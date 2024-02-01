nicoletaionescu

Co-authored by Treading Softly

We recently covered how 2024 was going to be extremely important in this recent article. We boiled down the fact that the election changes the interest rate, inflation, and commodity prices, which all have varying impacts on the ability of the market to produce positive returns. Yet, regardless of what's going on, I strongly believe that the U.S. economy is vastly underestimated year after year. Now, I do not like to expose my portfolio to the fickle habits of consumers, and consumer-facing businesses are completely reliant on consumer interests.

When it comes to the market and betting on America, I choose to be a creditor – someone who owns debt that companies must pay. This debt allows them to function and buy the goods they need to sell their wares, but it also means that I have a higher degree of safety within my portfolio.

Today, I want to look at another CLO (Collateralized Loan Obligation) fund. CLOs are a massive component of the U.S. economy with more than $1 trillion worth of them in existence currently. They provide critical funding to companies of all sizes, from airlines to Dell computers to insurance companies and beyond. They allow the economy to continue to function effectively, and for that, I get paid large double-digit yields.

Let's dive in!

Let's Go America

Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC), yielding 17.2%, is a closed-end fund that invests in CLOs. CLOs are vehicles that buy up bank loans using leverage. The debt that a CLO takes out is structured into "tranches" so that each tranche is paid out in a waterfall based on seniority. Each tranche gets paid only when the senior tranche is paid as agreed.

Since the senior tranches are very low risk, they attract interest from institutions like banks, insurance companies, and other investors with a very low risk tolerance. They're willing to pay a premium and collect much lower interest rates than the underlying portfolio pays. The equity tranche is the beneficiary, collecting all the excess in exchange for absorbing any losses. ECC's portfolio is primarily comprised of equity tranches and some exposure to junior debt tranches.

One benefit that CLOs have over other types of structured finance like CMBS, RMBS, or CDOs is that they're actively managed. Instead of being a static portfolio of assets that are held for better or worse, the manager can buy and sell loans with the goal of improving the returns for the equity tranche that the manager owns.

CLOs also have a "reinvestment period." When loans prepay or mature during the reinvestment period, the principal is reinvested in new loans. This is a great benefit for the equity tranche because right now most loans are trading at a discount to par:

When a loan trading at $95 is paid off, the borrower is paying the $100 par value, which the CLO can then reinvest $100 into another loan trading at a discount to par. This has two big advantages for CLO equity investors.

It offsets the inevitable losses from defaults. Even in a perfect environment, some borrowers are going to fail to repay their loans. The CLO equity position absorbs losses first. The gains realized from loans bought below par will go a long way towards offsetting losses realized on those that fail to pay. It builds par value. Say you have a $100,000 loan priced at $95. That means the CLO bought $100,000 in debt for $95,000. When the borrower repays, the CLO receives $100,000 for an asset with a cost basis of $95,000. If that $100,000 is reinvested at $95, it can buy approximately $105,200 in face value. The amount of money owed to the CLO increases, and the equity tranche is the direct beneficiary because the amount of debt that the CLO has does not change.

Remember, leveraged loans are floating-rate, so even with high interest rates, borrowers will continue to refinance and prepay. The prepayment rate through the first nine months of 2023 was 18.7%.

It's a very constructive environment for CLOs because loan prices have been trading below par, but defaults have been low. Typically, when we see loan prices decline, it's because borrowers are defaulting. In this case, we can thank an aggressive hiking cycle from the Fed.

ECC has been taking advantage of these favorable conditions by building up its portfolio. It has more than doubled the size of its portfolio since COVID. Recent actions taken by ECC, like issuing a new term-preferred stock ECCF, indicate that they are still on the road to expanding their portfolio.

ECC is currently paying out a "regular" monthly $0.14 distribution and was making a $0.02 "supplemental" distribution monthly throughout 2023. Whenever we see the word "supplement", we should assume the extra distribution will not continue indefinitely. However, ECC has announced supplements through March of 2024. Their next declarations are expected around the second week of February.

Conclusion

Through decades of investing and developing a method that's strictly designed to produce high levels of current income while also having trailing total returns that are positive and rewarding, I have discovered that investing in America is highly beneficial.

Today, we've looked at another opportunity where you can bet on America and earn double-digit yields. Not only are you getting high yields, but you're also getting paid by these funds every month, which means that there isn't a lot of turnaround time between when you invest and when the first cash dividend arrives at your door.

When it comes to retirement, dividends arriving at your door are a massive benefit to be able to pay your bills. Yes, you should have some level of Social Security, and yes, an emergency savings fund is important, but the question becomes how will you cover the rest of your expenses? How will you pay for your hobbies? How will you pay for trips this year to see loved ones? The Income Method is designed to make the market the answer to those questions – the market pays for it. Whether that's getting paid by anyone who fills up their car at the gas pump or whether it's owning debt, this is due to a vast array of American companies who pay you interest every single year. This way, your income vastly exceeds your expenses, and you can achieve true financial security.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.