The long thesis on Remitly (NASDAQ:RELY) is that investors fears around its increased marketing investments are overblown and that a careful analysis of its CAC trends suggests that the company's attractive unit economics remain intact. I believe 4Q23 earnings will validate this belief.

On 11/1/23, RELY printed 3Q23 earnings after market and the stock fell more than 31% despite beating on revenues and EBITDA. Investors complained about the lack of an EBITDA flow-through in the guidance with the implied 4Q margins deteriorating from 2Q/3Q results. Investors were particularly spooked by management talking about stepping up marketing investments to drive top of funnel customer acquisitions. It appears that a core debate centers around whether these investments are defensive or offensive in nature. Bears are pointing to increased competitive pressures driving CAC up and causing RELY to become increasingly reliant on marketing spend to sustain robust revenue growth; this in turn has negative implications for the long-term margin profile of the business.

In this article, I dive into RELY's marketing spend, LTV/CAC trends, and conclude that there is no evidence to suggest that the additional marketing investment is defensive. The numbers show that RELY continues to see very strong returns on a user acquisition level and that the long-term thesis remains intact. The near-term catalyst is 4Q23 earnings where if we are correct in our view that the incremental marketing spend should support robust growth, then the initial FY24 revenue guidance should be meaningfully above street, dispelling fears that the company's unit economics are deteriorating.

Background

Remitly is a cross-border remittance company that differentiates itself by being digital-first and building trust with the immigrant and unbanked communities. While the company's mission is to more broadly provide trusted financial services to this particular niche, cross-border remittance is where the company is focused on currently. Cross-border remittance is a large and fragmented market growing 3% to 4% annually - the World Bank estimated that remittance flows from developed to developing countries (which RELY sees as its primary serviceable addressable market) grew 3.8% to $669 billion in 2023. On top of this, there is another $191 billion in formal remittances bringing the total to $860 billion in volume. Beyond formal remittance (formal means getting recorded in national accounts and therefore trackable), RELY estimated in its S-1 another ~$850 billion in informal remittance - this is typically person to person such as an individual carrying cash on themselves when traveling. Of the total SAM, even the largest player by far Western Union (WU), whose volumes are primarily brick and mortar, accounts for just 14.5% of total volumes in 2022.

Given the fragmented nature of the market, the secular growth of digital formats, and strong customer service culture plus an easy-to-use offering, RELY has grown volumes and revenues 59% and 73% CAGR respectively from 2019 to 2022, with market share as a % of the total SAM going from 1.3% to 4.4% during that period.

The core thesis on RELY is simple - it's a fast growing payments company capturing the rapid cash-to-digital transition in a massive and fragmented market. It's competitive advantage is its top-rated mobile app that's easy to use, a strong and improving fraud detection process, and it's focus on servicing corridors on a local level, which results in strong customer service and a robust compliance infrastructure. Fellow Seeking Alpha writer Deiya Pernas has a great overview of the bull case in his writeup from 10/31/23.

Remittance Market (Chart created by Barn Own Analyst based on company filings and data from the World Bank)

3Q23 Results and Concerns around Marketing Investments

On the back of continuing strong beat-and-raises across revenue and EBITDA, RELY was up nearly 130% YTD heading into 3Q23 earnings in early November 2023 (albeit after falling >40% in 2022). The results were good with revenues/EBITDA beating consensus by 1%/31%. Full year revenue guidance came up by 19M at the midpoint (~2%) and full year EBITDA guidance came up by 2M at the midpoint (~5%). Some investors might complain that the level of beat was lower than previous quarters but the real concern was the lack of an EBITDA flowthrough in the guidance; namely that the midpoint of guidance implies a 4Q23 EBITDA margin of just 1% vs 9% in 2Q23 and 4% in 3Q23. Despite street's 4Q revenues coming up by 3.5% at the midpoint of guidance, 4Q EBITDA got cut in half. Since then, RELY caught a downgrade to Peer Perform from Wolfe on concerns around profitability as well as a UW initiation from Wells Fargo.

