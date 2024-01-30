mouu007

We first took a position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) when it was trading at $8. That was in November 2022. Luckily for us, that was nearly the lowest point of HROW stock in the last 14 months; the highest point was reached in May, when it traded at $28. Its current price is $10.

I like Harrow, Inc., and I want to see if HROW is again a buy. The reason the stock fell in early May - and has kept falling - is because of earnings it released on May 11, August 10, and November 13. Many stocks have specific expert authors on Seeking Alpha, from whom we all learn. For HROW, that author happens to be Michigan Value Investor - but I want to make my own independent assessment of HROW.

After studying the earnings for these 3 quarters, what I would say to sum up the situation is: HROW was on a high momentum roll in 2022, where the stock rose steadily along with earnings. In Q1 2023, there was a loss of momentum in both earnings and stock price, although the earnings did hold steady. In Q2 2023, there was a miss with the bottom line, despite beating top line estimates. In Q3 2023, there was a total breakdown in earnings, with HROW missing on both EPS and revenue, and by a large margin. As a result, the company was forced to lower guidance - and shares tumbled.

Even in its Q2 Stockholders Letter, the company sounded confident about its guidance. The company said:

Recognizing that our Five-Year Strategic Plan consists of a series of One-Year Plans, based on our results to date, we remain confident in our 2023 financial guidance of $135 million to $143 million in net revenues and $44 million to $50 million in adjusted EBITDA.

However, in November, this was what happened:

The company also said it was behind in its internal targets. As a result, the company said it now sees 2023 revenue of $129M to $136M and an adjusted profit of $36M to $41M.

For those that were reading closely between the lines, there was this following paragraph right after the Q2 Letter text I quoted, and it was in italics:

Regarding our 2023 financial guidance, we intend to provide an update to our financial guidance later in the year after we have a few months of operations under our belt with our new product portfolio.

This new product portfolio consists of the so-called Fab Five, a set of 5 new products the company acquired during Q1. These products are - ILEVRO®, NEVANAC®, MAXIDEX®, VIGAMOX®, and TRIESENCE®. Along with these, IHEEZO launched in Q1 as well. This is the new product portfolio, the branded product portfolio, which is a new endeavor separate from Harrow’s legacy compounded pharmaceutical products portfolio, or CPP.

Interestingly, in its Q1 Letter, HROW said the following:

…we have now entered a new revenue paradigm for Harrow from which we expect revenue growth from our branded pharmaceutical products (“BPPs”) to meaningfully outpace growth from our compounded pharmaceutical products (“CPPs”), with revenue from branded products ultimately driving the lion’s share of our future profitability and topline growth.

One part of that turned out to be true - CPP revenue fell; but the other part, unfortunately, hasn’t worked out yet - BPP did not perform as well as expected. This is the core reason for HROW’s current price decline.

In that Q2 Letter itself, CEO Mr Mark L. Baum had a word of caution for over expectant investors:

Please keep in mind that when we launch a product like IHEEZO or VEVYE, it isn’t like Hermès running a One-Day Only 50% Off Sale for Birkin Bags; it takes 18-24 months to develop an effective market access strategy and build sales momentum, even when you have what we believe are winning products like IHEEZO and VEVYE. (TRIESENCE is a bit different because the market is already so familiar with the product, there is a permanent TRIESENCE product-specific J-Code, and the demand for TRIESENCE has been building for years as the product has been in short supply.) I also want to admit that it is a “lock bet” that we will make mistakes executing our Five-Year Strategic Plan. It should also be assumed that some Revenue Buckets will underperform. On the other hand, we may also have Revenue Buckets that overperform! Success for Harrow has never been a linear path “up and to the right,” and I do not expect that to change.

Thus, they were asking for time, which in effect meant, even if one or two quarters failed to beat expectations during their transition phase, investors should be patient.

The Q2 Letter also has a great discussion of their five “Revenue Buckets.” That letter discusses these revenue buckets, tells us why each revenue bucket - essentially some of their products grouped together - will perform well; but it also “sort of” tells us that the already well-known revenue buckets - products - may perform better than some of the new ones. This is where they would need those 18 to 24 months to “develop an effective market access strategy.”

