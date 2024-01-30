bluegame/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

We review our previous thesis on Corning after it had a revenue declining year in 2023, and found our thesis was still solid. More than one industry the company has exposure to was experiencing slowdown, and the large scale of the weakness was where we were slightly off. The point-to-point examination found the management executed the framework as expected and provided strong cushion to the company during the downturn induced by the macro environment. In addition, recovery likely has sprouted in its Display segment. Even after factoring in a again slowdown year in 2024, the current price is still below our most bearish estimate. We remain optimistic about the company's long-term growth and recommend again a buy at the current level.

Preview

We initially covered Corning in January last year in "Corning: Fair-valued with Consistent Strategy Paying Off " with a hold recommendation at $36. Six months later, when the stock fell to $34.34, we reviewed the stock in "Corning: More Measures To Expect Based On Its Management Framework" and upgraded it to a buy. We noted the company's weaker free cash flow and valued the stock based on the company's expected management framework to handle the headwinds, which resulted in an optimistic view of its long-term growth and ability to withstand the near-term risks. Since we gave it a buy rating and its stock has declined by about 10% or $4 in the last six months. Did we make a mistake or did anything unexpected happen?

Updates

The year 2023 turned out to be a decline in revenue for Corning Glass, extending the trend starting from the beginning of 2022. By the end of Q4, its full year net sales was at $12.5 billion, about a 12% YoY decline, and gross margin at 31% of net sales slid by 12% YoY as well. But the company's gross profit margin improved by 330 bps with cost of sales declined by 16% YoY, offsetting the weaker top line. Its free cash flow also improved to $487 million. As the management explained in the release that

Our results in the quarter – and throughout 2023 – reflect the benefits of our actions to increase price, improve our productivity ratios, and reduce inventory.”

The management quoted the translation loss on Japanese yen-denominated debt as part of offset to the earnings. That portion of loss was about $62 million for the quarter but apart from this loss, it still has $100 million gain for year 2023 on Japanese yen-denominated debt. It has $160 million Japanese yen-denominated long-term debt due in 2024, which should be a tailwind compared to its borrowing cost since Yen has weaken by a large proportion in the past two years. In short, we don't consider this as a problem. The question is why the management singled it out in the earnings report. This currency translation loss was actually smaller than the same quarter last year by almost a half, but significant enough on the cash flow statement only because the net income was slightly negative for the quarter at $28 million loss, while the whole year net income was 53% lower than the previous year.

Corning: Revenue vs EBITDA (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

By segment, the largest decline came from Optical Communication ('OP) with 20% less net sales versus '22. According to its management's explanation in the past four earnings calls, this was largely due to "a greater-than-normal seasonal volume decline in connectivity solutions, which is associated with the pacing of several large customer projects" in Q1, and the weakness continued when the "carriers and enterprise operators are pushing projects into 2024 due to high inflation and rising interest rates" in Q2 and carriers continue to draw down inventory in Q3 and Q4. But the management now sees the inventory depletion will soon be complete and the carriers will need to return to their normal purchase with additional funding for network builds in under-served area starting in 2H.

This is followed by the decline in Life Science ("LS") with 22% less YoY for 2023. The decline in demand for COVID-related products in China had a large impact on the sales in this segment, and lower demand caused high inventory that needed to be drawn down. But the management now see the inventory drawn down in North America and Europe are completing. The Hemlock and Emerging Growth Business("HEGB") came in with the least reduction of sales but was still 20% off YoY. On the other hand, its second largest segment Display Technologies ("DT") saw 6% YoY growth for the first nine months, and a 42% YoY surge in Q3. Environmental Technologies ("ET") had the largest pick-up for the first nine months at 12%. Overall, it brings the first nine months' net sales to be 8% less YoY.

Overall, the weaknesses of OP, LS, and Specialty Materials("SM") extend into year-end. Although DT had a 11% sequential decline in Q4, its surge in Q3 still brought it up by 7% for the whole year. And Environmental Technologies ("ET") held up its yearly gain of 11%. All this brought the whole-year net sales to be 11% less YoY, a slight improvement compared to the first nine months. When compared with previous years, the performance in 2023 still sustained the gains from 2020, but about $1.6 billion less than the highest sales levels obtained in 2022.

Corning: Net Sales by Segment History (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Strategic Execution Review

We noted in June last year that there were three aspects the management set out to take action in to blunt the weaker demand environment: raising prices again in Optical communication and Life Sciences, adjusting productivity ratios, and normalizing inventory. We are reposting these goals set out in Q4 of '22 below as a reminder of what we can assess as a yardstick of how it has been doing in 2023.

Corning: Expected Actions to Improve Cash Flows and Margin in 2023 (Company Presentation Q4 2022)

The management has talked about raising prices in the OC and LS segments to share inflationary costs with customers in every quarter's earnings call in '23. It has not only done so but also increased price in DT by double-digit going into effect in Q3 last year. The only area that it perhaps wasn't able to raise prices due to the market spot price decline is in the polysilicon products, which is part of the Hemlock and Emerging Growth Business("HEGB"). However, it has a take-or-pay contract for these products with its customers to set a floor price, mitigating the impact of solar market dynamics.

