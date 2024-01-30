Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I award a Hold rating to Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), (OTCPK:MPNGY) [3690:HK].

Previously, I assessed the competitive dynamics for Meituan, and highlighted how macroeconomic headwinds could potentially affect MPNGF's outlook in my prior article written on November 13, 2023.

I evaluate Meituan's share buybacks, expected financial performance for Q4 2023, and its valuations in the current update. My analysis leads me to the conclusion that Meituan stock is cheap, but there aren't any visible short-term catalysts to re-rate its shares. Therefore, I have made the decision to maintain a Hold rating for MPNGF.

Meituan's shares can be bought or sold on the OTC (Over-The-Counter) market and the Hong Kong market. The average daily trading values for the company's Hong Kong and OTC shares were around $400 million and $0.3 million (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively for the last 10 trading days. Readers can use U.S. stockbrokers such as Interactive Brokers to deal in Meituan's comparatively more liquid shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Eyes On First Share Repurchases Since Its September 2018 IPO

Meituan achieved a significant milestone in the earlier part of this year when the company conducted its maiden share buyback on January 10, 2024. Specifically, Meituan repurchased 5.63 million of the company's Hong Kong-listed shares, or roughly 0.09% of its shares outstanding, on January 10.

The company continued to buy back its own shares for the subsequent trading days that followed. Between January 10, 2024, and January 19, 2024, Meituan spent about a total of approximately HK$3.2 billion (or $0.4 billion) on share buybacks.

It is worthy of note that Meituan has never returned capital to shareholders in the form of either dividends or buybacks since its September 2018 public listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange prior to its first share repurchases on January 10 this year.

There are both positives and negatives relating to Meituan's maiden buyback.

On the positive side of things, Meituan has decided to execute share repurchases because the company thinks that the stock is trading below fair value.

At its Q3 2023 results briefing on November 28, 2023, Meituan noted that there was a "serious discussion about share buybacks at its last Board meeting" because the directors think that the "company is undervalued at the current share price." The last stock price for Meituan's Hong Kong shares as of November 28, 2023, was HK$103.00, which is +54% higher than the company's share price of HK$66.70 as of January 26, 2024. If the company viewed its shares as trading at a discount to fair value in November last year, the valuation discount has certainly widened to an even larger extent now.

On the negative side of things, Meituan has already completed about 40% of its share repurchase program, but the company's share buybacks haven't been able to provide very strong support for its stock price.

According to my calculations, Meituan repurchased close to 0.8% of the company's shares outstanding at an average price of HK$72.50 in the January 10-19 time frame. As a reference, the last traded share price for Meituan as of January 26, 2024, was HK$66.70, or -8% lower than its mean share buyback price.

At the end of November last year, Meituan announced a $1 billion (or HK$7.8 billion) share repurchase plan beginning on December 1 last year. The company only has $0.6 billion remaining (or 1.1% of its current market capitalization) from its recently disclosed share buyback program after aggressively buying back its own shares between January 10 and January 19 this year.

Unless Meituan commits to further share buybacks beyond the initial $1 billion, it is reasonable to doubt whether the company's remaining $600 million worth of buybacks is sufficient to drive up its share price. One thing to consider is that Meituan's Hong Kong-listed shares are now trading below its average share repurchase price. Another thing to note is that $1 billion of buybacks translates into a 1.9% share buyback yield, which is decent but not compelling as compared to many other high-yielding dividend-paying stocks.

Above-Expectations Results Release In Late March Is Less Likely

MPNGF is expected to announce its Q4 2023 and full-year FY 2023 results in late March as per S&P Capital IQ data, although the company has yet to confirm its actual earnings announcement date.

My view is that there is a reasonably low probability of Meituan delivering a positive surprise in March 2024.

The current consensus financial estimates obtained from S&P Capital IQ indicate that Meituan's YoY revenue growth in RMB terms is projected to moderate from +22.1% for Q3 2023 to +20.6% in Q4 2023. The analysts also see MPNGF's normalized net income contracting by -45% QoQ from RMB5,727 million in Q3 2023 to RMB3,171 million for the final quarter of the previous year as per the sell side's consensus financial forecasts. This also translates into an expected contraction in Meituan's normalized net margin from 7.5% in the third quarter of the prior year to 4.4% for Q4 2023.

I am of the opinion that it is realistic to expect MPNGF to report slower top line expansion and weaker profitability for the fourth quarter of 2023.

With regards to revenue growth, Meituan acknowledged at its Q3 2023 earnings call that Q4 2022 was a "high base" for its core delivery business. Mainland China was still adopting a zero-COVID policy up to late December 2022, so Meituan's delivery business benefited from Chinese consumers' "stockpiling" in Q4 2022.

In terms of profit margins, Meituan is likely to have continued prioritizing market share preservation over profitability. Citing research from Mainland Chinese securities firm Haitong, I mentioned in my mid-November 2023 write-up that MPNGF "has temporarily exempted certain merchants from the payment of annual fees and also offered some form of discounts" to compete with short-form video platform operator Douyin.

In addition, China's GDP growth for the final quarter of 2023 was weaker than expected as indicated in a January 17, 2024, Seeking Alpha News article. As such, it is less probable that Meituan's Q4 2023 results would have surprised on the upside, as the Chinese economy's growth (closely linked to demand for MPNGF's services) for the recent quarter had come in below what the market was anticipating.

Closing Thoughts

Meituan is currently trading at consensus FY 2024 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue, EV/EBITDA, and normalized P/E multiples of 0.77 times, 6.6 times, and 13.0 times (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively. Low-teens P/E and mid-single digit EV/EBITDA valuations can't be considered as demanding for the market leader in China's food delivery industry, Meituan. But Meituan's modest buyback yield and the low likelihood of a Q4 2023 results beat mean that its shares could continue to stay cheap, which points to a Hold rating.

