It's been a tough road for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) shareholders as the pandemic crippled its largest business segment, analysts questioned their accounting methods, Wall Street firms downgraded shares, a regional banking crisis occurred, and short sellers piled in, sensing weakness. After the student loan moratorium was continuously extended and short interest exceeded 20% during periods in 2022, a true inflection point for shares of SOFI was reached. In the face of adversity, SOFI's management team took extreme ownership of the situation and reacted to the changing business environment by building a diversified financial service company that could thrive in challenging business environments. Put the operational results aside for a moment. SOFI was forged against all odds during the worst times, not during an operating period when financial companies flourished. Not many management teams could have operated their way out of the situation SOFI was faced with, and despite the macroeconomic challenges they encountered, SOFI is now GAAP profitable. Anthony Noto ((SOFI CEO)) and Christopher Lapointe ((SOFI CFO)) delivered one of the most bullish earnings calls I have listened to as they reconfirmed why I have been extremely bullish on SOFI without ever changing my stance. I believe there is a tremendous long-term opportunity for shareholders and SOFI will eventually become a top-10 financial institution.

On November 3, 2023, I wrote an article on SOFI covering their Q3 earnings (can be read here). Since then, shares of SOFI have appreciated 14.36% compared to 13.07% for the S&P 500. In that article, I discussed the Q3 results, why I was still extremely bullish, and what I wanted to see from management going into year-end. Now that the 2023 results are in, I wanted to follow up with an update as to why I believe SOFI may still be the biggest long-term opportunity in my portfolio. An inflection point has certainly occurred from an operating standpoint and there is a strong possibility it will bleed into investor sentiment due to the multiyear guidance management has provided.

An inflection point is upon us as SOFI delivered GAAP profitability

To get where SOFI is today, they need to operate and deliver value to customers. It doesn't matter what anyone thinks about SOFI's brand or product except for its user base. If you haven't used the product, then you can't have an opinion on the user experience or the product offerings. The facts are that each quarter SOFI increases its member count and the amount of deposits on its balance sheet. In Q4 2023, SOFI added 585,000 new members, and their overall member count grew 44% YoY to 7.54 million. SOFI is clearly delivering value to its members otherwise, their member growth wouldn't be excelling up and to the right. In addition to adding hundreds of thousands of new members each quarter, the amount of deposits continues to expand by the billions. SOFI's deposits finished 2023 at $18.62 billion, increasing by $11.3 billion throughout the year. What could be more important is that over 90% of SOFI's deposits are from direct deposits. These members are incredibly sticky and more likely to utilize additional products and services offered by SOFI.

I track 25 of the largest financial institution's deposits on a quarterly basis by going through their balance sheets on Seeking Alpha. The Q4 2023 deposits that are highlighted in yellow represent banks that have not reported earnings yet. Based on the current data, 13 banks have witnessed their deposits decline YoY. Of the 12 banks whose deposits increased, only four banks grew by at least 10% or more. Of these banks, SOFI was the only one that has grown their deposits by a triple-digit percentage, as the $11.3 billion of new deposits represent 153.61% in YoY deposit growth. Even with a regional banking crisis, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was the only large money center that grew deposits YoY from the big-4. SOFI is proving that banking doesn't need to be traditional, and it can transcend what the image of banking has been. While many had thought a branchless bank wouldn't work, SOFI's members are speaking loudly and clearly. This trend doesn't look like it will slow down anytime soon, as management expects to add at least 2.3 million new members in 2024. It's no longer a question of who would utilize SOFI for their financial needs, rather than who will migrate from traditional financial institutions to SOFI and how much of the younger generation will choose SOFI as their first bank rather than going with a traditional brick-and-mortar institution.

This was a blowout quarter for SOFI, delivering $594 million in adjusted net revenue, representing 34% YoY growth. SOFI was able to drive $181 million in adjusted EBITDA at a 30% margin. The biggest question was answered in Q4 as SOFI generated GAAP profitability for the first time of $48 million, which correlated to $0.02 of GAAP EPS. SOFI finished 2023 generating $2.07 billion in adjusted net revenue, a 35% YoY increase, and $432 million of adjusted EBITDA, a growth rate of 202.1% YoY. SOFI beat the high end of their guidance in both adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA after several guidance increases throughout 2023.

