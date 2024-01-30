Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Investment Thesis

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) presents a compelling investment opportunity in the Database Management Systems (DBMS) market. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for AI workloads, thanks to its non-relational database that offers flexible data storage and scalability. MongoDB has ample room for growth, holding a modest ∼1.3% market share in an expanding market. Despite its current high trading multiples, I believe the company can drive strong revenue growth and gradual margin improvements, making it an appealing choice for investors focused on growth.

Fundamental Outlook: Significant Growth and Margin Expansion Opportunities

MongoDB's growth is significantly influenced by large clients, showcasing a 37% CAGR in customers with expenditures exceeding $100K in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from FY17-23. MongoDB's expansion among clients surpassing $1MM in ARR is even more impressive, boasting a 57% CAGR. Despite a recent deceleration in average consumption growth attributed to macroeconomic conditions, I am confident in MongoDB's ability to sustain top-line growth by leveraging opportunities in AI workloads.

I believe MongoDB has ample room for expansion in the enterprise market. MongoDB's underrepresentation in the G2000 (457 out of 2000) suggests ample room for expansion. Currently serving 64 of the F100, 192 of the F500, and 457 of the G2000 as customers, MongoDB's modest penetration in the large enterprise market signals further growth potential. As larger enterprises continue using the platform, I can see strong upscaling potential for MDB (higher cluster tiers), especially if the company continues to penetrate the enterprise market.

MongoDB currently maintains a stable gross margin of 75.2%, with a subscription gross margin of 79%. The company is undergoing a shift towards Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue, which I anticipate will boost margins due to its higher gross margin profile. However, venturing into larger enterprises may extend the sales cycle, potentially leading to higher professional services costs with lower margins. The strategic reduction in operating expenses over the past seven years reflects efficiency gains, and I see room for further optimization. Management’s disclosed long-term goal aims for an operating margin of 20%+, which implies significant margin upside potential. I believe achieving this is possible through operational efficiency in sales (enhanced word-of-mouth sales), lower marketing and R&D expenses as the market matures, and smart utilization of cloud services.

Ample Room for Growth in an Expanding TAM

MDB’s low single-digit market share indicates substantial growth potential. With a 1.3% share of the

, MongoDB is one of the fastest-growing vendors with a strong +48.8% YoY growth. I can see the company reaping benefits from the ongoing shift toward non-relational databases, leading to robust revenue growth. Particularly advantageous for AI applications, MongoDB's document-oriented, non-relational structure provides a strategic edge. The flexibility of MongoDB's schema allows for easy addition or modification of fields without a rigid structure, catering to the evolving demands of flexible data storage in the advancing fields of machine learning and AI.

In contrast, traditional relational databases struggle with semi- or unstructured data due to their reliance on predefined schemas, making it challenging to handle data that doesn't neatly fit into rows and columns. Relying on these predefined schemas poses a challenge for users dealing with data that lacks a neat fit into rows and columns. This often results in performance problems and substantial constraints in horizontal scalability.

Strong Growth in Unstructured Data Volumes (IDC Digital Universe)

In contrast, MongoDB's non-relational database is better suited to handle such data challenges. MongoDB's capacity to store and query diverse data formats without a fixed schema positions it as an apt choice for effectively managing workloads generated by AI applications.

I believe that MongoDB's document database is well-designed to meet the specific demands of AI applications in several key aspects. Firstly, it efficiently handles rapidly changing access patterns, which is crucial when dealing with AI applications. This capability ensures MongoDB's effectiveness in managing the evolving needs of AI workloads. Moreover, MongoDB’s database provides high scale and performance, crucial for handling the large datasets necessary for AI training. Its support for scalable operations ensures optimal performance in the processing of extensive datasets, enhancing the efficiency of AI-related tasks.

Workload Drivers

Accenture found that only 11% of AI initiatives successfully achieve substantial growth and business transformation. The root cause is that data scientists and developers often attempt to build sophisticated applications for the future using complex infrastructure designed for past demands. Many traditional AI/ML systems rely on data warehouses and batch processing, leading to a complex process of integrating historical data. This complexity hinders the smooth flow of data, causing missed opportunities such as customer churn and undetected cybersecurity threats.

Another notable feature contributing to MongoDB's suitability for AI workloads is its compatibility with multi-cloud environments. This compatibility not only facilitates seamless integration across different cloud platforms but also ensures low latency and high resilience, essential factors for the smooth execution of AI workloads.

One promising functionality within MongoDB for AI applications is vector search. I believe this feature is a great addition to MDB’s portfolio by allowing a numeric representation of data and context. This capability is particularly effective in mitigating Language Model (LLM) hallucinations, thus reducing instances of inaccurate or fictitious text generated by AI models. Addressing LLM hallucinations is crucial in ensuring the reliability and accuracy of AI-generated content, especially in applications where the precision of information is vital, such as natural language processing, chatbots, and content generation systems. MongoDB's integration with vector search significantly enhances the training process, ultimately improving the accuracy of AI responses. I therefore believe that MongoDB stands as a robust choice for AI applications, addressing key challenges and contributing to the advancement of AI technologies.

