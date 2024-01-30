mgstudyo

Overview

I always find it cool that you're able to invest your money in things that increase the quality of our lives. I strongly believe that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is one of those businesses because everyone benefits from electricity. A bonus is that these types of businesses are usually cash intensive since everyone typically pays for this utility and therefore, the dividend is usually consistent. The Southern Company is "involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company operates through three main segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. Additionally, it engages in the development and management of power generation assets, including renewable energy projects." The company sells electricity in the wholesale market and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee. Looking at their total energy mix, the majority of it is comprised of natural gas. This is followed by coal at 17%, nuclear at 16%, and renewables at 15%.

Southern Investor Presentation

Moreover, The Southern Company is responsible for constructing, operating, and maintaining 77,591 miles of natural gas pipelines and overseeing 14 storage facilities with a total capacity of 157 Bcf. These infrastructures are essential for supplying natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.8 million electric and gas utility customers. Additionally, it offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services.

Upcoming Earnings

In their last Q3 report, SO reported a 17% year-over-year decrease in total revenues, amounting to $6.98 billion. This decline was mainly attributed to lower fuel costs. Despite the overall decrease, residential electricity sales showed a 4.6% year-over-year increase, while commercial sales rose by 3.7%. Additionally, Southern noted a significant 21% year-over-year reduction in operating expenses for Q3, totaling $4.87 billion primarily driven by lower fuel costs.

The Q4 earnings are expected to be reported before the market open on 2/15/24. The fiscal year EPS estimate sits at 3.60x and the expected revenue is $26.7 billion. I unfortunately do not think SO will meet these estimates, but that's okay. My assumption does not come from SO's lack of performance but rather just the cyclical phase of the year which affects the business. So far, the EPS number per quarter has been:

Q1: EPS of 0.79.

Q2: EPS of 0.79.

Q3: EPS of 1.42.

This means that the Q4 EPS needs to come in around 0.6 in order to meet the estimates. However, I don't think that's likely due to SO's poor Q4 reporting history. The timing of weather patterns and the business cycle plays a crucial role during Q4. The winter months see increased demand for energy due to heating needs. Mild weather may result in lower electricity demand, impacting revenues and potentially reducing EPS. For reference, here are the last few Q4 EPS numbers over the years:

2022 Q4: EPS of 0.26.

2021 Q4: EPS of 0.36.

2020 Q4: EPS of 0.47.

2019 Q4: EPS of 0.27.

2018 Q4: EPS of 0.25.

Just as a rough estimate, taking the average of these years let's assume that this next report comes in with an EPS of 0.32 which would not be enough to reach the full year estimate of 3.60.

Set To Benefit From Rate Cuts

Utility historically shows sensitivity to economic cycles and interest rate fluctuations. Studies from the Wealth Professionals reinforce this. Since utilities are capital-intensive enterprises, they heavily rely on investments in infrastructure projects that often involve substantial debt financing. I think we will see the price of utilities shift as the Fed is expected to cut rates several times this year.

Utilities are an almost textbook example of an interest rate sensitive sector. The companies providing energy, heating, telecom services, and pipelines tend to have steady demand, cashflows, and capital-intensive operations. That results in what can be considered 'bond-like' performance: when interest rates rise, utilities drop, when rates fall, utilities rise. - WP

This is because when interest rates rise, the cost of borrowing for utilities increases. This leads to higher interest expenses and usually impacts their profitability. This is the exact story that played out with SO. This is why we see the entire sector suppressed while the S&P simultaneously reaches new heights.

On the other end of the spectrum, during periods of low interest rates or rate cuts in general, utilities stand to benefit. Lower interest rates result in reduced borrowing costs, positively impacting the bottom line for utility companies. In fact, if you were to initiate positions into utilities, now would be a great time to do so. I think entry here is perfect for me since utility stocks are known for their stability and predictable cash flows. This predictability is what makes them attractive to income-seeking investors. While the yield sits above its 5-year average of 2.95%, this is a good opportunity to get more bang for your buck.

Dividend

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.70/share, the current dividend yield is about 4%. The dividend has been increased for 22 consecutive years. Although the payout ratio is higher than I'd like, I do not think the dividend is in any threat of being cut. In fact, over the last 5 year period, the dividend CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) has been 3.16%. While this is below the sector median of 5.23%, I think management is taking proactive steps to get the payout ratio down and eventually be in a place to start growing the dividend at a more impressive rate. We received reassurance from the CFO during the last earnings call.

The payout is going to be something like 77% for 2023. That's not a sustainable payout ratio for a growing company. Now that's largely a function of the ROEs we've been earning at Georgia Power during construction of Vogtle 3 and 4. As that rolls off, that payout ratio will begin to come down, but we just need to get it somewhere comfortably into something that probably starts with a six in order to start evaluating a higher growth rate.

Valuation

The average Wall St. price target is about $75/share which represents a potential upside of 8.25%. With a forward revenue growth of only 2.7% and an EPS growth of 3.8%, I think this is a reasonable price target. This is especially true when you take into account that utility stocks typically benefit from interest rates start to drop as I previously mentioned.

Money Chimp

Running a quick DCF (discounted cash flow) calculation concludes that the price is trading at about fair value. Assuming the Q4 EPS comes in at 0.45, that would bring the full-year EPS to 3.45. Taking this into account alongside the 3-5 year average EPS growth rate of 5.64%, we come to an estimated fair value of $68/share. Keep in mind though, this is only based on the current EPS of this fiscal year. As rate cuts are implemented and profitability grows a bit, we can reassess.

Risk Profile

Southern Investor Presentation

As far as risk goes, SO is in an alright spot when it comes to debt maturities. After 2026 the debt maturity schedule stays in a downtrend until 2032. As long as they can manage these loans, which I don't see as an issue, SO should navigate this schedule just fine.

Something that I do see as a risk though, is the nuclear energy exposure. Operating in a heavily regulated industry, SO faces external risks beyond its control. With a reliance on nuclear energy totaling about 16% of their portfolio, SO is subject to federal, state, and regulatory frameworks. All of these have potential financial implications.

Takeaway

The Southern Company stands as an interesting opportunity in the utility sector, providing essential services in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. Despite facing challenges in Q3, such as a 17% year-over-year decrease in total revenues due to lower fuel costs, the company demonstrated resilience with increased residential and commercial electricity sales. As the market anticipates Q4 earnings, historical patterns suggest a potential dip in EPS during this cyclical phase influenced by weather patterns and the business cycle.

However, SO's strategic position in the utility sector positions it to benefit from anticipated rate cuts, given the sector's historical sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations. The company's current dividend yield of 4%, backed by 22 consecutive years of dividend increases, reflects its stability and income potential.