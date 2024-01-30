stockcam

Introduction and Investment Thesis

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is an education technology company that primarily teaches languages on its app. Its stock had climbed 236% in 2023, outperforming the indices. Although the stock price has dropped 21% since it reached a peak of $245 in December 2023, I believe that the stock still has room to fall another 10–18% from its current levels. There is no doubt that the company has been rapidly innovating by extending its offerings to Maths and Music as well as introducing a new premium-tier subscription, Duolingo Max, that is built on OpenAI's language model. However, I believe that at current price levels, the stock price has fully priced in future growth expectations for the company, leaving little to no room for error.

Moving forward, should there be a slowdown in the US economy where consumer spending is impacted, it will slow down Duolingo’s conversion rate of paid subscribers as well as lower the volume of in-app purchases. At the same time, the company’s heavy reliance on revenue from outside the US and the UK poses challenges to driving growth efficiently. Finally, the low switching cost associated with Duolingo makes the company more vulnerable to competitive threats should its gamification strategies cease to engage users. I believe that all of these risks are not reflected in the stock price today, and as a result, should the company see its expected growth rate fail to surprise, the stock may decline 10–18% from current levels.

About Duolingo

Duolingo is an education technology company, and its mission is to develop the best education in the world and make it universally accessible. The company started by teaching languages on its app, and as per its latest 10K, they offer more than 40 languages to 83M monthly active users. Recently, the company has also branched out its offerings to include math and music courses on the platform.

The company employs a freemium business model, allowing users to access basic language courses for free and charging a subscription fee for additional features.

The company employs innovative gamified incentivization strategies like Streaks, Crowns, Gems, Leaderboards, and Hearts in order to engage and motivate their users on the platform. As of the recent earnings call, learners on the platform had completed 10 billion exercises every week, which in turn powers Duolingo’s culture of experimentation to continue to innovate and improve on their product and user experience.

The good: Growing TAM, robust product innovation and improving profitability

Duolingo operates in a large TAM, with the possibility to unlock more

Duolingo operates in a large and growing TAM. As per its latest 10K, it estimates its total addressable market (TAM) at approximately $60B. Should Duolingo reach its revenue target of $528M in FY23, it would have an estimated market share of 0.88%. As per Holon IQ, the language learning market size will roughly double by 2025 to $115B.

Furthermore, as the company recently launched Math and Music offerings on its app, it will unlock new addressable markets to drive growth.

With the company’s focus on leveraging the scale of its learner base to gather insights, I believe it gives Duolingo a competitive edge to drive new product innovation, which can help it enter new categories and markets in the coming years.

A culture of robust product innovation

On the back of Duocon last year, Duolingo announced that they were integrating both Math and Music into the main Duolingo app. CEO Luis Von Ahn further said the following in their earnings call that boosted investor confidence that the company can easily extrapolate their business model into offering new subjects, allowing them to unlock new addressable markets and drive revenue growth by adding more expensive subscription bundles.

Last month at Duocon 2023, we announced that we are launching a new Music course, and integrating both Math and Music into the main Duolingo app. We believe this will allow us to leverage the gamification mechanics that we’ve already built in order to more rapidly scale these new subjects.

Furthermore, the company’s management discussed that they rolled out their premium-tier subscription service called Duolingo Max to more learners in Q3. Duolingo Max is priced at twice the current Super Duolingo subscription plan. While Super Duolingo offers an ad-free experience and unlimited hearts as a perk, the premium subscription of Duolingo Max is built around Open AI’s language model that allows users to chat with Duo, the app’s mascot. Furthermore, the company also released a new AI-enabled feature called DuoRadio, where learners can enjoy short, podcast-like radio shows featuring Duolingo characters as hosts. Moving forward, I believe that generative AI will play a huge role in improving the user experience on the platform, which will drive deeper user engagement and monetization.

The management is focused on driving profitable growth

As of their latest earnings call, the company beat its top- and bottom-line expectations by 3.7% and 42%, respectively. Duolingo’s revenue grew 43% YoY to $137.6M. Subscription revenue grew 47% YoY and now constitutes close to 77% of Total Revenue, compared to 75% of Total Revenue a year ago. At the same time, revenue from in-app purchases grew 86% YoY and now constitutes close to 7% of Total Revenue, as compared to 5% of Total Revenue a year ago.

