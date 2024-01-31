p_saranya

This article was coproduced with Leo Nelissen.

It's time to talk about a stock that some subscribers have asked us about: NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP).

NewLake Capital Partners, with a market cap of less than $400 million, is small, very small.

Not only is it trading OTC (over the counter), but it is also focused on a real estate niche: weed, pot, or whatever you want to call it.

As I'm Dutch, I'm a bit familiar with weed. Not as a user, but as an observer (you don't have to believe me, but it's true).

One reason why I never invested in pot stocks is the fact that the only thing keeping supply from exploding is regulations. Living in the Netherlands, I have seen countless newspaper headlines about illegal weed farms that were discovered.

More often than not, this happened during the winter.

Why?

Growing weed is VERY energy intensive, as good lighting and favorable temperatures are needed to provide the plants with energy. As this creates a lot of heat, people who grew weed in the attic often got caught as the snow on their roofs melted.

Guess which of the homes in the picture below grew weed illegally…

Given how easy it is to grow weed (when legal), I decided that the industry wasn't right for me.

After all, if we assume that weed can become a commodity just as wheat (for bread), it will end up selling close to production costs, which is what usually happens to abundant commodities.

With that said, there is money in weed!

The other day, the Wall Street Journal wrote an article titled "The Complicated, Risky - but Potentially Lucrative - Business of Selling Cannabis."

For starters, it needs to be acknowledged that the weed industry in the U.S. is dealing with challenges.

According to the article, the federal classification of marijuana as an illegal substance, similar to heroin and LSD, puts cannabis businesses in legal limbo.

Section 280E of the U.S. tax code further compounds issues by imposing high taxes on cannabis businesses, making it difficult for them to deduct essential expenses.

This, coupled with the inability to sell across state borders and limited financial support from banks, creates a challenging environment.

Even worse, state regulations add another layer of complexity, increasing costs for compliance. The need for extensive record-keeping and additional staffing further raises operational costs, making it challenging for businesses to turn a profit.

But wait, it is still getting worse!

Legal cannabis companies not only compete with each other but also face challenges from illegal dealers who evade taxes and offer convenient deliveries.

The influx of delta-8 and delta-9 THC products from hemp, operating in a legal gray area, adds to the competition. As a result, prices have plummeted, causing financial strain for growers and retailers alike.

That's the supply aspect I so much dislike.

The good news is that there are ways to make money.

For example, the Wall Street Journal noted that a specific company focuses on building brand image and expanding product lines to maintain a competitive edge.

It also teams up with other companies to improve its supply chain.

Companies that are able to differentiate should be in a good spot to benefit from legalization and potentially mass adoption.

Wall Street Journal

As we can see above, estimates are that the marijuana market could come close to $125 billion, which would be way up from the slightly more than $25 billion in 2020.

One way to benefit from this is by buying companies that are able to benefit from both rising cannabis demand and production.

That's where real estate comes in!

A Fantastic Pot Play

One of the things I love about real estate is that it allows investors to avoid certain risks. By investing in cannabis real estate, investors somewhat avoid the severe competition between players in the market.

NewLake Capital Partners is a fantastic place to be for investors seeking both income and cannabis exposure.

NewLake Capital Partners (formerly GreenAcreage Real Estate Corp.) came into existence on April 9, 2019, under Maryland law. A significant turning point occurred on March 17, 2021, with the completion of a transformative merger.

NewLake Capital Partners

This strategic move resulted in a portfolio enriched with cultivation facilities and dispensaries vital to the cannabis industry.

What sets NewLake apart is its focus on being an internally managed real estate investment trust catering to the cannabis sector.

The company distinguishes itself by providing real estate capital through innovative strategies, including sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases.

Especially in an environment of elevated rates, cannabis producers might consider selling their buildings to generate cash for operations. After all, this is often a good option when borrowing is expensive. That's what sale-leaseback transactions are all about.

Moreover, the emphasis on supporting state-licensed cannabis operators positions NewLake uniquely in the real estate market.

Adding to that, the company ensures stability through its leasing model, offering properties on a long-term, triple-net basis, with a weighted average lease term exceeding 14 years.

This approach obligates tenants to cover ongoing expenses like taxes, insurance, and maintenance in addition to base rent, which contributes to a more resilient revenue stream for the landlord.

As of September 2023, the company owns 32 properties in 12 states, covering 1.7 million square feet. It has an occupancy rate of 100% and a well-diversified tenant portfolio, with Curaleaf accounting for 22% of its tenant portfolio.

NewLake Capital Partners

It also helps that 64% of its tenants are public companies with strong financial profiles operating in highly favorable jurisdictions. This should help the company benefit from the 10.5% expected annual compounding growth in the Cannabis industry, with medical legalization in almost all states and adult use legalization in a wide number of states, including California, New York, Colorado, Illinois, and others.

