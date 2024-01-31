Lokibaho

I've been very impressed with the performance of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) as a specialized retailer, notwithstanding its relatively subdued performance over the past year. However, long-term investors in ULTA will likely point to its impressive 12% 5Y total return CAGR as an indication of robust buying sentiments.

Moreover, ULTA formed an astute bear trap (false downside breakdown) in October 2023, bottoming out in line with the broad market. Its post-earnings surge in early December 2023 has kept its composure, highlighting the benefits of buying significant dips in ULTA.

With ULTA hovering close to its post-earnings highs, I gleaned it's timely for me to help investors assess whether they should chase its recent surge, or wait patiently on the sidelines for a meaningful retracement first.

The thesis on Ulta Beauty is simple to understand. It's a specialized beauty retailer in the U.S. with a significant retail footprint of "nearly 1,400 stores across the U.S., primarily located in power centers or strip centers." As a result, it facilitates easy consumer discovery and engagement, "ensuring accessibility and a consistent customer experience." It has also enhanced its digital experience, in line with the increasing focus on social-media beauty buying, such as on TikTok (BDNCE). While the trend has yet to be as pronounced in the U.S. as compared to China, management is keenly aware of the changing preferences. Accordingly, CEO David Kimbell articulated in a December conference that the company has noted "TikTok's emergence and its influence in the beauty space." As a result, Ulta Beauty has also leaned into "the power of social media engagement."

Consequently, I urge investors to pay close attention to the emergence of TikTok and its peers as a platform threat to Ulta Beauty's retail prowess. Despite that, I didn't assess any undue stress on its earnings growth potential over the next two fiscal years. Ulta Beauty's massive retail footprint remains its core competitive advantage, providing it with significant scale against smaller retailers. It also enhances marketing engagement, allowing its brand partners to utilize data analytics to improve their marketing campaigns. As a result, Ulta Beauty's platform advantage looks well-primed to be maintained, providing a robust defense on its economic moat in its segment.

Notwithstanding my optimism, investors must be keenly aware that its high-growth phase has likely stalled. The pandemic-induced growth momentum is expected to normalize over the next few years. Management also alluded to the impending slowdown, highlighting that the beauty industry has "historically shown consistent growth, averaging 2% to 5% before the pandemic." As a result, the double-digit growth experienced by Ulta Beauty right after the pandemic isn't sustainable. Accordingly, Ulta believes the category growth will decelerate and level out between the "2% to 5% growth range." In addition, comparable sales are also anticipated to normalize toward the 3% to 5% range, from the 4.5% growth we experienced in its most recently reported fiscal quarter.

Despite that, ULTA isn't aggressively valued relative to its historical averages and specialized retail peers. It posted a forward EBITDA multiple of 13.7x, below its 10Y average of 14.1x. It's slightly ahead of its peers' median of 12.4x but nothing too premium. However, given the anticipation of the exit from its previous high-growth phase, we shouldn't throw caution to the wind. Ulta posted a 10Y revenue CAGR of 15.6%, which isn't expected to be repeated, as discussed earlier. Therefore, I expect ULTA to be valued below its 10Y average moving forward, potentially in line with its peers' median, which is currently slightly at a premium.

ULTA price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

As seen above, ULTA has surged since it bottomed out in October 2023. The stock then consolidated but has attempted a breakout this week, suggesting the near-term bullish momentum could persist.

However, I glean that the risk/reward for Ulta Beauty, Inc. seems balanced, with an upward bias in the near term. Hence, I don't encourage investors to continue adding exposure, chasing the possible breakout.

It's still too early to assess its potential support zone attributed to Ulta Beauty, Inc.'s next possible pullback. The gap between the $366 and $485 level offers an opportunity for a more robust consolidation level, allowing dip buyers to accumulate. Therefore, high-conviction ULTA investors should assess those levels carefully. For now, let's watch the Ulta Beauty, Inc. action from the sidelines.

Rating: Initiate Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

