Biogen, Eisai, And Eli Lilly: The Potential Pitfalls Of Anti-Amyloid Antibody Drugs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:ESALF) anti-amyloid drug Leqembi for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease, and it is likely to do the same for Eli Lilly and Company's (LLY) donanemab. Alzheimer's disease will probably not factor much into the future value of each company's stock with a minor exception: better than expected sales may boost stock values to a degree and lagging sales may produce the opposite effect. In this article, I will examine a few factors which could potentially have a negative effect on the sale of these anti-amyloid drugs.

Questionable Effectiveness

Biogen, Eisai, and Eli Lilly have at various times acknowledged that their drugs are not effective in non-APOE4 carriers. The first time Biogen and Eisai did this was to counter the argument that the main reason why their drug was outperforming the placebo was due to the fact that the highest dose group had fewer, faster-progressing APOE4 carriers (European regulators had requested the removal of many APOE4 carriers from the highest dose group due to safety concerns). Biogen and Eisai's response was the following (BAN2401 would eventually become Leqembi):

Did APOE4 affect response to treatment? The subgroup analysis said yes, [Eisai's] Swanson reported. Carriers on the highest dose had less cognitive decline at 18 months than the noncarriers or the group overall. On the ADCOMS [Alzheimer's Disease Composite Scores], for example, where the highest dose group declined 30 percent less than placebo, APOE4 carriers declined 63 percent less and noncarriers only 7 percent less. This result indicates that the treatment effect on the high dose was likely not due to the lack of APOE4 carriers (source of quote).

And yet in the phase 3 clinical trial for lecanemab/Leqembi, these numbers got reversed: according to Biogen and Eisai, non-carriers on the drug declined by .75 points less on the CDR-SB [Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes] scale than those on placebo whereas those with two copies of the APOE4 gene did .28 points worse than those on placebo. How does one account for this striking reversal?

The answer likely lies in the faster rate of decline of APOE4 carriers in Alzheimer's disease. Biogen and Eisai, among others, maintain the opposite: non-carriers and carriers decline at the same rates. However, a similar rate of decline is probably more likely in mild cognitive impairment patients than in mild Alzheimer's disease patients.

The following chart depicts the different rates of decline between carriers and non-carriers in Alzheimer's disease (a CDR-SB score of 3-4 represents very mild Alzheimer's disease):

Progression Rate (Alzforum)

Calculations based on this chart come close to matching the results from the lecanemab trial. From a baseline CDR-SB score of approximately 3.2 points (the baseline in the lecanemab phase 3 clinical trial), non-carriers decline by about 1 point at 18 months whereas carriers with two copies of the gene decline by about 2.5 points (carriers with one copy of the APOE4 gene decline slightly less than this). Biogen and Eisai reported a combined placebo decline of 1.66 points, with again non-carriers declining substantially less (-.75) than those on placebo and those with two copies of the APOE4 gene doing even worse than those on placebo (+.28 points). But when you compare the decline in a drug subgroup against the decline in their corresponding placebo subgroup instead of against the combined placebo decline, the numbers essentially flip back to what Biogen and Eisai had reported from its phase 2 clinical trial (i.e., non-carriers doing little better than placebo whereas carriers did considerably better than placebo). To illustrate: if you look at the decline for each subgroup, non-carriers declined by .09 points less not .75 points less (not 1.66-.75=.91, but 1-.09=.91) and carriers with two copies of the gene did not worsen by .28 points but "improved" by .56 points versus placebo (not 1.66+ .28=1.94 but 2.5-.56=1.94).

Eli Lilly followed a similar tack as Biogen and Eisai. In February 2023, the company made the following acknowledgement:

Relationships between amyloid reduction and iADRS [integrated Alzheimer's Disease Rating Scale] scores were significant in APOE4 carriers, but not in participants without APOE4 which may be due to relatively few noncarriers in TRAILBLAZER-ALZ or pharmacogenomics difference in treatment response, the researchers noted (source of quote).

But later in the year, Eli Lilly also partially reversed this finding (although not as drastically as Biogen and Eli Lilly did):

Results were similar across other subgroups, including participants who carried or did not carry an ApoE4 allele.

This is a more palatable finding because if those with two copies of the APOE4 gene actually worsened by .28 points vis-à-vis placebo and this group is most likely to experience potentially fatal brain bleeds and swelling why would a physician ever prescribe an anti-amyloid drug to those with two copies of the APOE4 gene?

Finally, there is a study which splits the difference between the early and later "findings" of the anti-amyloid clinical trials:

A recently published analysis of trials assessing potentially efficacious anti-amyloid therapies for Alzheimer's disease shows that patients who carry the apolipoprotein E (APOE) ϵ4 allele have similar or better responses to treatment than noncarriers. Investigators concluded that the mechanism underlying these phenomena remains to be determined (article).

APOE4 carriers due to the greater deposition of cholesterol in the brain have larger lipid rafts than non-carriers which is significant because the processes that lead to the onset and progression of Alzheimer's disease take place in lipid rafts (study). Thus, amyloid and nearly every other factor that contributes to Alzheimer's disease is magnified by the APOE4 gene or genes, which explains the faster progression of the disease in carriers versus non-carriers. In addition, those with the APOE4 gene or genes have more amyloid in their brain to begin with (findings). The removal of amyloid, therefore, has a greater effect on carriers than on non-carriers, although APOE4 carriers still progress at a more rapid rate than non-carriers (just not as rapid). Even after the removal of almost all the amyloid, the multitude of factors (unhealthy diet, exposure to environmental toxins, stress, etc.) that originally triggered the disease are still there. Anti-amyloid drugs, then, do not likely alter the progression of the disease over the long term.

If the FDA knew that non-carriers did not significantly benefit from donanemab would they still approve this very expensive and invasive (intravenous) treatment for this group of people? The answer is almost certainly yes in my view, because even though their statistician told them the same thing for aducanumab/Aduhelm they approved it anyway (albeit conditionally) (statistician's report, p. 12/58).

Would physicians if the data and observations over time indicated that the anti-amyloid drugs are not effective in non-carriers prescribe them anyway? Unfortunately in most cases, the answer is probably still yes. Physicians have been prescribing Aricept (donepezil) for all stages of Alzheimer's disease even though it performs no better than a placebo after one year and a little better than a placebo for moderate Alzheimer's disease from the start (table 3, figure 1a).

Safety Concerns

If there is one thing that may slow down the sale of anti-amyloid drugs it is the safety issues. If the number of deaths in APOE4 carriers increases substantially in the general Alzheimer's population, this could become an issue. I believe the medical community has come to accept the potential of death from many drugs as part of their risk-benefit calculation. But if you are talking about a very vulnerable population who cannot give their informed consent to drugs that only mildly slow down the progression of the disease in APOE4 carriers (for a while at least), then serious adverse brain "events" potentially become a public relations nightmare for the anti-amyloid drug companies and a real nightmare for caregivers and for Alzheimer's patients themselves.

Is any of this likely to substantially affect the rollout of Leqembi and likely donanemab, I cannot say. That is why I give a hold recommendation, even though, these drugs are likely relatively safe but ineffective in APOE4 non-carriers and somewhat effective, but potentially dangerous for APOE4 carriers.

