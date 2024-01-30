Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sizing Up Sturm, Ruger & Company: Why I Prefer Smith & Wesson

The Insiders Forum
Summary

  • Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock plunged after disappointing third quarter results and a reduction in the quarterly dividend payout.
  • This company operates in the firearms and castings business divisions, designing and manufacturing firearms under the Ruger name.
  • Analysts project a rebound in earnings for FY2024, but I think I prefer competitor Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. currently.
  • An analysis around Sturm, Ruger & Company follows in the paragraphs below.
22 Caliber Pistol and Ammunition

kenlh/iStock via Getty Images

It's all mirror, mirror on the wall because beauty is power the same way money is power the same way a gun is power.”― Chuck Palahniuk.

Today, we put Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (

The Insiders Forum
We are a team of analysts led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist at Simplified Asset Management.

We run the investing group The Insiders Forum where we specialize in small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. The Insiders Forum portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 12-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that are attractively valued and have had some significant and recent insider purchases. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.

Comments (4)

bob2014
Today, 5:24 PM
anything gun related is probably not a good investment right now, because of the current administrations war on firearms and ammunition. good article though.
The Insiders Forum
Today, 5:25 PM
@bob2014 Might get a spike up in gun sales into the election this year would be my guess
Ex umpire in charge
Today, 5:19 PM
I like the article but then again i hold 1800 shares of SWBI. SO IM prejudice,
Bruce Bohannon
Today, 4:48 PM
Thanks. Am thinking one of these two have substantially better Free Cash Flow than the other. One is also not in transition with material CAPEX needs and overruns moving their operations. Both Great Brands.