Three Levers for New Workload Adoption

To drive Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth, I believe MongoDB can strategically leverage three primary catalysts for new workload adoption:

Application Modernization: MongoDB's document model database addresses challenges associated with relational databases, offering scalability, accelerated development, and cost-efficient operations. By storing related data in a single document, MongoDB minimizes complex I/O operations. Unlike traditional relational databases with multiple joins, MongoDB retrieves entire documents in a single I/O operation, reducing disk reads and I/O usage. This results in less strain on storage systems, faster query responses, and potential cost savings, especially in cloud environments. MongoDB's efficiency in storing and retrieving varied data types contributes to lower CPU loads, particularly advantageous for handling complex queries and real-time interactions. In my view, this can lead to cost savings, especially in cloud computing environments where resource consumption directly impacts expenses.

Challenges in Adoption: While not all applications seamlessly transition to MongoDB due to migration complexities, MongoDB addresses these challenges by offering practical solutions and support throughout the migration process. MongoDB introduced an integration tool, Relational Migrator, designed to streamline migrations from relational databases to MongoDB's document model. This tool assists users in schema design, data migration, and code artifact generation, reducing time and effort in the migration journey.

Expansion of New Workload Types: MongoDB's commitment to versatility in handling diverse workloads is evident in its seamless support for a broad range of applications. The platform's recent enhancements include two noteworthy additions: Search and Queryable Encryption. This unique feature ensures that data remains encrypted throughout its lifecycle, aligning with stringent privacy regulations such as HIPAA, GDPR, PCI, and CCPA. MongoDB's unified system eliminates complexities associated with separate infrastructures for the database, data synchronization, and search engine. MongoDB Atlas Search takes this integration a step further by offering a streamlined solution without the need for additional infrastructure. The inclusion of Dedicated Search Nodes enhances scalability, reinforcing MongoDB's competitive edge in hosting search workloads.

Valuation

MongoDB is currently trading at elevated multiples, with its EV/Sales around 17x. I anticipate operational losses in the near-to-mid-term as management prioritizes growth and thus maintains high Sales and Marketing (S&M) and Research and Development (R&D) spending. However, I can see the company growing its top line at a 25-30% CAGR over the next five years.

Valuation Estimates (Author's Calculation)

In my valuation, I approximated MDB's share price by assuming a 2% market capture in a projected $203.6bn DBMS market by 2027, increasing share-count, and trading at a compressed 8x P/S. The resulting estimate is $407 per share. While more precise calculations would involve margin estimates, the evolving market makes predicting margins challenging. Hence, I opted for a P/S approximation.

Presently, MDB appears slightly expensive, but I anticipate future upside as the company secures more AI workloads and capitalizes on the growing trend of increased adoption of non-relational databases. If the company achieves higher margins, experiences robust growth in ARR, and establishes a strong competitive advantage, especially in terms of switching costs, it could position itself for significant long-term growth in the stock market.

Risks to the Thesis

I think MDB is strongly reliant on its consumption-based model. MongoDB Atlas faces challenges in a weakened macroeconomic environment. While 1Q24 showed better-than-expected growth, any further economic slowdown could impact MongoDB's business model as customers can quickly optimize spending.

Moreover, intense competition in the Database software market, coupled with evolving partnerships with public cloud providers, poses challenges. MongoDB faces threats from both legacy providers adding NoSQL capabilities and hyper scalers developing competing solutions. As I already mentioned, limited profitability and free cash flow might persist as MongoDB invests in global market penetration. I expect the company’s operating margin to stay below 10% for the next two years, potentially limiting multiple expansions.

Additionally, the risk of Amazon encroaching on MongoDB's capabilities exists, although MongoDB's license protects against direct reselling. Cloud service providers may catch up with MongoDB's features, affecting its market position over time.

Wrapping Up – MDB is a Compelling AI Story

In summary, I think that MongoDB represents a compelling investment opportunity in the DBMS market. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for AI workloads, as MDB’s non-relational database offers flexibility and scalability. The company has ample room for growth, underscored by its low market penetration. Despite its current high trading multiples, it shows promise for strong revenue growth and margin improvements. MongoDB's strategic focus on large clients, expansion in the enterprise market, and innovative features for AI applications contribute to its positive outlook. Challenges include macroeconomic risks, market competition, and potential limitations in profitability. However, MongoDB's strategic initiatives, robust growth prospects, and resilience position it as a noteworthy player in the evolving database software market.