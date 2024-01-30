Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla's Future Rests On 3 Pillars: Model 2, FSD 12 And 4680 Batteries

Jan. 30, 2024 4:17 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock10 Comments
Summary

  • Tesla's recent selloff may be a buying opportunity as CEO Elon Musk referred to the company as being "between" two growth waves.
  • Tesla's upcoming Model 2, manufactured using gigacasting technology, could have a starting price of $25,000 and significant cost savings.
  • Tesla's software prowess and the rollout of its FSD12 self-driving software could create additional revenue opportunities beyond vehicle sales.
  • The shares remain a Hold.

Tesla Gigafactory Austin or known as GigaTexas aerial view shows condturction progress and the 4680 battery factory almost complete

Early photo of Tesla Gigafactory Austin or known as GigaTexas aerial view shows construction progress and the 4680 battery factory, now operating and under expansion.

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto

No stock polarizes - or captivates - investors more than Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:

I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Comments (10)

R
RayJon
Today, 5:34 PM
Comments (343)
@Doron Levin "A Goldman Sachs analyst already estimates that FSD could be worth a few billion annually in revenue and possibly much more in the years ahead".

The large revenue projections associated with FSD are all based on Tesla licensing to OEMs.
Last year the one and only OEM that responded back to Tesla said they are going to pass on Tesla FSD. Since then, no other OEMs are interested.

Musk said on the calls the OEM are not interested.

The problem is others like Alphabet are offering to license Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous vehicle technology, no one is going to lock into Level 2 with Tesla when there is already a higher level of autonomous certified technology available with Alphabet.

Until Tesla can get FSD certified at Level 3 or 4, there is no market beyond Tesla vehicles.
d
dickroylet
Today, 5:28 PM
Comments (612)
If those are the three things fElon is banking on... "Get back there at once and sell, sell."
L
LEE64
Today, 5:04 PM
Comments (479)
The Cybertruck is the ugliest vehicle I've seen. Makes no sense to me.
E
EV_Tom
Today, 5:04 PM
Comments (5.02K)
If you look at the most profitable companies in the world they are in energy. Tesla has doubled their production capacity with the introduction of the lathrope facility in just 6 months and are claiming they will double again.

While energy is a lumpy revenue stream which was somewhat responsible with the top line miss they ended the quarter with over a billion in deferred revenue and have grown margin in energy.

I would expect this to continue to grow for 3 + years as well as some of the other energy projects still in their infancy.
d
digirati1
Today, 4:59 PM
Comments (9)
I agree that FSD GA and a Model II would be needle movers for Tesla but the 680 lithium-ion batteries not so much. BYD has a battery edge with their Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology. That's how they're driving the cost of their cars lower and lower.
blessed.are.the.brave profile picture
blessed.are.the.brave
Today, 4:48 PM
Comments (568)
Don’t forget the other sides of TSLA, ie, mega storage batteries, spaceX, etc.
M
Mountain Walker
Today, 5:03 PM
Comments (2.24K)
@blessed.are.the.brave
86 percent of Tesla revenues comes from autos and they have nothing to do with Space X is a separate entity.
U
Uncle Rob
Today, 4:36 PM
Comments (795)
According to Evlithium:

"A Tesla Model 3 with a 75-kilowatt-hour battery pack using traditional cells has a range of about 350 miles (560 kilometers) and a weight of about 4,000 pounds (1,800 kilograms). A Tesla Model 3 with a 75-kilowatt-hour battery pack using 4680 cells could have a range of about 406 miles (653 kilometers) and a weight of about 3,600 pounds (1,630 kilograms)."

This is total BS. To this point the energy density for the 4680 batteries has been less than the 2170 batteries and both are lower than the 18650s used in the X and S. The latest Cyber version energy density is supposed to be about the same as the 2170s.
E
EV_Tom
Today, 4:59 PM
Comments (5.02K)
@Uncle Rob where are 2170 cells in their lifecycle compared to 4680 cells? The progress has been slow but to your point they have iterated and are at parity. They have also improved the manufacturing process in addition to the chemistry.

Tesla is competing well considering the legacy giants in battery have been at it for considerably longer than tesla.
e
eugene_
Today, 5:21 PM
Comments (8.21K)
@Uncle Rob

Why does the same storage capacity change the range by so much. The weight can’t be directly tied linearly to weight. The capacity is either fake or they are lying. Basically with a 400 lb reduction, they are claiming 16% range improvement. The only reason it is lighter is due to less casing materials.
