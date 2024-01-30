Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Despite Geopolitical Threats, Markets Still Lean Into Risk-On

Jan. 30, 2024 2:05 PM ETAOA, AOK, SPY, USMV, SMH, XHB, IEF, SHY
Summary

  • There’s no shortage of troubling developments around the world, but markets are still inclined to embrace a risk-on bias.
  • The relative performance of semi-conductor stocks, a business-cycle proxy, last week surged to a record high relative to US equities overall before a modest pullback/consolidation through Monday’s close.
  • Markets aren’t immune from global risks, but for now the so-called wisdom of the crowd continues to look through current events.

Crash in financial crisis

Bartolome Ozonas

There’s no shortage of troubling developments around the world, but markets are still inclined to embrace a risk-on bias. There are exceptions, of course, but from several big-picture angles the trends continue to skew positive, based on a set of ETF pairs

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