We want to take a detour and give highlights of how fast the Polysilicon sub-segment has grown within the HEGB segment over the past four years. Polysilicon volume grew strong in Q4 due to higher semiconductor demand, bringing 9% sequential growth for HEGB segment as a whole. Corning has been able to spin out Polycrystalline Silicon ("PS") as a sub-segment within two years from 2019 to 2021 while keeping "All Other Products" growing. We discussed this optimistically in our Jan 2023 article, and it is encouraging to see it continue to be executed. The PS sub-segment is now comparable in revenue size with the Life Science segment. This puts the 13% decline in '23 in perspective as it was staging a breakneck growth within the past four years. We won't be surprised if it is listed as an "emerged" segment in the next few quarters.

Corning: Growth of Polycrystalline Silicon (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

From the perspective of its operating efficiency, there have been strong improvements. It has been able to keep operating expenses flat while improving its operating income by almost 50% in Q1 of '23 compared with Q4 of '22 and maintained it at 20-30% improvement throughout the year. Certainly, it is coming from a very low point as a base, but still significant for a short-term turnaround since Corning is a massive company with north of $10 billion of annual revenue. To be able to improve so quickly showcases additional strength, particularly in its operations, which reflects its philosophy and management framework that we discussed before.

Corning: Operating Expenses vs Operating Income (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

For its inventory, Corning has seen a 6.7% reduction in finished goods and a 9.2% in total inventory reduction when including work in progress, raw materials, and supplies.

Corning: Inventory (Company Q3 2023 10Q)

Overall, we see consistency in its execution sticking to its management framework that continued to yield strength to cushion the downturn.

Forward-Looking

The management said that based on where its production is currently, the company can deliver another $3 billion with minimal cash investments should the cycle recover to the long-term growth trend line. That represents 22% growth from 2023 or 13% from the height 2022. From the dissection above we can see Corning Glass has quite a broad exposure to macro trends. From a high level, this exposure includes COVID, the Solar industry, AI and 5G industries in general, Mobile Consumer Electronics, ESG, and Automotive Industry, just to name a few. To have each industry recover at once is unlikely, but several of them, such as continuous growth in AI and 5G, a comeback in Automotive and Consumer Electronics this year, while ESG and Solar remain stable as they go through their respective cycles.

In particular, its largest segment of OC remains in a strong long-term industrial growth trajectory. The Optical Fiber market is expected to grow 11.59% CAGR through 2029 with Corning as a major player. The company has a strong product in multimode fiber called ClearCurve®, which is ultra-bendable for usage in private and hyperscale data centers and other enterprise network applications. This area is set to have explosive growth in the next few years if not quarters. The current downturn is indeed transitional.

Optical Fiber Market '22-'29 Growth Outlook (Maximize Market Research)

Although the recovery path is likely to be uneven, some segments such as Display has shown green shoots since Q3. This is signaling the worst could be behind Corning in the near term. We think a high single-digit or higher recovery in its revenue based on our 2023 estimate is possible within the next 18 months. Besides linearly looking at its current growth as cyclical, Investors on the other hand can see Corning as one investment with natural diversification embedded due to its broad exposure. Its downside is limited while long-term upside could come in strong.

Financial Overview & Valuation

Corning: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

In reviewing our previous valuation, it was mainly a larger than expected negative shock to Corning's sales has knocked down the stock price. Not only its largest segment, Optical Communication encountered continued industrial weakness, the Life Science segment along with Solar industry also met with headwinds. The higher interest rate environment has different impact on different industry, but emerging and capital-intensive industries were no doubt got hit the hardest. Along with normalization from COVID, they dealt blow to Corning due to its wide-spanned industrial exposure. Although we fully expected the weakness, to the extent of how much it impacted the company was where unexpected to our original assessment. But the original models we evaluated the company with remain valid as the management framework and the company guideline were fully executed.

Once we factor in an uneven recovery path and additional macro headwinds such as rate cut uncertainty, we dial down our valuation by a notch. We used a cost of equity of 3.94% and a WACC of 7.29%, and for the full year of 2023, its free cash flow is about 33% lower YoY, while our original forecast was 32% lower. We made no change to our previous model results. In particular, in the original model, we expected two years of free cash flow decline in '23 and '24 in the bearish case. This remains valid here after this update. The current market price is still below our bearish estimate.

Corning: Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

The risks to our thesis remains as to how long it will need for the recovery to take off. The main impact on this will be from the macro environment and the interest rate decisions from the Fed in the months ahead. With the Optical Communication industry's nature of being capital-intensive, the financing cost and prospects could impact when and how large the projects will be initiated by Corning's customers. Therefore, impacting the demand for its products. Similar pressure will be seen on the Automotive and Consumer Electronic industries. Although the downside risks are limited, the stock could stay at or around current level for longer. It is why its 3.63% dividend yield is a good cushion for long-term investors.

Conclusion

Although our previous recommendation did not materialized in 2023, we continued to be optimistic about Corning Glass' growth trajectory. Close examination of its growth drivers and the relationship between its top line and bottom line growth gave us the confidence that the worst of the cyclical downturn has likely passed, not only due to cushion created from the strictly followed management framework and guidance, but also the rebound of customer demand. The current market price is below our updated fair valuation, making it a growth pick with very reasonable valuation. We recommend a buy at the current price.