EPAM Systems Faces Declining Revenue And Reduced Employee Utilization

Jan. 30, 2024 3:54 PM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) StockCTSH
Donovan Jones
Summary

  • EPAM Systems, Inc. is experiencing declining revenue and decreased earnings due to reduced client demand and lower employee utilization.
  • The company's revenue from the Software & Hi-Tech and Business Information & Media segments has seen the largest drop.
  • Despite positive performance during the pandemic, the stock appears fully valued and faces challenges in revenue growth and employee utilization.
  • I'm therefore Neutral [Hold] on EPAM Systems in the near term.
Investment Outlook

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is producing declining revenue on reduced client demand for discretionary projects and decreased earnings from lowered efficiencies from employee utilization.

While management seeks to maintain its most productive employee base as

Donovan Jones
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

