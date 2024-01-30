Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi: Q4 2023 Earnings Are An Inflection Point For The Long-Term Opportunity

Jan. 30, 2024
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
Steven Fiorillo

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies has reached an inflection point, achieving GAAP profitability and demonstrating resilience in the face of challenges.
  • The company's member count and deposits continue to grow, indicating that it is delivering value to its customers.
  • SoFi's strong financial performance, multiyear guidance, and expansion into asset management, business banking, and technology position it as a top-10 financial institution with significant growth potential.
SoFi Stadium Ribbon-Cutting Event

Rich Fury

It's been a tough road for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) shareholders as the pandemic crippled its largest business segment, analysts questioned their accounting methods, Wall Street firms downgraded shares, a regional banking crisis occurred, and short sellers piled in, sensing

This article was written by

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

L
Lambsup
Today, 3:44 PM
Comments (1.03K)
I see a lot of potential with SOFI and owned a full position for most of 2023 having entered at $5 but I sold my full position on the pop above $9 today because I see a period of price adjustment coming with SOFI now profitable and there are some slowing economic indicators which could hit SOFI harder than other banks if things continue to slow.

SOFI should be able to manage the transition to growth coming from tech rather than banking but I don't see SOFI's valuation increasing from the $7s to $14s in first half of 2024, the re-pricing seems more likely to move the base up into the 8s from the 7s where SOFI spent most of 2023.

For 2024, +20-30% gains seem more likely than +25-50% returns that I saw in 2023 with a higher downside risk as well as decreased upside.

If SOFI gets three solid quarters in, I think it will re-price to trade in the $11-14 range late 2024, and possibly reach $20 in 2025 but aside from some short trades, I think my money will be in stocks where I see a bit less volatility and more upside vs downside as SOFI needs to keep growth rolling incredibly quickly to hit $20.

Looking over the earnings the growth in its tech side which Noto has been touting as the future revenue/earnings leader, a clear catalyst for growth above SOFI's banking is not yet apparent.

I do think it is coming but there are so many things changing in fintech not even talking about AI that executing on the robust sales needed in this environment depends on a lot more than just SOFI's team and products but the willingness of other companies to buy into those products in a substantial way.

Will almost definitely be back into SOFI at some point, maybe early in 2024 if my re-pricing thesis to stay mostly below $10 does not hold, but for now I'm happy to take my +30% returns from SOFI in 2023 and exit.

If I had simply bought and held from when I entered at $5 I'd have nearly a double on SOFI in percentage terms but my initial position was also only 1% while I just exited a 5% position worth much more in actual dollars which I wouldn't have been able to do if I hadn't traded and accumulated through 2023.
T
TedBaer
Today, 3:39 PM
Comments (79)
Very nice analysis. I just have a hard time believing they can reach this level of growth as competition in fintech heats up. I see increased advertising costs and compressed margins. I also question the wisdom of a company this size paying $625 million in naming rights for a stadium.
T
TheDarkSide
Today, 3:37 PM
Comments (75)
So when does SOFI get bought out?
JJablonski profile picture
JJablonski
Today, 3:28 PM
Comments (342)
I will be giving out " I❤️NOTO" bracelets at the next shareholders' meeting, ala Taylor Swift! I think we have hit the threshold where as a group, we can be called;

NOTI's
the movement has begun!
Diamond Investor profile picture
Diamond Investor
Today, 3:41 PM
Comments (118)
@JJablonski Have to flush out the paper hands, traders, and non-believers first. We will soon!
