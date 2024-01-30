Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google Q4: Strong Results And Weak Reaction

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alphabet Inc. aka Google reported strong Q4 earnings, beating estimates and showing impressive revenue and earnings per share growth.
  • Despite the positive results, the market reaction was negative, possibly due to profit-taking and the sell-the-news phenomenon.
  • Alphabet's business growth, margin performance, and strong balance sheet make it an attractive investment, although the current valuation is higher than before.
Google office building in the Company"s campus in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Article Thesis

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka Google reported its most recent quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company beat estimates easily, but the market reaction was negative -- the company's shares sold off. While the valuation is

Comments (10)

B
Batman163
Yesterday, 7:11 PM
Comments (876)
WOW- growing revenues, earnings and lowering some costs - good news - imagine what they could do over the next 5-10 years. Just at this rate the company is beyond great.
N
Nick The Lounge Singer
Yesterday, 7:03 PM
Comments (51)
The silver lining might be a dip to buy tomorrow.
Jimmy54 profile picture
Jimmy54
Yesterday, 7:01 PM
Comments (671)
The ad revenue decline on Google was taken very negatively. As a small business owner cutting back on ads is the first thing to go. If the Fed wanted to know how hard it is for small business they should look at this. Meta will be the same I could only assume. I stopped advertising on there too. Not a share holder of Meta so I don’t know exactly.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Yesterday, 7:13 PM
Comments (20.55K)
@Jimmy54 thanks for your perspective. Where do you advertise instead? All the best
Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Yesterday, 6:42 PM
Comments (2.89K)
good article! Results were solid. Pre-earnings run up made it difficult to sustain. I’m very long and staying that way as well. Well done Jonathan Weber. You are good at what you do!
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Yesterday, 7:11 PM
Comments (20.55K)
@Gary Kime glad you liked it, and thanks very much for the kind words! All the best
J
Jlexus1953
Yesterday, 6:33 PM
Comments (2.26K)
I thought the quarter earnings were very substantial and the valuation in the past was 25x earnings and pales in comparison to other behemoths like Apple at 30+ x or Microsoft at 36 times or Amazon my favorite at 40+x. Alphabet also has the ability to continue to buy back a lot of stock with that 111 billion in cash and around 70 billion and growing of FCF which will allow the continuation of 70 billion dollar annual buybacks. If the stock remains 4% below its closing price I may add to my position
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Yesterday, 7:11 PM
Comments (20.55K)
@Jlexus1953 I agree, compared to Apple etc it’s very attractively valued. All the best
B
Bogie 1
Yesterday, 6:31 PM
Comments (992)
Some dildo analyst on one of the talking heads shows stated lower ad revenues, yet they beat by $1.05 billion. SMH. His parents must have paid to get him into Harvard Business. He’ll be one of the new layoffs coming to a brokerage house near you. Buy more, the real analysts will be a day or two to sober up.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Yesterday, 7:12 PM
Comments (20.55K)
@Bogie 1 ad revenue looked good to me. All the best
