder Opportunities, where his specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks, and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Yuppp profile picture
Yuppp
Today, 3:36 PM
Comments (683)
Thanks for the article and deeper details on the recent GIP acquisition.
Would you know if there was a lockup holding period announced on those add'l 12 million shares?
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 3:37 PM
Comments (2.11K)
@Yuppp thank you for reading! That I am not sure of, unfortunately.
MR. TRANQUILITTI profile picture
MR. TRANQUILITTI
Today, 3:04 PM
Comments (16.65K)
Great company
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 3:10 PM
Comments (2.11K)
@MR. TRANQUILITTI it has treated me very well. Thank you for reading!
P
Poochini
Today, 2:55 PM
Comments (128)
Investors who trust this ESG king deserve what they get.
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 3:10 PM
Comments (2.11K)
@Poochini share price appreciation and dividend growth?