In addition to the question about profitability, another one was answered regarding loans. In Q4, SOFI sold roughly $875 million in personal loans and $350 million in home loan principal. The personal loans remaining on the books were marked at 104.9%, which increased by 0.9% from the close of Q3. Some had speculated in the past that SOFI wasn't selling loans because there wasn't a market for them, which once again turned out to be incorrect. Management has always said they would do what is in their best interest to drive value for the company and shareholders when it comes to selling or holding loans. SOFI sold part of their personal and home loans because there was an opportunity to drive value. In the student loan segment, SOFI entered into a credit default swap in the amount of $2.5 billion. SOFI has reclassified this block of loans as held for investment as they will be held to maturity due to management seeing an opportunity to generate larger returns than where the price in the for-sale market is trending today. The reclassification of loans ahead to fair value accounting principles doesn't impact revenue or profitability.

SOFI issued strong fiscal year 2024 guidance, but what was more important was the multiyear guidance Anthony Noto discussed. In the 2024 fiscal year, SOFI is expecting it will generate $95-$105 million in net income, $580-$590 million in adjusted EBITDA, and $0.07-$0.08 in EPS. SOFI closed at $9.16 on Monday, which would place its forward P/E for 2024 at 114-131. While confirming a full year of net income and positive EPS was what many were hoping for, Mr. Noto went a step further and sent a clear message to the market. He discussed where management sees SOFI's profitability through 2026. Based on the current outlook, management sees SOFI growing revenue at a 20-25% compound annual growth rate, which will push its GAAP EPS to $0.55-$0.80 per share in 2026. If this materializes, SOFI is trading at 11.45-16.65 times 2026 earnings based on the current share price. Mr. Noto also discussed that management feels there will be continued growth in the core business beyond 2026, which could amount to 20-25% in EPS growth.

Now that SOFI is officially profitable, the stigma of being an unprofitable SPAC is null and void, especially with their 2024 guidance solidified. As the quarter's progress, SOFI will become eligible for different investment funds, and based on long-term guidance, entry into the S&P 500 could come sometime in 2025. It's hard to say that SOFI is expensive at today's prices, especially since the new benchmark is generating at least $0.55 of EPS in 2026, placing SOFI at a 2026 forward P/E of 16.65. Mr. Noto is a former investment banker from Goldman Sachs (GS) and knows what he needs to do to generate his desired outcome from the market. He has a history of underpromising and overperforming to generate earnings beats. This management team hasn't given shareholders a reason to doubt them and based on their performance, I wouldn't be surprised if SOFI exceeds the high range of their multiyear guidance.

There are many opportunities on the horizon to drive growth for SOFI

There are three main opportunities for SOFI, which will be critical for them to become a top-10 financial institution. SOFI needs to build out its asset management arm, expand into business banking, and expand the technology platform. In addition to having financial planners and their proprietary ETFs, SOFI discussed their launch of alternative investments and mutual funds on today's earnings call. This is extremely important for their asset management arm. Many investors want access to IPOs, and SOFI will offer funds that include access to investments in private credit, real estate, and pre-IPO companies. SOFI will also offer over 6,000 mutual funds to members on its SoFi Invest platform.

The reason why asset management is so important is because it allows SOFI to double dip. Many companies only allow their employees to pick from a basket of mutual funds or ETFs to invest in under their 401k or 403b plans. SOFI has a large opportunity to grow its asset management business and become a 401k/403b sponsor. This would allow SOFI to generate management fees from their proprietary ETFs and mutual funds while collecting administration fees for all the assets sitting on their platform in 401k and 403b plans. The larger SOFI grows, the more likely it will become the home for corporate retirement and pension funds, which will correlate to significant management fees being generated on a quarterly basis.

