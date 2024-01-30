tadamichi

Private equity and private credit investments have become a popular investment choices for institutional investors due to their strong historical returns. Endowments often have 20% or more invested in private assets. Part of the appeal to private assets is the fact that they tend to offer higher return potential than public assets due to their illiquid nature.

Private buyout funds have historically delivered returns in the ~18% context while private credit funds have delivered returns in the ~8% context. Comparably, U.S. equities have delivered average annual historical returns of ~12% while high quality bonds have delivered average annual returns of ~6%.

The BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") which offers retail investors a way to get exposure to private market assets. BCAT has ~13.4% exposure to private equity and private credit investments and is expected to increase this allocation going forward.

While performance thus far has been disappointing, I believe BCAT represents an attractive way for investors to get exposure to private market investment opportunities while also providing a high quality mix of public investments. Additionally, the fund trades at a nearly 11% discount to NAV and CEF activist firm Saba Capital Management is one of the fund's largest shareholders.

CEF Overview

BCAT launched in November 2020 and currently has $1.85 billion in net assets. The fund's objective is to provide total returns and income by using a mix of debt and equity investments. The fund also utilizes an option selling strategy to generate income from options premiums.

The fund has the ability to use leverage but is not currently levered.

BCAT has a contingent limited term structure which will offer investors a liquidity event at NAV or in connection with a Tender Offer on or about September 27, 2032. The Board of Trustees of the Trust may vote to extend this date once for up to one year and once for an additional six months. If BCAT has at least $200 million of net assets following the successful completion of a Tender Offer, the Board may vote to change BCAT's structure to become perpetual in nature.

BCAT charges a management fee of 1.36% on net assets and has other expenses of 0.07% on net assets.

Performance Has Been Disappointing Thus Far

As shown by the chart below, BCAT has delivered a disappointing performance thus far. Since its inception, BCAT has delivered a total return of -1%. Comparably, over the same time period, the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Inst (VBIAX), has delivered a total return of 24%. One factor that has contributed to underperformance is the fact that BCAT now trades at a 10% discount to NAV.

One thing to note is that research suggests there is no evidence of persistence in terms of active fund outperformance. Given this, I do not believe BCAT's historical underperformance precludes future outperformance as long as the investment approach is sound.

Data by YCharts

Discount to NAV

Currently, BCAT trades at a nearly 11% discount to NAV. This level of discount compares to the fund's historical average discount to NAV of ~8.8%. CEFs more broadly are trading at a median discount to NAV of ~11.7% which is wider than the 10-year median discount of 7.5%.

I believe BCAT's discount to NAV should be constrained to some degree due to the fund's contingent limited term structure which should allow for a liquidity event in September 2032 (or at the latest March 2034 if the fund's Board votes to extend the term deadline).

There are roughly 8.6 years remaining prior to the initial termination date at which time I expect shareholders to have the opportunity to, at a minimum, tender shares for NAV. Thus, the discount to NAV is fairly similar to the total expected management fee which will be charged by the fund manager between now and the termination date (8.6* 1.36% = 11.7%).

While BCAT's management fee of 1.36% is fairly high vs comparably passive products, it should be noted that private investment funds tend to charge much higher fees (often a 2% annual management fee and 20% of profits above a hurdle rate.) While private assets account for just 13.4% of BCAT's assets currently, I expect this to grow going forward given the below comment in the fund's Q3 commentary:

With respect to private investments, the Trust continued to establish holdings across both private equity and private debt, with a 13.4% weighting in aggregate as of September month-end. Our goal is to gradually build a diversified portfolio of private investments across equity and credit, with a general (but not exclusive) focus on technological innovation.

Data by YCharts

Share Repurchase Program

BCAT is part of a larger CEF repurchase program being conducted by BlackRock which will allow the fund to repurchase up to 5% of shares outstanding through November 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2023, BCAT had repurchased 5,127,654 shares at an average discount to NAV of 15.3%. No shares were repurchased during Q4 2023. As of January 26, 2024, there were a total of 107,461,816 shares of BCAT outstanding which suggests future repurchases may be limited in terms of size unless the fund increases its repurchase authorization.

