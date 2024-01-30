XSVM: Several Underdog Holdings Could Prove To Be Serious Value Buys

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Invesco's S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:XSVM) warrants a buy rating due to the potential for several of its top holdings to make a strong comeback. While Xerox Holdings Inc. (XRX), Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP), and Kohl's Corporation (KSS) have stagnated in the past, they are refocusing their efforts for future growth. In comparison to other small-cap ETFs examined, XSVM has very attractive valuation metrics and strong one-year performance. Despite a higher expense ratio and lower dividend yield compared to peer ETFs, XSVM has strong potential for returns if its key holdings translate their renewed focus into earnings.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

XSVM is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that is based on the S&P 600 High Momentum Value Index. With its inception in 2005, the fund has 120 holdings and $700.62M in AUM. The small cap category of stocks are companies with a market capitalization between $250M and $2B. XSVM's largest sector weights are consumer discretionary (24.23%) followed by financials (21.31%) and industrials (19.59%).

For comparison purposes, other small-cap ETFs analyzed are the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV), the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR). Each of these funds seek different objectives, which translates to different holdings, as I will cover later. SLYV seeks to track the performance of the S&P 600 Value Index. VIOV seeks to track stocks within the S&P Small-Cap 600 Index. This fund's largest sectors are financials (26.20%) and industrials (14.80%). IJR generally seeks the returns of U.S. small-cap equities. This iShares fund's largest sectors are financials (18.54%) and industrials (17.56%).

Performance, Expense Ratio, and Dividend Yield

The small-cap funds examined in this article have all underperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 10 years. XSVM has a 10-year compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 10.13%. By comparison, SLYV has a 10-year CAGR of 8.03%, VIOV has a 10-year CAGR of 8.06%, and IJR has a 10-year CAGR of 8.61%. Despite this underperformance, lowering interest rates and the high valuation of large and mega-caps currently may make small and mid-cap stocks a desirable option this year.

10-Year Total Price Return: XSVM and Compared Small-Cap ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

Key drawbacks for XSVM are its expense ratio and dividend yield. At 0.36%, XSVM has a higher expense ratio in comparison to the three other small-cap ETFs. Additionally, XSVM has the lowest dividend yield and dividend growth rate in comparison to peers.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

XSVM SLYV VIOV IJR Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.15% 0.15% 0.06% AUM $700.62M $3.91B $1.47B $76.61B Dividend Yield TTM 1.33% 2.17% 2.25% 1.34% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR 1.06% 8.75% 14.10% 5.37% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, 29 Jan 24

XSVM Holdings and Its Competitive Advantage

Because of each funds' different objectives and tracked indexes, they have notably different holdings. XSVM is also the least diversified, with only 120 holdings. As a result, the top 10 holdings in XSVM make up over 13% of the fund's weight.

Top 10 Holdings for XSVM and Peer Small-Cap Value ETFs

XSVM - 120 holdings SLYV - 459 holdings VIOV - 461 holdings IJR - 690 holdings XRX - 1.54% ASO - 0.86% ALK - 0.87% XTSLA - 2.13% FDP - 1.52% ALK - 0.86% ASO - 0.85% CYTK - 0.73% KSS - 1.49% LNC - 0.86% LNC - 0.79% FN - 0.68% KELYA - 1.43% DXC - 0.80% CYTK - 0.78% AIT - 0.61% VTLE - 1.35% CYTK - 0.80% DXC - 0.77% SPSC - 0.61% GNW - 1.34% COOP - 0.78% COOP - 0.74% ENSG - 0.58% SCSC - 1.33% OGN - 0.77% OGN - 0.64% MTH - 0.54% SNEX - 1.27% AAP - 0.71% BXMT - 0.63% DV - 0.51% JXN - 1.23% MDC - 0.67% AAP - 0.63% MLI - 0.49% ODP - 1.21% BXMT - 0.65% JXN - 0.63% BCC - 0.47% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 28 Jan 24

All ETF investors know that a fund's future performance is tied to the returns of its individual holdings. For XSVM, its top three holdings, XRX, FDP, and KSS, have previously shown signs of stagnation. However, as I will discuss below, each company is making strategic changes to improve its position. Therefore, each of the stocks could represent serious value buys if their refocus translates into increased revenue.