Management believes that LTVs have stepped up and that it's taking advantage of the opportunity to drive awareness and acquire additional customers but on the earnings call, analysts were pressing management's confidence on the efficiency of these initiatives and whether they would scale over time. Clearly after a strong run up, these fears were enough to prompt investors to sell.

3Q23 Results (Chart created by Barn Own Analyst based on company filings)

Analysis of Marketing and CAC

To start, there are a few crucial items that RELY doesn't provide in its financials such as gross adds, a precise retention number, and total CAC figures. However, given the cohort revenue chart presented below, periodic discourses, and some assumptions, we can back into reasonable estimates for these figures.

Revenue by Cohort (Company presentation)

Using a digital ruler to measure the cohort revenue chart, we can back into the revenue by each cohort, shown below:

Cohort Revenues (Chart created by Barn Own Analyst based on company filings)

We can see that revenues grow significantly for each cohort in the year after they were acquired. This is simply because users are acquired throughout the year and therefore only contribute for part of the period in Year 1 while the entire cohort contributes for the full year in Year 2. RELY explains this in the S-1 that "The first year of each annual cohort is the smallest bar shown, as we add new customers throughout the year." In its S-1, RELY notes that "in subsequent years, cohort typically retain over 90% of the revenue generated in the preceding years". We do sort of see this as after the initial bump in year 2, revenue growth rates fall around 10% annually although this is lumpy as 2021 saw flat to increase for all cohorts probably due to COVID driving increased digital remittance. The average of ~90%+ is consistent with the numbers we are seeing.

We can also see that the 5-year LTV of the 2019 cohort is roughly in line with original estimates. If you sum up the 2019 cohort's revenue contribution from 2019 to 2022 and assume 2023 is 90% of 2022 levels and 2024 is 90% of 2023 (reflecting ~90% revenue retention), you get to a total 5Y revenue of $306M. Taking out the transaction expense gets to net revenues of ~$194M compared to the S-1 initial estimate of $195.1M. Note that since users are acquired throughout the year in 2019, we assume half of 2024 revenue as part of a full 5-year calculation.

2019 LTV/CAC (Chart created by Barn Own Analyst based on company filings)

Next we break down RELY's marketing expense into its constituent components. The largest portion is advertising expense (broken out in 10Qs and 10Ks) and is primarily direct marketing expense. There is a portion of sales incentive that flows into marketing expense - this is usually a contra-revenue but when the cumulative revenue on a user level reaches $0, the remaining sales incentive is counted as part of marketing expense. Lastly there is an Other line to bridge to total non-GAAP marketing expense and then SBC to bridge to GAAP marketing expense.

RELY provided a total CAC of $29.7M in 2019 as part of the S-1, which amounts to ~90% of advertising costs that year. The company has also noted that 2020 CAC was lower due to COVID and then provided quarterly trends in 2022 and 2023. Assuming that total CAC normalized back to ~90% of advertising in 2021, we can calculate roughly the total CAC through 2022 and 2023.

Marketing Expense Breakdown (Chart created by Barn Own Analyst based on company filings)

A simplified cohort model for RELY revenues can be found by breaking down annual revenues into 1) base user revenues, 2) prior year's cohort revenues, and 3) new cohort revenues. In any given year: (1) is defined as the revenues from all cohort minus the revenues from the cohort in the current period and the prior period. (2) is defined as the revenues from the cohort acquired in the prior year - we make this distinction because this is the first full year contribution of that cohort. (3) is simply the revenues from the cohort acquired in-year.

Based on this cohort model, we can back into the implied base user retention, which we get to 95.1%/95.7%/93.4% in 2020/2021/2022, which is consistent with commentary for stable 90%+ user retention by the company. With this, we can back into gross adds as well as CAC per gross add.