SOFI launched an expense management solution in partnership with Mastercard (MA), which provides clients in the B2B sector with insights into spending with corporate cards. They also launched same-day ACH, allowing account holders faster access to funds. This is significant because it shows SOFI's dedication to the B2B sector as Galileo accounts are back to growth mode with 145 million accounts powered by SOFI. SOFI is also looking to bring business checking, savings, and lending to small and medium-sized companies, allowing them to offer a full 360-degree financial service for a large segment of corporate America. The opportunity is immense as there are roughly 33.2 million small businesses across America, and nearly half of all U.S. employees are employed by small businesses. I think many individuals overlook how impactful entering into the business banking industry will be as it can open up many synergies where SOFI could become a business partner for banking, lending, credit cards, and financial planning services by being a company's 401k sponsor. Everything that I want to see is on the roadmap, and I am excited for the future as SOFI is looking to become a one-stop shop not just in the consumer space but in the commercial space as well.

I saved the best for last as SOFI is positioning to become the AWS of Fintech through its tech stack. SOFI is the only company that I know of that owns the entire backend in a vertically integrated manner. SOFI has a trifecta with Technisys providing the cyberbank platform, Galileo replicating the end-to-end integration for SOFI's checking and savings business and card issuing, and everything being backed by SOFI's national bank charter. The union of the three allows SOFI to create synergies by building cloud-native architecture on a single core that supports multiple financial products and innovates at a moment's notice. The combination allows SOFI to power every aspect of its business and not wait for a vendor to add new features based on a project roadmap. SOFI is starting to benefit from the cost savings as they have projected they will generate $75-$85 million in cumulative cost savings by transitioning SOFI's checking, savings, and credit card to the Technisys technology stack through 2025. On an annualized basis, owning the backend will save SOFI roughly $60-$70 million in expenses.

The game plan on the tech side has always been a multi-pronged approach, and this is the key to expanding SOFI's valuation. Traditional financial companies don't get tech valuations, but SOFI isn't a traditional financial company. SOFI is putting itself in a position where it will be able to white-label its tech stack and power its competitor's financial operations with a cloud-native platform. We know that SOFI has been participating in RFPs, and on the conference call, Mr. Noto indicated that the demand from traditional financial institutions and non-financial categories in the technology side of the business is strong. In addition to lead times for conducting an RFP, implementation also takes time, which expands over quarters, not months. Financial institutions will need to transition to modern processing on cloud-native cores, and SOFI is in a position to generate recurring revenue from its competitors. This approach won't just make SOFI more efficient and reduce expenses, it will drive ongoing revenue and position SOFI to command a tech or hybrid financial/tech valuation potentially.

Risks to my investment thesis

While SOFI looks to be firing on all cylinders for the first time, there are still risks to my investment thesis. We could see GDP growth slow, and unemployment increase which would negatively impact the credit markets. This would put an elevated level of risk on SOFI's loans. We also don't know what the risk to the job market is from artificial intelligence, and if greater efficiencies are recognized, it could also cause increased levels of unemployment. SOFI could also make changes to the platform that members don't like, which could cause them to leave or one of its larger competitors could decide to take a blank check approach to lure new clients to their institution. SOFI is only as good as its latest products, and if another company is able to create more value for their customers, SOFI could find themselves on the opposite side of the stick with deposits leaving their platform. SOFI is not a sure thing, and while management has done an exceptional job, their competitors are much larger and could make retaining and gaining customers difficult.

Conclusion

Of all the companies I am invested in, I believe SOFI has the potential to generate the largest percentage returns over the next 5-10 years. Just because I am very bullish on SOFI doesn't mean I am correct, so please do your own due diligence if you're interested in investing in SOFI. I have 5-10 years for my investment thesis to play out, and I fully intend to be a long-term shareholder. Management has been through trials and tribulations over the past few years and managed their way through a trial by fire. I want to be invested in companies that can face adversity and succeed, and that's exactly what SOFI did. If Mr. Noto is correct, then SOFI is trading at a 2026 forward P/E range of 11.45 - 16.65, which is cheap in my opinion. Especially since he sees 20-25% EPS growth post-2026 as all their business ventures come together. I think that the biggest differentiator is the tech platform, and it will ultimately provide SOFI with a hybrid tech valuation rather than a financial institution valuation once adoption from its competitors has occurred. There is a lot to be excited about, and I believe there is a lot of value to be unlocked over the next several years for shares of SOFI.