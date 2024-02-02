Stifel Financial Vs. B. Riley Financial Preferreds: Perceived Risk Is Key

deepblue4you/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Recently, I have been reevaluating my ratings on preferred stocks. I last reviewed when "higher for longer" was the accepted mantra for FOMC actions and the future for interest rates. By November, attitudes changed and both stocks and bonds started a strong rally that lasted into early 2024 when the "expert" forecasters seem to be having second thoughts about possible rate cuts this year, or when they would begin.

One of these articles covered all the preferred stocks issued by Stifel Financials (SF). My recent SF.PR.D Vs. MS.PR.O: Better Choice Revisited, Plus 1 article updated my view on the Stifel Financial Corp. 4.50% DEP PFD D (SF.PR.D), giving it a Buy rating. Here, after reviewing the most recent financials from Stifel, I will review the Stifel Financial Corp. DEP RP SHS PFD C (NYSE:SF.PR.C). A similar firm, B. Riley Financial (RILY) has been widely discussed concerning its viability. That has negatively affected its B. Riley Financial, Inc. 7.375 DP CUM (NASDAQ:RILYL), which is Callable just months after the Stifel preferred also reviewed here. Comparing the two will help in providing a rating.

Reviewing both Issuers

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes Stifel Financials as:

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

seekingalpha.com/symbol/SF/income-statement

EPS reversed their downward trend in the 4th quarter of 2023. Despite early 2023 being poor, Stifel increased their dividend to common shareholders, pushing the payout ratio of almost 70%. As for coverage for preferred stock redemption, the ratio has held steady in the 6.6X range; one of the highest ratios I have come across.

seekingalpha.com/symbol/SF/balance-sheet

Seeking Alpha data for Dec'23 was mostly missing, so I chose not to roll the Balance Sheet forward. This links the complete 4Q report.

Seeking Alpha describes B. Riley Financials as:

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Looking at the most recent data for B. Riley, we see the following.

seekingalpha.com/symbol/RILY/income-statement

Only two of the last six quarters has RILY covered the dividend paid to common shareholders. Here, Normalized EPS masked the fact RILY reports a large loss in the 3rd quarter, amounting to -$2.53.

seekingalpha.com/symbol/RILY/balance-sheet

I had never seen a balance sheet where the Common Stock line was zeros; their website shows 3. The statement on Seeking Alpha also did not list the value of the preferred stocks. The 2022 Annual Report lists the value of the preferred stocks to be $113, making the coverage ratio under 4X, lower than SF but still reasonable. Returning to the income statement, despite poor results, RILY was able to issue 2.5m common shares since the end of 2021.

A review of RILY would be incomplete without mentioning their buyout of the Franchise Group last summer, which has received lots of negative press (article link). Potential RILY preferred investors need to include what they find on that transaction in their due diligence process.

Reviewing both preferred stocks

seekingalpha.com charting

The chart shows how volatile the RILYL price has been since the negative stories started last fall. The price popped 3.5% on the day I submitted this article.

quantumonline.com/search.cfm quantumonline.com/search.cfm

Factor SF Pfd RILY Pfd Issue date 5/12/20 9/1/20 Issue size 8m shares 1.3m shares Issuer rating BBB- B-/CCC* Coupon 6.125% 7.375% Call date 6/15/25 9/4/25 Price $25.17 $19.00 Yield 6.08% 9.70% YTC 5.6% 26.2% Click to enlarge

* Since I didn't find a rating for RILY, this reflects recent downgrades to the Franchise Group they bought last summer.

The first thing that popped out is post-COVID, the market required RILY to accept a higher coupon to sell their preferred stock than it did for SF four months earlier. Based on current yield and YTC, the markets are demanding even large return premiums from RILYL compared to SF-C.

Call protection for both ends in 2025 within three months of the other, with SF-C going first. Neither coupon floats, which is a positive when rates start to decline. With a much higher coupon, if both had the same issuer, RILYL would be Called first. That might still happen, assuming RILY has the funds or ability to refinance at a lower coupon. Investors should get a clue in regards to this, as RILY has two Notes that mature before RILYL becomes Callable. If they issue new Notes or replace with preferreds, see what coupon was required, and that will indicate if RILY can replace RILYL with a lower fixed coupon.

Conclusions

RILYL is only for those who do not believe the stories that B. Riley Financial already has one foot in the grave. While the 9.7% yield is attractive and 26% YTC tempting, this preferred is not for the faint-of-heart.

As for SF-C, swapping out this issues for either the B (6.3% yield /10.8% YTC) or the D (6.2%/17.8%) provide better choices now. All three were compared in more depth in this article.

Portfolio strategy

Wouldn't investing be much easier if we knew when the FOMC will adjust the Federal Funds Rate? Without that crystal ball, we take our best guess or the best guess of the market "experts". If taking a long-term view, those guesses become less critical as time is on the side of the investor, even ones like me reaching the biblical age allotment of 70.

I recently added the iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) as a safer option to expand my bond ladder than adding more individual callable bonds. While the ETF published a YTM, there is no guarantee it will be achieved. It does save time monitoring the individual bonds I do have, some of whom recently collapsed!

Balancing risks against potential returns is the game investors "play". I currently do that with a conservative bent that my net worth allows me to do. Using ETFs for most of my/our fixed income and equity exposure helps there and frees up time to monitor the non-fund parts of our portfolio.

Final thoughts

While I still own the SF-D Preferred, I chose to complete my exit from any holdings in three of the RILY Notes. As noted above, there has been piles of negative news on RILY, though the opinion here on Seeking Alpha is not uniform as to how serious it is. My decision was the yields at the time, though not necessarily the YTMs, could be earned elsewhere with less "perceived" risk.