A quick look at these revenue buckets is self-explanatory. The first bucket consists of IHEEZO. IHEEZO has many positives - it is a single product ocular anesthesia, unlike competing protocols using multiple different anesthesia. IHEEZO is 75% less viscous than the leading branded lidocaine-based gel anesthetic, which is convenient for patients. Its single-use packaging has excellent compliance benefits. It also has a permanent J-code, which eases billability permanently. Finally, it also reduces opioid use, which is a great thing.

These are all fine, but IHEEZO has to compete very hard with entrenched anesthetic usage among ophthalmologists, which, like the company warned us, will take time. The company benchmarks IHEEZO’s future success to what it achieved with its CPP product ImprimisRx in the perioperative cataract surgery market, where it held an estimated 20% of the total number of U.S. cataract surgeries market. Let's not forget, however, that ImprimisRx did not achieve this over a single quarter - which is how old IHEEZO was in Q3.

Coming to its second bucket, Dry Eye Disease and Other Ocular Surface Conditions, VEVYE is their cornerstone product in this space, and VEVYE was just launched on January 11, 2024. The company considers the DED market “wide open” due to limited efficacy and poor tolerability of existing products and VEVYE’s differentiated profile. However, this bucket is not yet in the field.

The company acquired three other products from Santen - FLAREX®, TOBRADEX® ST, and FRESHKOTE®, however, as of Q2, they were in the process of transferring the marketing authorizations (MAS') to Harrow.

Their third bucket is TRIESENCE, a well-known but out of supply product for years, which Harrow recently acquired. TRIESENCE has its own J-code and the market is quite aware of it, however, the company says that it is “tricky” to manufacture, and they expect to have an inventory by the first half of 2024. Again, they need time - although, for TRIESENCE, I think they are looking at less than the 2 years they thought they needed for novel entrants.

A number of their Fab Five products and Fortisite®, a CPP ImprimisRx product, consists of their 4th revenue bucket of Specialty Anterior Segment. The final revenue bucket is ImprimisRx’s Compounded Pharmaceutical Products (CPPs). Now, as the company has told us, they expect CPP to become less important than the branded segment, and so, this last bucket will have a decreasing impact on their topline. So, basically, the current revenue generator should be their fourth revenue bucket, which are established products but newly acquired, mostly, and ready to go right away.

These are our assumptions for Q3 based on what we saw in Q2, however, in Q3, while IHEEZO did well beyond expectations, Fab Five and CPP lagged below internal expectations. And while IHEEZO performed well, it could not average out the loss from these other two segments.

It should also be remembered that, in order to put more focus on IHEEZO, the company intentionally “neglected” four of the Fab Five products. As they say:

While NDAs for MAXIDEX, ILEVRO, and NEVANAC were transferred in May 2023 and VIGAMOX in late July 2023, we made the strategic decision to focus our commercial team’s efforts on IHEEZO, delaying implementation of marketing and sales detailing efforts for these products. Therefore, we are about three months behind our revenue forecast for these products.

Thus, if they are right, this is a strategic decision and Q4 earnings, estimated to be around mid-March, should see good earnings from these products.

Explaining the poor CPP performance, the company attributes this to various factors including state-specific new regulatory scenarios. The company says this is a temporary situation, and this is not the first time CPP has faced such problems of scale before. The company says it has always been able to overcome them, and this time should be no different. It is, again, the same refrain - give them time.

Finally, the company’s one product with the highest potential is VEVYE, the highest concentration of cyclosporine with the comfort and benefit of a water-free construct for DED patients. In trials, VEVYE has performed extremely well in various metrics, including corneal staining, tear production and discomfort. Unfortunately for Q3 - and a few more upcoming quarters - VEVYE was just launched two weeks ago, and we will need time to see its effect on the company coffers.

Bottom Line

HROW made a few strategic mistakes in the last few quarters. As management readily admitted, these included delay in implementing IHEEZO strategic plans, delay in starting Fab Five commercial efforts, and not anticipating ”the recent temporary disruptions to our compounding business.” These have badly impacted its short term revenue situation - and stock price.

However, if you take a long term view, Harrow, Inc. has been able to nearly quadruple its revenue in four years, with a $180mn revenue guidance for 2024. Thus, I believe HROW deserves the benefit of the doubt, and once all their stars line up, in the next 12-18 months to be exact, they will be back to their old momentum. Thus, current low prices are buying opportunities.