NewLake Capital Partners

With that said, during its Q3 2023 earnings call, the company recognized the aforementioned challenging environment within the cannabis industry.

The cannabis industry is currently experiencing a period of volatility and retrenchment.

The sector's dynamics are characterized by challenges such as cost structure adjustments, near-term debt maturities, and the need for strategic responses from industry participants.

As a result, some tenants have undertaken initiatives to reevaluate their cost structures and manage near-term debt obligations. In specific cases, equity issuance has been employed to retire debt.

Despite the ongoing challenges, during the Q3 2023 earnings call, NewLake expressed confidence in the long-term growth prospects of the cannabis industry, as it views the current difficulties as a period that will separate resilient entities from others, identifying survivors as potential long-term winners.

It is also working with tenants to avoid evictions.

For example, with regard to Revolutionary Clinics, a key wholesaler in Massachusetts, the company opted for a strategic path involving third-party capital infusion rather than evicting the tenant, with the belief that this decision would yield the best returns for investors.

Furthermore, the company received unpaid rent and applied the security deposit to rent, recognizing income in the fourth quarter.

The reduced rental payments under the forbearance agreement represent approximately 6.1% of scheduled fourth-quarter contractual income. The company also received equity in the form of warrants as part of the agreement, which gives NLCP equity upside.

With that in mind, despite headwinds, it needs to be said that NLCP remains in a great financial spot - at least relatively speaking.

In the third quarter of 2023, the company reported an adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") result of $10.1 million or $0.47 per diluted share. This is down 5.1% year-over-year.

Total revenue decreased by 4.9%, mainly due to Revolutionary Clinics' nonpayment of rent.

Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased by 8.4%. Rent collection for Q3 was 92%, reflecting Revolutionary Clinics' delinquency.

It's also notable that during this quarter, the company engaged in stock repurchases of roughly $9.3 million, contributing to a more than 3% accretion to book value and AFFO per share.

Furthermore, the authorization for an additional $10 million for future stock repurchases indicates the company's confidence in using this strategy to create shareholder value.

NLCP Dividends & Valuation

On December 14, 2023, NLCP hiked its dividend by 2.6% to $0.40 per share after paying a $0.39 per share dividend since 4Q22.

This quarterly dividend translates to a yield of 9.7%, which is one of the highest yields in the REIT universe (excluding mortgage REITs).

NewLake Capital Partners

This dividend is protected by a healthy balance sheet and strong AFFO.

The company has $403 million in gross real estate assets and a total debt value of just $2 million. It also has $89 million available on its revolving credit facility.

Its leverage ratio is just 0.2x EBITDA.

This year, AFFO is expected to be $1.89, which translates to 3% year-over-year growth and an 85% dividend payout ratio.

In 2025, AFFO is expected to increase by 8%, potentially followed by 6% growth in 2026.

FAST Graphs

This not only means that analysts have confidence in the company's business, but it also means that NLCP is attractively valued.

The stock has a normalized P/AFFO ratio of 16.5x and a current P/AFFO ratio of 9.1x.

A return to its normalized valuation, by incorporation of its dividend and expected AFFO growth, would result in 35% annual returns through 2026 and a price target of $35, which is more than twice its current stock price.

While I am certainly not bearish, I have to say that there is a reason that NLCP is trading at a blended P/AFFO ratio below 10x.

Uncertainty in the cannabis industry is just too high for investors to jump into NLCP with full conviction. Despite its healthy balance sheet and good outlook, the risk of large tenants going bust is too big.

It just takes one major tenant going under to dent the company's growth.

Q3 2023 clearly showed what happens when major players struggle. While the company's experienced management was able to limit the damage, it could get worse if its tenants fail to compete in a very tough market.

If things were to get worse, even a healthy REIT like NLCP could get into trouble.

In other words, as much as I respect NLCP's management, I believe that NLCP is a wild card Speculative Buy for investors looking to dip their toes into this market.

While NLCP could turn into a wealth machine, investors need to be aware of the risks that come with a highly challenging cannabis market.

Takeaway

In the volatile cannabis market, NewLake Capital Partners stands out as a unique investment opportunity.

Specializing in cannabis real estate, NLCP navigates industry challenges by offering stability through its leasing model and a well-diversified tenant portfolio.

Despite industry headwinds, NLCP maintains financial strength, evidenced by its recent dividend hike, buybacks, and attractive balance sheet.

While the cannabis sector carries uncertainties, NLCP's strategic approach positions it as a speculative buy with the potential for significant returns, albeit with inherent risks.

Investors interested in the cannabis industry should tread carefully but keep an eye on the company's promising position in this evolving industry.

