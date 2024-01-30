Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

USMV: A Unique Low-Volatility Strategy

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF implements a low-volatility strategy using an optimized covariance matrix.
  • The portfolio looks slightly better than the Russell 1000 index regarding value and quality, but inferior in growth.
  • The USMV ETF has underperformed the benchmark since inception, but has comparable risk-adjusted performance.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Metal Spring Isolated On White Background

Baris-Ozer

USMV strategy

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) started investing operations on 10/18/2011 and tracks the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility USD Index. It has a portfolio of 165 stocks, a trailing 12-month yield of 1.82% and a

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
15.27K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USMV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on USMV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USMV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.