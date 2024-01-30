Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

High Tide Inc. (HITI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.45K Followers

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call January 30, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Krystal Dafoe - Director, Corporate Governance

Raj Grover - President and CEO

Sergio Patino - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Scott Fortune - ROTH MKM

Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital Markets

Ty Collin - Eight Capital

Andrew Semple - Echelon Wealth Partners

Doug Cooper - Beacon Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is Elliot, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the High Tide Inc.'s Year End 2023 Audited Financial and Operational Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for the question-and-answer session.

I will now turn the call over to Krystal Dafoe.

Krystal Dafoe

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the High Tide Inc.’s quarterly earnings call. Please note that all earnings discussed on this call are presented on an audited basis. Joining me today on the call are Mr. Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Sergio Patino, Chief Financial Officer. On January 29, 2024, the company released audited highlights from its financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended and fourth quarter ended October 31, 2023.

Before we begin, please let me remind you that during the course of this conference call, High Tide's management may make statements, including with respect to management's expectations or estimates of future performance. All such statements, other than statements of historical facts that constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

JAMES CARLINI profile picture
JAMES CARLINI
Today, 3:06 PM
Comments (9.72K)
ALL talk is cheap.. I thought they had a good business model and bought in early,, The stock should be around $l5 - $20 a share. It's wallowing at less than 2 Bucks AND the added "Members" (read steady customers) plus more physical locations and Internet Platform to sell into the US, should have pushed the stock up a LOT higher than where it is at.

They must be giving themselves huge bonuses or sampling too much of the product - or both. This stock should at minimum be Ten Bucks.

248
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HITI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HITI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.