Q3 FY23 Shareholder Letter

Meanwhile, the company saw a growth of 63% YoY in Daily Active Users (DAUs) to 24.2M and a 47% YoY increase in Monthly Active Users (MAUs) to 83.1M. Paid subscribers also grew 60% YoY, highlighting that the management’s focus on optimizing its conversion rates from premium to paid is working as paid subscriber penetration as a percentage of MAUs has improved to 8% vs. 7.4% last year.

I believe this has allowed the company to gain economies of scale, as it saw its gross margins improve 100 basis points YoY to 73.7% on a GAAP basis. Furthermore, the company also increased its operating leverage as it improved its Adjusted EBITDA margin from 2.2% in Q3 FY22 to 22.5% in Q3 FY23, and grew its adjusted EBITDA to $22.5M. It was able to achieve that by streamlining its operating expenses on all fronts, as can be seen below.

Q3 FY23 Shareholder Letter

Shifting gears to FY23 management guidance, the company expects to generate revenue in the range of $525-$528M, which would represent a growth rate of 42-43%. At the same time, it expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA of $87.2-89.2M, which would indicate a margin expansion from 4.2% in FY22 to 16.7% in FY23. In my opinion, this indicates management’s continued focus on driving profitable growth.

The bad: Macroeconomic uncertainty, low switching costs, and overly optimistic valuation

Uncertainty pertains to slower US spending and monetization in international markets

It is important to note that the growth story of Duolingo is tied to US consumer spending. While the company has seen exceptional revenue growth in a tough US macroeconomic condition of high inflation and interest rates, there is growing evidence of the tailwinds of a strong labor market and excess consumer savings dissipating, which may dampen consumer spending in 2024 and beyond.

So, while Duolingo’s gamification and product innovation strategies have worked so far to drive user engagement and higher monetization, I expect meaningful headwinds to Duolingo’s growth trajectory should the US economy slow down or worse, tip into a recession. In this case, the company will see a decline in conversion rate from freemium to paid subscribers and less volume of in-app purchases.

Furthermore, as per their 10K filing, more than 45% of their revenue is generated outside of the US and the UK. In my view, while this is promising for the vast market size that Duolingo can expand further into, I also see that there is a tremendous amount of uncertainty around monetization in these regions. While there is a challenge to convert users from freemium to paid in these regions, it also means that Duolingo has to invest a lot of resources in targeted and localized marketing to acquire and convert users, which would translate to lower average revenue per user, which will weigh down on overall profitability.

Low switching costs may be a long-term issue for Duolingo’s pricing power

While Duolingo has thus far mastered user engagement with innovative gamification strategies, there is no doubt that the language learning industry has low switching costs, which would mean that competitors could easily innovate, especially with the advent of generative AI. Some of Duolingo’s competitors in the space include Rosetta Stone, Babbel, Memrise, and others, and while each has their own set of features, target market, and points of differentiation, the highly competitive industry brings forth the question of Duolingo’s durable pricing power. As Duolingo launches new products and its premium Duolingo Max, I believe that there is a looming risk should macroeconomic conditions worsen or if Duolingo’s gamification strategies cease to engage users, causing a drop in brand loyalty, which will cause revenue growth to stall.

A valuation that provides no upside

Duolingo is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 12 and a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 240, taking consensus estimates for FY24.

Since the company management has not provided a long-term operating model for revenue and operating income targets, I will base my valuation of Duolingo on consensus estimates for revenue growth up until FY25, where revenue is expected to grow to $883M in FY25, representing a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 30%, which I think is reasonable.

Seeking Alpha Revenue Estimates for Duolingo

This would translate to a present value of $663M in revenue when discounted at 10%, or a revenue per share of $15.8. Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their revenues at an average rate of 4.8% with a price-to-sales ratio of 2.19, Duolingo should trade at a premium of 5x the forward price-to-sales ratio of the S&P 500, as the company should be able to grow its revenue in the mid-20s region over the next 5 years. This would translate to a forward price-to-sales multiple of 10-11, which would mean the stock should be trading at a range of $157-$172, which represents a downside of 10-18% from its current levels.

Authors' valuation model

At the moment, the stock’s price is reflecting a growth rate of 40% in revenue over the next 2 years, followed by a growth in the mid to high 30s range after that, which I think is overly optimistic given the risks surrounding a possible slowdown in the US economy, an uncertain monetization path in international markets, and the low switching cost of the platform.

Conclusions

While Duolingo is operating in a large and growing TAM with opportunities to unlock new markets as it expands its product portfolio, I believe the stock is currently fully priced in the upside and hence doesn’t offer a suitable entry point for long-term investors, in my opinion.