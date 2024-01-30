Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD Gets Its Reality Check (Rating Upgrade)

Bill Maurer
Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. reported Q4 revenue that was slightly ahead of estimates, driven by growth in the client and data center segments.
  • AMD's guidance for the current quarter was below expectations, but the company expects strong growth in the data center segment.
  • A reset of expectations was needed after the massive rally, and the pullback could improve the name's valuation against the competition.

Olga Evtushkova/iStock via Getty Images

After the bell on Tuesday, we received fourth quarter results from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). The chipmaker has been one of the market's biggest winners in recent months, as investors have flocked

Bill Maurer
I am a market enthusiast and part-time trader. I started writing for Seeking Alpha in 2011, and it has been a tremendous opportunity and learning experience. I have been interested in the markets since elementary school, and hope to pursue a career in the investment management industry. I have been active in the markets for several years, and am primarily focused on long/short equities. I hold a Bachelor of Science Degree from Lehigh University, where I double majored in Finance and Accounting, with a minor in History. My major track focused on Investments and Financial Analysis. While at Lehigh, I was the Head Portfolio Manager of the Investment Management Group, a student group that manages three portfolios, one long/short and two long only. I have had two internships, one a summer internship at a large bank, and another helping to manage the Lehigh University Endowment for nearly a year. Disclaimer: Bill reminds investors to always do their own due diligence on any investment, and to consult their own financial adviser or representative when necessary. Any material provided is intended as general information only, and should not be considered or relied upon as a formal investment recommendation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

s
state_of_affairs
Yesterday, 6:56 PM
Comments (1.96K)
During the conference call, Lisa Su confirmed that $3.5 billion was new floor on data center GPU based on commitments from clients to date. However, she also stated that: [1] revenue growth for data center GPU would be biased towards 2H-2024, and [2] AMD had obtained supply for substantially more than the current $3.5 billion revenue guidance. As such, investors can expect the $3.5 billion revenue guidance to be revised higher as the year progressed. All this tells me that the 2024 growth picture for AMD is still very much intact. So $6+ billion in data center GPU revenue for 2024 is not out of the question.
N
Newamder
Yesterday, 6:47 PM
Comments (884)
Nice mi300 ramp up shadowed by other three segments. It actually presents a good opportunity to get in if tomorrow falls more.
Shamanski profile picture
Shamanski
Yesterday, 7:03 PM
Comments (5.17K)
@Newamder
what is the MI 300 guide for 2024?
s
state_of_affairs
Yesterday, 7:09 PM
Comments (1.96K)
@Shamanski They would not guide past Q1-2024. But they did state that AMD had ample supply to support revenue growth significantly beyond $3.5 billion. To me, the call was bullish in the area that matters most to the market right now.
