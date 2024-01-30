Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2024 2:22 PM ETMalibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.44K Followers

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Q2 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bruce Beckman - Chief Financial Officer

Jack Springer - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Kennison - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities

Joseph Altobello - Raymond James

Jamie Katz - Morningstar Research

Brandon Rollé - D.A. Davidson

Noah Zatzkin - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Malibu Boats Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. Please be advised that reproduction of this call in whole or in part is not permitted without written authorization of Malibu Boats. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

On the call today from management are Mr. Jack Springer, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Bruce Beckman, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Ritchie Anderson, Chief Operating Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Beckman to get started. Please go ahead, sir.

Bruce Beckman

Thank you. And good morning, everyone. On the call, Jack will provide commentary on the business and I will discuss our second quarter of fiscal year 2024 financials. We will then open the call for questions.

A press release covering the company's fiscal second quarter 2024 results was issued today and a copy of that press release can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

I also want to remind everyone that management's remarks on this call may contain certain forward-looking statements including predictions, expectations, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking, and that actual results could differ materially from those projected on today's

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MBUU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MBUU

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.