Xerox - Can a New Operating Model Turnaround This Small Cap?

The first potential comeback stock for XSVM is Xerox. Earlier this month, the company announced a new operating model, "Xerox Reinvention" that realigns the company for profitability looking into the next few years. It has already seen solid growth, including a YoY EBITDA growth of 32.96%. However, the company has had difficulty improving its margins, currently with a 0.01% net income margin. If the company's realignment, including its new leadership team, can widen these margins, XRX appears to be a value buy looking forward. So far, investors appear to be buying that the reinvention is not just talk. Shares have been up 16% over just the past two weeks. Finally, XRX has a favorable valuation with a forward GAAP P/E of 8.47, 70.86% below its sector median.

FDP - Consecutive Debt Reduction

The second difference in holdings is Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. FDP is another example of a company that has experienced declines with a five-year total price return of -18.71%. However, the company is arguably a solid value buy currently. With a P/E GAAP of 10.68, FDP's price-to-earnings ratio is 48.42% below its sector median. Additionally, it has seen a YoY EBITDA growth of 21.17%. FDP is narrowly profitable, with a gross profit margin of 8.69% and a net income margin of just 2.61%. However, the company has reduced its total debt for four consecutive quarters. Consequently, its total debt over equity stands at 29.44%. If Fresh Del Monte Produce can continue this trend of debt reduction and improve its profitability, it may be the second strong value buy in XSVM's top holdings.

KSS - Repositioning for Increased Sales

The third potentially key ingredient in XSVM's top holdings is Kohl's Corporation. While the company has seen a 5-year stock price decline of -58.68%, it is repositioning its focus on "beauty, home, gifting, and impulse". Kohl's CEO believes this will "de-weather" the company for all-around year sales with less seasonality. KSS has a forward P/E GAAP of 11.78, 29.14% below its sector median. Like FDP, Kohl's is another turnaround bet that currently has a gross profit margin of 36.82% and net income margin of -0.81%. If the repositioning can increase the company's profitability, KSS will prove to be a strong holding for XSVM.

Valuation and Risks to Investors

XSVM is currently trading at $53.24 at the time of writing this article. This is near the upper limit of its 52-week range of $41.79 to $55.52 and below its all-time high of $56.67 seen back in November 2021. XSVM's one-year performance has been superior to other small-cap ETFs examined at 8.72%.

One Year Performance: XSVM and Peer Small-Cap ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

XSVM demonstrates the most favorable valuation metrics in comparison to its small-cap peer funds. Its price-to-earnings ratio is the lowest at 9.80. Additionally, it holds a price-to-book ratio of 1.16, also lower than competitors. These low P/E and P/B ratios are a result of the favorable valuation of its holdings discussed earlier.

Valuation Metrics for XSVM and Peer Competitors

XSVM SLYV VIOV IJR P/E ratio 9.80 13.05 14.10 12.57 P/B ratio 1.16 1.27 1.30 1.69 Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author from Multiple Sources, 28 Jan 24

If XSVM's top holdings including XRX, FDP, and KSS can achieve the comebacks they are shooting for, the fund represents a strong value buy. Additionally, it will continue to outperform its peer funds looking forward. However, these top holdings have not shown a long track record of growth and profitability. Therefore, investment in XSVM comes with unique risks.

In addition to the risks specific to XSVM, small cap investing also has risks. This can be seen in the fund's volatility, measured by beta value. Several of the compared ETFs have greater volatility than the market overall, including VIOV with a beta value of 1.04 compared to the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index. However, XSVM has a 24-month beta value of 0.93 indicating that it was less volatile than the market over the past two years.

Concluding Summary

XSVM is a small-cap ETF that focuses on holdings that represent value buys. Its top three holdings are reinventing their focus on increasing revenue in the future. While there is a clear risk that each could fail to deliver, they represent strong holdings if they succeed. These companies have also led XSVM to have the most favorable P/E and P/B ratios in comparison to examined peers. XSVM has already demonstrated some recent momentum with the greatest one-year performance compared to SLYV, VIOV, and IJR. While XSVM has the drawbacks of a higher expense ratio and lower dividend yield, it warrants a buy rating due to the unique potential of its top holdings.