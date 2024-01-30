syahrir maulana

One of my biggest investment themes for 2024 is that if the U.S. economy were to achieve a 'soft landing', then small-cap companies should see a catch-up in performance, since the valuation gap between the mega-caps and the rest of the market is getting extreme.

For example, while the MegaCap-8 (defined by Yardeni Research to include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)) trade at a forward P/E multiple of 28.9x (Figure 1), small-caps, as defined by the S&P 600 Index, trade at a Fwd P/E multiple of only ~15x (Figure 2).

Figure 1 - MegaCap-8 trades at elevated valuations (yardeni.com) Figure 2 - S&P 600 valuation (yardeni.com)

However, small-cap funds come in all shapes and sizes. This article reviews the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) to see if it is a small-cap fund worth investing in.

Overall, there is a lot to like about the PRFZ ETF. First, on an intellectual level, the RAFI indices make intuitive sense. It applies the basic value investing principle that Mr. Market is a weighing machine in the long run. Instead of focusing on market capitalization, which is a measure of a stock's short-term popularity, PRFZ focuses on fundamental measures that drive long-term value creation.

The PRFZ's historical performance also backs up its claim, as the fund has consistently outperformed passive market capitalization-based ETFs like the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). In fact, the PRFZ ETF has also outperformed the well-respected team from Royce & Associates that manages the Royce Value Trust (RVT). I am initiating PRFZ with a buy rating.

Fund Overview

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF tracks the FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Index ("Index"), a fundamentally weighted index designed to measure the performance of small and medium-sized US companies weighted using Research Affiliates' fundamental ranking models that look at book value, cash flows, sales, and dividends.

What Is RAFI?

RAFI stands for Research Affiliates Fundamental Index. Research Affiliates ("RA") is a well-known thought leader in smart beta and asset allocation strategies, with more than 280 investment research publications over the years.

Perhaps one of the most groundbreaking and important research papers by RA was the idea of Fundamental Indexation: the weighting of stocks using fundamental measures like book value and cash flows, instead of the traditional market-cap weighting approach.

The problem with traditional market-cap weighting is that mathematically, it gives additional weight to stocks that are currently overpriced relative to their unobservable 'intrinsic' values while reducing weights in stocks that are currently trading below 'intrinsic' values. This mismatch leads to a performance drag over time.

Instead, Research Affiliates' paper shows that indices weighted by fundamental measures tend to outperform over time, and thus the RAFI indices were born (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Fundamentally weighted indices outperform (researchaffiliates.com)

Today, more than $120 billion in assets are managed worldwide using investment strategies developed by Research Affiliates, including the PRFZ ETF.

The PRFZ ETF is a sizeable fund, with $2.2 billion in assets while charging a 0.39% net expense ratio (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - PRFZ overview (invesco.com)

PRFZ Strategy

Within the investment universe of over 3,000 securities, Research Affiliates assigns a fundamental value to each equity based on the four fundamental measures of book value, cash flow, sales, and dividends. Then stocks with fundamental sizes ranging between 1,001 to 2,500 (small to mid-caps) are selected and assigned a weight equal to its fundamental value.

Portfolio Holdings

Since the PRFZ ETF employs a full replication strategy, it buys every security within the underlying index and contains 1,481 constituents as of June 30, 2023. It is important to note that the RAFI indexing method does not select and exclude securities; rather it assigns weights that are based on stock's fundamentals instead of the stock's market cap.

Figure 5 shows the PRFZ ETF's sector allocation as of January 26, 2024. The largest sector weights are Financials (19.3%), Industrials (18.9%), Consumer Discretionary (13.9%), Information Technology (13.4%), and Healthcare (8.9%).

Figure 5 - PRFZ sector allocation (invesco.com)

Compared to its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index as represented by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), the PRFZ ETF is overweight Financials (19.3% vs. 17.1%), Industrials (18.9% vs. 17.0%) and Consumer Discretionary (13.9% vs. 10.7%). It is underweight in Healthcare (8.9% vs. 15.4%) and Energy (5.8% vs. 7.0%) (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - IWM sector allocation (iShares.com)

Returns

Looking at PRFZ's historical returns, there is definitely truth to RA's claim of outperforming passive indexing. On a trailing 3/5/10/15 year basis to December 31, 2023, the PRFZ ETF has returned 8.9%/12.0%/8.1%/13.8% respectively (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - PRFZ historical returns (morningstar.com)

This has outperformed the IWM ETF, which has only returned 2.1%/9.9%/7.1%/11.3% respectively over the same timeframes.

Figure 8 - IWM historical returns (morningstar.com)

While the annual outperformance of PRFZ may seem small, since inception, the PRFZ has cumulatively outperformed the IWM by almost 30%, with a $45,904 ending balanced based on an initial $10,000 investment, compared to just $35,364 for IWM (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - PRFZ vs. IWM (Author created using Portfolio Visualizer)

PRFZ vs. RVT

Regular readers may recall that I have been recommending the Royce Value Trust (RVT) as a way to play potential small-cap outperformance. The RVT fund is managed by Chuck Royce and his team of small-cap specialists at Royce & Associates and has a long history of outperforming the markets. How does the PRFZ ETF stack up against the RVT?

First, looking at the fund structures, the PRFZ is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") while the RVT fund is a closed-end fund ("CEF"). ETFs in general have much lower fees, and this is certainly true for PRFZ, as it only charges a 0.39% net expense ratio compared to 0.97% for the RVT fund (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - PRFZ vs. RVT, fund structure (Seeking Alpha)

Next, in terms of performance, we can see that the RVT fund has 3/5/10/15 Yr trailing average annual NAV returns of 3.9%/11.7%/7.0%/11.3% respectively to December 31, 2023, compared to 8.9%/12.0%/8.1%/13.8% for PRFZ (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - RVT historical returns (morningstar.com)

So it appears Research Affiliates' Fundamental Indexing model has beaten the RVT fund's return on every measurable time frame.

The only weakness I can see with the PRFZ ETF is its distribution yield. The PRFZ ETF pays a quarterly distribution with a trailing 12-month distribution rate of 1.5% compared to 7.5% for the RVT fund (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - PRFZ vs. RVT, distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

PRFZ's distribution is a pass-through of its portfolio's dividends, while the RVT has a managed distribution policy ("MDP") that pays a quarterly distribution at an annual rate of 7% of the average of the prior four quarter-end NAVs.

Overall, while I like Chuck Royce and his team, I have to admit that the PRFZ may be a better small-cap investment vehicle compared to the RVT fund, with lower fees and higher total returns.

Conclusion

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF is a small-cap focused ETF that uses Research Affiliates' Fundamental Index to weight its index constituents.

Historically, the PRFZ ETF has outperformed the passive IWM ETF over most measurable time frames. Impressively, the PRFZ ETF has also delivered total returns superior to the RVT fund, my current small-cap investment pick. I rate the PRFZ ETF a buy.