Saba Capital Management Position

Saba Capital Management, an investment firm run by CEF activist Boaz Weinstein, has been acquiring shares of BCAT and now owns 14,380,333 shares representing ~13.3% of BCAT shares outstanding.

Saba recently took BlackRock to court over a proposal to strip shareholders of voting rights at the annual meeting. The court ruled in favor of Saba and against BlackRock.

While it remains to be seen what, if any, further actions Saba may take in order to agitate for BCAT shareholders, one possibility is an increased repurchase program via a tender offer.

Even if a tender offer is not in the cards in the near term, I view Saba's stake as an important positive as the activist investment firm is likely to get more aggressive should the discount widen further from here.

Holdings Overview

As of December 29, 2023, BCAT had ~56% of net assets in equities and ~48% of assets in fixed income. Private assets accounted for 13.4% of the fund as of the most recent update. The negative cash position may be a result of unsettled securities as the fund reports a leverage ratio of 0.00%. ~7% of BCAT's portfolio is overwritten with covered calls.

The technology sector is the fund's most significant equity exposure at 10.9% of the total fund and 19.4% of total equity exposure. However, BCAT is actually underweight compared to a passive equity products. For example, the technology sector accounts for ~30% of the S&P 500. Key equity sector overweights for BCAT include financials and industrials.

Given the fact that BCAT is focused on technological companies as part of its private investment portfolio, I expect the fund's allocation to technology to increase as the fund's share of private investments increases. As of the most recently available data, key private equity investments include TikTok parent ByteDance and Fanatics, a global leader in licensed sports merchandise. Overall the fund's private equity investments are highly diversified.

On the fixed income side, BCAT stands out due to its large allocation to securitized products and corporate credit. Thus, BCAT's fixed income portfolio has more credit risk compared to passive fixed income products such as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG). I view BCAT's additional credit risk positively as I view securitized products and high yield corporate credit as offering attractive credit spreads in the current environment.

On the whole, I view BCAT's portfolio as having a similar degree of risk to passive 60/40 allocation products such as VBIAX. On one hand, BCAT has slightly less exposure to equities (56% vs. 60%) and has overwritten calls on 7% of the fund which dampens risk. On the other hand, VBIAX has significantly more credit risk and illiquidity risk due to its private market exposure.

What Would Make Me Less Bullish

One thing that would make me less bullish on BCAT is if the discount to NAV were to substantially narrow from current levels. At current levels, I view the discount to NAV as a form of compensation for the relatively high management fee charged by the fund. I would view the fund as unattractive if the discount to NAV drops to less than 4%.

Another thing that would make me less bullish on BCAT is if the fund fails to increase its private market exposure. Part of my thesis here is that BCAT offers retail investors a way to access private markets. As of Q2 2023, BCAT had 11.3% exposure to private markets which increased to 13.4% as of Q3 2023. Thus, I believe it is reasonable to expect similar increases going forward which would imply total private markets exposure of ~24% by the end of FY 2024. While the ramp-up of private assets might be somewhat faster or slower based on market opportunities, I would view it as a clear negative if private market exposure stagnates near current levels.

Conclusion

BCAT offers investors an attractive way to gain some exposure to private equity and private credit investments which have historically offered better returns than public market investments.

While BCAT has underperformed historically, I do not believe this precludes future outperformance as a large part of the historical underperformance has been driven by a widening of the fund's discount to NAV.

BCAT currently trades at a nearly 11% discount to NAV which is wider than the fund's average historical discount of 8.9% and well below the substantial premium to NAV that the fund traded at in its early days.

While BCAT has a fairly high fee, I believe the current discount to NAV provides investors with more than adequate compensation for this headwind given the limited-term feature of the fund.

Saba Capital Management's large stake in BCAT is a positive as the CEF activist may push the fund to take actions such as a tender offer which may result in a narrowing of the discount to NAV.

I rate BCAT a Buy at current levels but would consider downgrading the fund if the discount to NAV narrows substantially or if the fund fails to materially increase its exposure to private investments going forward.