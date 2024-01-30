Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) is not an ordinary company. Just visit their website and tell me what kind of company you think it is: AI/cybersecurity or a beauty company? It's probably the former. Oddity Tech is an innovative player, entering a huge industry with big established sharks, aiming to disrupt. I'm usually skeptical about these kinds of claims, but the numbers don't lie; it looks amazing. A profitable, rapidly growing company, possibly at a good price, is arguably every investor's dream.

The two founders, brothers with a lot of skin in the game, took the company basically from scratch and built it into one of the most exciting companies I've recently looked into. I noticed it when I saw Terry Smith opened a minor position there, and since I know Terry Smith and his sense for high-quality companies, I've wanted to explore what's behind Oddity. Let's start.

The Business

Oddity is a tech company that sells beauty products. That's simply what it is. It is using its high workforce expertise to leverage it to their advantage, creating complex machine learning systems to benefit from their 40M user base and tailor their products to the customer. It is doing this with two brands currently and plans to expand with more brands, with the management goal of launching an independent brand every two years.

We've committed to, as we say, call it launching a new company, every 18 months to 2 years, and we call it a new company because these are truly standalone businesses, stand-alone operating teams that we plug into our platform with shared technology, shared data, etc. ODD brands (ODD IR)

The original brand, Il Makiage, which founder Oran Holtzman purchased for 12M shekels with a significant amount of debt, was transformed into a huge innovative brand. The newer brand, SpoiledChild, launched less than two years ago and is growing rapidly. Brands three and four will be launched in 2025. These two have really caught consumers' attention. ODDITY, powered by IL MAKIAGE, has been the fastest-growing global beauty direct-to-consumer platform from 2020 through 2022, according to Women's Wear Daily. IL MAKIAGE was also the fastest-growing digital, direct-to-consumer beauty brand in the United States through 2021, according to the latest available data from Digital Commerce 360. SpoiledChild, launched in 2022 with the goal of disrupting the wellness category online, is scaling even faster than IL MAKIAGE.

Oran Holtzman (Ynet)

What is the technology process? Oddity brings visitors to the websites, turns them into users by asking questions and learning about them, and then leverages the data across the platform to convert them into paying customers.

This process is working, and how do we know it's working? Because more than 50% of sales come from repeat customers who make additional purchases.

Now, why is this a huge opportunity? Holtzman and his talented team here in Tel Aviv think that the online beauty industry is still in its early stages, and major players like L'Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF) and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) aren't close to them in DTC experience. Just read what Holtzman has to say about ODD Tech's advantage:

With all due respect to my competitors, we are simply playing different games and as it relates to technology to data, not to mention talent and operating structure, we believe we are simply years ahead but still running like a startup to ensure we preserve our lives.

You need to be extremely confident in your business to make such a statement in an earnings call. I haven't seen many CEOs talk like that, especially when their competitors are the giants L'Oreal and Estee Lauder. Holtzman gave a good interview to Globes, highlighting Oddity's competitive advantage as an innovative and 100% DTC (direct-to-consumer) digital company.

At the end of the day, the company's DNA is decisive. Even if one of the major players acquires a technological company, ultimately it operates in retail. Being agile and acting quickly is also part of the game. We update the website and introduce new features every week. The technology really permeates the organization. Ultimately, the mentality here is that of a startup, in terms of hunger and the desire to conquer. The big players, like Estée Lauder and L'Oréal, lag far behind in terms of technology, and there are brands based on celebrities, such as those of Rihanna and Kylie Jenner. Not to belittle them, but it's not even a fair comparison to us in terms of technological depth. With all modesty," adds Holtzman, "we are playing a completely different game. In order to establish a strong online presence, you need to build a company like ours. The big players in beauty need to make significant shifts to be strong online. There is also the managerial focus: in offline companies, 90% of the business is in stores, and for online to advance, there needs to be a significant effort to move inventory, so it will be the last in line. What we achieve in a month takes them a year. ODD vs competition (ODD IR)

Only 20% of the vast $600 billion beauty market is online, and Oddity believes it will reach 50% not long from now, indicating a huge Total Addressable Market here. Oddity is a truly tech-focused company, with 40% of its workforce being tech workers with strong connections to the highly developed high-tech industry here in Israel.

Oddity seems proud of the culture it has built, with young, talented people who are outsiders in the beauty industry, allowing them to think differently.

No one here is from the beauty industry. We have young, very hungry individuals who come without any preconceptions. The managers are aged 29-28, graduates of very good schools, and almost all of them are Americans.

Holtzman mentions that a large chunk of his time is spent in Boston at Oddity Labs, where a skilled team focuses on the chemical aspects of the business to create high-quality products. The tech side operates here in Tel Aviv, while the scientific side is based in Boston.

Ownership

In the early 1970s, Il Makiage was founded in New York. The company operated in Israel through a network of stores, a makeup academy, and a direct marketing website. In the United States, it operated through a distribution network to stores. The company accumulated a debt of approximately 40 million shekels to employees, suppliers, banks, and creditors. Holtzman bought it and began his journey.

In 2017, the luxury conglomerate LVMH's investment fund, L Catterton, acquired a 35.8% stake in Il Makiage for a value of $95 million. Together, they established the online operations.

Today, Holtzman holds about 35% of the company, with 77% of voting power, giving him a significant stake. When you invest in Oddity, I believe you're essentially investing in him, and based on his record in the last decade, it's likely a good decision. L Catterton holds about 25% of the company and 9% of the voting power.

Given LVMH's background with the company, I wouldn't be surprised if big players such as L'Oreal, LVMH, or Estee Lauder try to acquire Oddity, as L'Oreal has a history of acquiring rival companies. Acquiring Oddity would establish a strong presence for them in the online scene.

