Investment Thesis

While International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has seen tough performance (declining business) for over 10 years, the company is leveraging open-source AI models through its Watsonx studio partnerships to emerge as an open-source AI beneficiary. The tech company has cut partnerships with companies such as their spinout Kyndryl and bought open-source companies like Red Hat (closed in 2019, but the story is coming into focus now). This has been in order to shift their focus towards hybrid cloud solutions and open-source AI with the goal of becoming one of the top implementers of AI software in an enterprise setting.

With a strong partnership with Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) to integrate the Llama 2 model into the Watsonx AI platform, the company is leveraging the strength of other companies' open-source models to create powerful solutions. This vision is starting to come to fruition in the 4th quarter, with IBM's reporting an EPS of $3.87 that, along with revenue, beat expectations. Furthermore, IBM's strong outlook for 2024 shows the business model transformation is starting to take hold. With this, I think the stock deserves to trade at a higher P/E multiple. In my opinion, the stock is a buy.

Background: Why IBM Is Where It Is

Over the last decade, IBM has encountered a series of challenges due to declining revenue and job cuts. This culminated in November 2021, when IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl (their spinout), allowing the firm to lean more into their software and services divisions. Kyndryl acts as a software implementation firm helping older companies in transitioning towards modern business concepts. While still owning a 19.9% share in Kyndryl, IBM now has the opportunity to focus their efforts and resources on other projects.

With this, analysts hoped that this would allow IBM to spend more time developing high-growth areas such as hybrid cloud solutions and AI. Before the Kyndryl spinout, the company started doing just that by buying Red Hat, an open-source software company allowing IBM to build out open-source hybrid cloud solutions. This acquisition builds on a legacy of IBM supporting open-source software for enterprise settings (the company has a great page on this).

What Happened Last Summer: Watsonx Partnership With Meta And New Llama2 Model

As part of IBM's increased development in open-source AI models, they signed a partnership with Meta to integrate the Llama 2 model into their Watsonx AI platform. The integration of Llama 2, a 70 billion parameter generative AI model that specializes in language tasks, into Watsonx is expected to increase the platform's abilities in areas such as content generation, summarization, and answering users' questions.

In order to help clients customize their AI models in order to reach the specific requirements of their business, IBM has gathered a collection of over 21,000 data, AI, and automation consultants, along with their specialized Generative AI Center of Excellence (GACE). In essence, IBM gets all the benefits from Llama 2 (arguably the best open-source AI model currently out there), and they get the upside when Meta unveils Llama 3 (research is showing this model will be just as powerful as GPT 4).

Why Open-Source Is A Big Deal: "Not My Weights Not My Models"

IBM believes that open-source AI models off the key to enterprises adopting AI in their corporate ecosystems. The crux of this comes to model weights and data privacy: AI models from companies like OpenAI are closed-sourced, meaning there is a missing element of trust that I believe that will hinder companies from using AI to help automate key processes in their company. OpenAI's models only run on Microsoft Cloud servers or through an OpenAI API, meaning users (enterprises) can never know for sure what data OpenAI/Microsoft is collecting. Open-source models, like Meta's Llama 2, can be run locally, meaning on client servers or hybrid cloud solutions (hence Red Hat, more on this in the next section).

Open-source models promote transparency and collaboration by sharing the weights and parameters of AI models, meaning users (especially enterprise ones) know the secret sauce. Inherently, this builds trust and helps company developers understand, improve, and build upon already existing models. This setup also allows for more thorough inspections, which can be very useful, especially for government projects, including those that may benefit the public.

The saying "not my weights, not my models" is often used to describe the importance of creating a collaborative, transparent, and responsible AI development environment. IBM recognizes this and knows that if they want to ensure rapid AI adoption, they have to help their clients enable open-sourced models. Hence their desire to lean into this and why open-source matters so much here.

Why RedHat Matters

By purchasing Red Hat for $34 billion in 2019, IBM gained access to open-source hybrid cloud solutions, including technologies like Linux, Kubernetes, and Ansible. These solutions greatly expanded their resources for development and enabled IBM to layer on open-source models in a truly unique way on top of the client's existing cloud infrastructure.

