USMV: A Unique Low-Volatility Strategy

Baris-Ozer

USMV strategy

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) started investing operations on 10/18/2011 and tracks the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility USD Index. It has a portfolio of 165 stocks, a trailing 12-month yield of 1.82% and a total expense ratio of 0.15%. Distributions are paid quarterly. The fund’s objective is a lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market.

As described by MSCI, the underlying index is optimized from the MSCI USA Index to obtain a lower beta, volatility and capitalization bias, with a preference for stocks with low idiosyncratic risk. This process makes use of Barra Optimizer software library to “produce an index that has the lowest absolute volatility for a given set of constraints,” based on an estimated security co-variance matrix. Among the constraints, constituent weights are capped at 1.5% and sector weights must not deviate more than 5% from the parent index. The underlying index is reconstituted twice a year at the end of May and November. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 23%.

In summary, unlike most low-volatility ETFs, USMV doesn’t focus on low-vol stocks, but it uses mathematical tools to optimize a portfolio with a low aggregate volatility.

USMV portfolio

The fund has about 66% of asset value in large and mega cap companies, and the rest in mid-caps. This article will use as a benchmark the Russell 1000 index, represented by iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB).

The heaviest sector is technology (25.6%), followed by healthcare (16.8%), financials (15.3%) and consumer staples (10.9%). Other sectors are below 9%. Compared to the Russell 1000, USMV overweights defensive sectors: utilities, consumer staples and healthcare. It underweights mostly communication, consumer discretionary, energy, and ignores real estate.

USMV sector breakdown in % of assets (Chart: author; data: iShares)

The top 10 holdings, listed below with their beta and valuation ratios, represent 16.25% of asset value and the heaviest position weighs about 2%. Quite remarkably for a low-vol ETF, the top name Broadcom is a high-beta stock, and Accenture is another one in 5th position. Anyway, the portfolio is well-diversified and risks related to individual companies are low.

Ticker Name Weight (%) Beta EPS growth% P/E TTM P/E fwd AVGO Broadcom Inc. 2.05 1.35 25.65 36.97 26.12 IBM International Business Machines Corp. 1.72 0.77 361.89 23.03 18.46 MRK Merck & Co., Inc. 1.67 0.27 -70.05 67.37 88.08 WCN Waste Connections, Inc. 1.57 0.66 2.93 48.42 37.41 ACN Accenture PLC 1.55 1.31 -1.99 34.60 30.50 TMUS T-Mobile US, Inc. 1.55 0.40 235.08 23.51 17.58 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 1.54 1.00 11.28 39.68 36.35 VZ Verizon Com., Inc. 1.54 0.54 -45.48 15.25 9.16 CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. 1.53 0.53 19.75 15.79 13.51 WM Waste Management, Inc. 1.53 0.43 5.10 32.76 30.98 Click to enlarge

Fundamentals

USMV is marginally cheaper than the Russell 1000 regarding valuation ratios, and it is significantly inferior in earnings growth.

USMV IWB P/E TTM 21.01 21.94 Price/Book 3.59 3.8 Price/Sales 1.91 2.44 Price/Cash Flow 13.22 15.42 Earnings growth 10.48% 17.55% Click to enlarge

Data: Fidelity.

In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least 2 red flags among: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. With this assumption, 17 stocks out of 165 are risky and they weight 10.2% asset value, which is acceptable.

According to my calculation of aggregate metrics reported in the next table, portfolio quality is superior to the benchmark.

USMV SPY Altman Z-score 4.05 3.73 Piotroski F-score 6.16 5.66 ROA % TTM 9.28 5.96 Click to enlarge

Performance

Since inception, USMV has underperformed the Russell 1000 by 1.83% in annualized return. As expected, volatility is lower (measured in the next table as standard deviation of weekly returns) and USMV has a beta of 0.78 (also based on weekly returns). The difference in risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio) is insignificant.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility USMV 296.04% 11.87% -33.10% 0.79 13.89% Russell 1000 383.22% 13.70% -34.60% 0.78 16.33% Click to enlarge

Calculation with Portfolio123.

Over the last 12 months, the fund has lagged the benchmark by 11%:

USMV vs Russell 1000, 12-month total return (Seeking Alpha)

USMV vs. competitors

The next table compares characteristics of USMV and four low-volatility ETFs in U.S. equities:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV).

USMV SPLV FDLO LGLV ONEV Inception 10/18/2011 5/5/2011 9/12/2016 2/20/2013 12/1/2015 Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.25% 0.15% 0.12% 0.20% AUM $26.53B $8.33B $1.05B $724.72M $604.04M Avg Daily Volume $321.50M $120.07M $5.82M $4.19M $979.19K Holdings 170 102 130 151 471 Top 10 16.30% 12.56% 30.67% 11.62% 9.95% Turnover 23.00% 55.00% 46.00% 27.00% 30.00% Yield 1.77% 2.44% 1.31% 1.99% 1.78% Div. Growth 5 Yr (annualized) 5.02% 8.33% 6.24% 9.54% 7.29% Click to enlarge

USMV is by far the largest and most liquid fund of this group. The next chart compares total returns since 9/19/2016 to match all inception dates. FDLO is leading. USMV is second to last, beating only SPLV.

USMV vs competitors since 9/19/2016 (Seeking Alpha)

However, it is the second best performer behind FDLO over the last 12 months:

USMV vs competitors, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF implements a low-volatility strategy in a large and mid-cap universe. Its uniqueness is to construct a portfolio based on an optimized covariance matrix, whereas other low-vol funds usually screen stocks with low-vol characteristics. Nonetheless, this process results in overweighting defensive sectors relative to the benchmark, like in most low-vol funds. The current portfolio looks slightly better than the benchmark regarding value and quality, but inferior in growth.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has lagged the benchmark in total return since inception, but it is on par with it in risk-adjusted performance. Among its peers, Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has performed better on 7-year and 1-year time frames.