Numbers

Usually, I'm skeptical of companies that make big statements and aim to conquer the world. However, here, I'm more optimistic. It's because Oddity has managed to achieve something not many have done - being a hyper-growth company while remaining very profitable and efficient. They reported a 37% year-over-year growth in Q3 and are expected to grow between 52-53% for the full year. These are impressive numbers, and they are not just a one-time show, as Oddity has maintained a CAGR of 70% in topline growth over the last four years.

ODD's growth (finchat.io)

This growth, in contrast to other growth companies, is accompanied by high profitability and efficiency, as reflected in ROC figures. This is likely one of the reasons Terry Smith decided to invest. The gross margin has grown to 69%, comparable to industry players like L'Oreal, and the EBIT margin has increased to 18%. The management's goal is a 20% EBITDA, although they believe they can achieve more. However, they are cautious not to underinvest in future growth.

... in my school, you don't need more than 20% EBITDA margin. And I want to continue to invest in the business. We could have done, like, more than 25% this quarter. And I intentionally decided to hire more people in Brand 3 and Brand 4 to be - to make sure that we are better positioning ODDITY LABS, to make sure that again also on the tech side that we continue to hire the best people and to develop more products, and to like, invest in our future.

Another positive aspect from a growth perspective is that demand is exceptionally high, and the management is attempting to control the growth pace - something you don't hear every day. They are doing this to prepare for the winter because, during the holiday season, demand in this business significantly increases. You can observe this trend by looking at the Google Trends chart.

Gross margins are higher and adjusted EBITDA is better than we expected. This is despite our real effort to pace our growth and slow down, as we historically have done in H2. Seasonality (Google Trends)

The growth in margins creates, in my view, the most important figures next to top-line growth, which is high ROCE/ROIC numbers, surpassing 40%. These are really great numbers, and coupled with growth, they form a winning combination.

ROC (finchat.io)

Oddity has no debt, making it healthy for a long-term outlook, with more than 60 million in cash on the balance sheet waiting to be deployed, probably into new brands.

Oddity is a capital-light business; it doesn't own any manufacturing facilities but mostly relies on third parties. This makes them more profitable but also renders them vulnerable to global economic instability, as they don't handle manufacturing themselves.

The less positive aspect is the high SBC figures Oddity has, with 18% of operating cash flow being SBC, which is high and dilutes shareholders. However, it still makes sense compared to my previous article where Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) spent more than 40%. For now, there are no buybacks to compensate for the dilution, which is okay in my view because the opportunity cost of growth is probably a much better use of the money.

SBC (Finchat.io)

Risks

Despite all these positive factors, there are plenty of risks to Oddity:

The first is that it has huge competitors, which can pour cash to acquire and build a significant online presence, leveraging their long-lasting brands to compete with Oddity. So far, it looks like that hasn't been a problem for Oddity, and the data advantage appears to be real.

Another risk is that they don't have reliance on the manufacturing process. Being an Israeli company makes them vulnerable to boycotts and, generally, disruptions in the supply chain.

Another risk is losing brand relevance. L'Oreal and Estee Lauder have plenty of brands to compensate in case of lost brand relevance, but Oddity has only two as of right now. The expansion into new brands is a good initiative in my view.

Although it is an unlikely situation in my view, being established in Israel, a war in the north with Hezbollah could delay and affect R&D teams due to reserve troops, and people staying at home.

Lastly is valuation, but we will talk about it next.

Valuation

At first glance, Oddity looks expensive, with a TTM PE of 46. But with such a growth company, it is probably not the best metric. We should maybe use forward PE, which is set at 28. If we look at the past growth rate of up to 30%, it appears cheap. Now, I don't expect the growth rates to continue, but I do think the management target of 20% top-line growth seems reasonable. That sets us at a 1.4 forward PEG ratio, which seems quite reasonable to me, especially given that other similar companies have a PEG over 2. Generally, similar growth companies have much higher P/E, and similar industry players have higher multiples with lower growth. To me, it does not look expensive to pay 28 NTM earnings for a company growing north of 20% and achieving over 40% ROCE.

Turning to DCF, I will use the management target of 20% top-line growth, considering the CEO's statement of sticking to the 20% EBITDA margin; the EBIT margin will stay roughly the same. The WACC is set at 8.6%. With a terminal growth of 2.5%, which is similar to GDP growth, we have a stock that is fairly valued, which is already good for me, as these kinds of companies usually look expensive via the DCF model. Given the huge TAM and the potential global expansion ODD will pursue, we can assume a higher terminal growth, let's say 4%. In such a case, Oddity is undervalued by around 20%, which is extremely rare for high growth and high ROCE companies.

DCF (finchat.io) DCF (finchat.io)

The 20% growth numbers are pretty conservative in my view from a management perspective, as we look at the past growth of the company. But let's do a bear case; assuming a 2% decrease in revenue growth each year, the stock does not seem to be drastically overvalued. 10% too expensive when looking at the bear case looks cheap to me.

DCF (fincaht.io) DCF (finchat.io)

My aim is to buy high-quality growing companies at reasonable prices, and I think this is the case here.

Conclusions

To sum it up, we have here a disruptive visionary company with great leadership that can back its claims with numbers. The combination of high growth + high ROC is what I'm looking for. ODD is trading at a reasonable price in my view, maybe because it is an Israeli company, and the war situation, or maybe because it is still small. Regardless of the reason, I think the risk/reward case here is tilted toward buyers. There are risks, and I'll monitor those, especially competitors' online initiatives. But for now, I'm strongly considering it as a candidate for my concentrated portfolio and may open a position in the near term.

Looking forward to your comments.