Considering they've been involved in the platform's growth since its creation nearly 2 decades ago, IBM had a heavy influence on the evolution of Linux. This purchase has really come to fruition in the last year, and helped push the main goal of growing IBM's resources in the open-source AI sector​​​​.

Q4 Earnings Review

IBM's Q4 earnings per share of $3.87 outperformed the projected $3.78, along with their revenue reaching $17.38 billion beating the expected $17.3 billion. Big Blue's successful report can be accredited to their recent advancements in hybrid cloud and AI solutions. Continuing this trend, IBM's demand for AI and their book of business for Watsonx + generative AI nearly doubled from the third to the fourth quarter (Earnings Call Transcript). Wow.

Consulting was important for IBM this quarter, resulting in a 6% revenue growth.

On the balance sheet front, IBM noted a net operating cash flow of $4.5 billion in Q4, contributing to a yearly figure of $13.9 billion. IBM's free cash flow rose to $6.1 billion, marking an increase of $0.9 billion year-over-year, driven by EBITDA growth and productivity initiatives. These initiatives have contributed to increased operational efficiency, allowing for funds to be focused on investments in innovation, technical skills, and go-to-market strategies. Looking forward to 2024, IBM is expected to see a projected free cash flow of about $12 billion.

Lastly, the company is projecting revenue growth in the mid-single digits in 2024 showing that their revenue from AI business lines (like Watson) is hopefully set to help the company finally escape over a decade of revenue declines.

Valuation

While there are lots of estimates and research available on how big the AI consulting market will grow over the next 6 or so years (some believe this market will hit $630.661 billion by 2030), I think it's important to make comparative valuations here.

IBM trades currently at 18.61 times forward earnings. The industry average forward P/E is 24.74 and a key competitor Accenture plc (ACN) trades at 30.38 times forward earnings.

What's interesting about this is that analysts are forecasting IBM to grow its revenue at 3.27% this year, which is slightly below the estimates of mid-single digits from management.

Similarly, Accenture is also supposed to grow their revenue this year by 3.35% for the period ending August 2024.

If IBM's strategy of helping enable open-source AI models for enterprise takes hold (and they stick to their word of mid-single digit revenue growth), I believe the company can trade near a sector average P/E multiple or something closer to Accenture's P/E multiple.

If we take the average forward P/E multiple of the sector average + Accenture's P/E, we get a blended forward P/E multiple of 27.56. Applying this to IBM's forward EPS ($10.07), we get a share price of $277.53. This implies a 48.3% upside from the current share price.

Risk To Thesis

Given the competitiveness of the AI market, I believe the biggest risk IBM faces is their high-dividend payout. While their dividend (3.54% forward yield) shows a strong commitment to shareholder returns, it presents risks to providing the firm enough cash to operate. In my opinion, it's crucial that they maintain a competitive edge and continue developing their AI implementation through Watsonx technology. The company's dividend payout ratio of 80% means that only 20% of profits can be reinvested back into the business. Compare this to Accenture (that we discussed before), their payout ratio is only 40.62% (roughly half of IBM).

While their payout ratio is overall higher, I am not super concerned because IBM has made strong strategic decisions with their business model and ecosystem. Leveraging open-source software (specifically AI models) means that you don't have to invest heavily internally just to create models that continue to be competitive in the market. Rather, these models are tailored to customer needs inside the Watsonx platform (and IBM likely upcharges for these fine-tuning adjustments). With this, they have a more capital-efficient business model.

Bottom Line

IBM's recent collaborations with new open-source AI technology companies including buying Red Hat and partnering with Meta, show the future of the company is in implementing and tailoring new open-sourced AI models on hybrid cloud networks. The partnership with Meta will be especially important for IBM's future due to the integration of the LLAMA2 model, helping deliver for clients that are yearning for AI optimizations in their business, but need the trust factor to make it happen.

While the company has a strong dividend that could hamper innovation, I think investors need to look at the whole picture. The company's shares from a forward P/E multiple appear cheap at these levels. I think IBM stock is a buy, I'll be watching closely at what Big Blue is doing in 2024.