Revenue analysis by cohort (Chart created by Barn Own Analyst based on company filings)

Note on the 2023 estimates: I'm modeling FY23 revenues of $951M vs guidance for $935-$943. I think this is a reasonable expectation given this contemplates 4Q revenues beating the implied high-end by 3.1% vs 4Q21 and 4Q22 beating by 6.5%/7.6% respectively (so maybe a little bit conservative). This also contemplates FY23 revenues beating the initial FY23 guidance high-end by 8.0% vs 6.3% in FY22 (I'm contemplating ~2% additional due to the Rewire acquisition contribution in FY23).

Based on this breakout, there is no evidence that LTV/CAC trends are deteriorating at RELY. In fact CAC per gross add appears to be trending down from 2021 to 2023 ($90 down to $79). 4Q23 CAC is expected to expand a bit but given the improvement in CAC levels and the roughly in line expectations on LTV for the 2019 cohort, 5Y LTV/CAC trends should remain solidly above the 6x that the company quoted historically. In fact, with the improvements in transaction expenses, LTV (which is based on net revenues) should have improved over this period of time.

Furthermore, we can project revenues based on these user acquisition KPIs. If we assume that CAC per gross add does indeed step up from $79 in 2023 to $90 by 2027 and that revenue retention trends remain consistent over the coming years (which it has over the last few years), we arrive at revenue estimates significantly above where the street is modeling. Here I am taking what the street is modeling for marketing expense and backing into what the implied total CAC spend is being contemplated:

Revenue projections by cohort (Chart created by Barn Own Analyst based on company filings)

We get to revenues in 2024 ~9% above the street but growing to ~17% above the street by 2027. Based on this exercise, we can conclude that the fears around the step up in marketing spend is misplaced and the suggestion that RELY's LT margin profile being impaired is unfounded. In reality, the street is underestimating RELY's return on marketing, which would result in better revenues for the same amount of marketing expense.

Catalyst

I believe 4Q23 earnings to be an upcoming catalyst to help resolve the debate around marketing spend. Based on the above exercise, if RELY can achieve $1,317M in revenues in 2024, I would expect an initial revenue guide with ~$1,250 at the high end, leaving room for a >5% beat against this initial guide (typical with the pattern over the last two years). With the street at <30% revenue growth in 2024, I believe this guidance would be meaningful enough to reinstall confidence to the market that RELY's marketing investments will yield revenue upside in the out years.

Price Target

My PT of $30 is based on RELY being able to achieve ~20% EBITDA margins over a 5 year period and applying a 20x fwd multiple to arrive at ~$11.5B in EV or ~$47/share when contemplating additional share dilution from SBC during this period. Discounted to present at a 12% rate gets us to ~$30.

Risks

There is risk from increasingly competitive digital offerings from WU, MGI, and other digital players that would put pressure on price in high volume corridors. While WU and MGI have come out with digital offerings, the mitigating factor is that these are predominantly brick and mortar businesses and will continue to move slowly as digital revenues cannibalize their existing higher margin in-store revenues. I would rate this as a medium level risk.

There is also macro risk from a global economic slowdown. However, cross border remittance is typically seen as resilient in the face of economic downturn since these are typically non-discretionary activities. I would rate this as a low level risk.

Lastly, there is the risk that our analysis of marketing investments is wrong - namely that CAC per gross add increases significantly over the next few years while LTV deteriorates. If this were to happen, the most likely reason would be RELY's inability to replicate its success across additional corridors, which seems unlikely given the company's strong execution to date. However, I will continue to monitor CAC/gross add and cohort revenues on a quarterly basis where possible given how central it is to the thesis. I would rate this as a high level risk.

Conclusion

The dramatic decline in RELY's stock since 3Q23 earnings is overblown as investors panicked over whether competitive pressures are driving up the company's CAC and forcing RELY to become reliant on a forever increasing marketing spend to support the robust revenue growth that the market expects. Our analysis suggests that is not the case - instead, we see that CAC levels are supported by the strong LTV that the company is seeing and that if we assume RELY's marketing spend is consistent with what the street is modeling, then revenues in future years should be significantly above consensus. I believe 4Q23 earnings will prove this analysis correct as the company will guide revenues meaningfully above street, proving that its increased marketing investment incrementally adds to its robust top-line growth.