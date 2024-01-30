Nucor Corporation (NUE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Q4: 2024-01-29 Earnings Summary

EPS of $3.16 beats by $0.33 | Revenue of $7.70B (-11.69% Y/Y) misses by $13.37M

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jack Sullivan - General Manager and Investor Relations
Leon Topalian - Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer
Steve Laxton - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Dave Sumoski - Chief Operating Officer
Al Behr - Executive Vice President, Plate and Structural Products
Brad Ford - Executive Vice President, Fabricated Construction Products
Noah Hanners - Executive Vice President, Raw Materials
John Hollatz - Executive Vice President, Bar and Rebar Fabrication
Doug Jellison - Corporate Strategy
Greg Murphy - Executive Vice President, Business Services, Sustainability and General Counsel
Dan Needham - Executive Vice President, Commercial
Rex Query - Executive Vice President, Sheet and Talent Resources
Chad Utermark - Executive Vice President, New Markets and Innovation

Conference Call Participants

Curt Woodworth - UBS
Katja Jancic - BMO Capital Markets
Timna Tanners - Wolfe Research
Bill Peterson - JPMorgan
Martin Englert - Seaport Research Partners
Tristan Gresser - BNP

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Nucor 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jack Sullivan, General Manager and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jack Sullivan

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Nucor’s fourth quarter and year end 2023 earnings review and business update. Leading our call today is Leon Topalian, Chair, President and CEO, along with Steve Laxton, Executive Vice President and CFO. We also have other members of Nucor’s executive team with us, including Dave Sumoski, Chief Operating Officer; Al Behr, responsible for Plate and Structural Products; Brad Ford over Fabricated Construction Products; Noah Hanners, Raw Materials; John Hollatz, Bar and Rebar Fabrication; Doug Jellison, Corporate Strategy; Greg Murphy, Business Services, Sustainability and General Counsel; Dan Needham, Commercial; Rex Query, Sheet and Talent Resources; and Chad Utermark, New Markets and Innovation.

