After the bell on Tuesday, we received fourth quarter results from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). The chipmaker has been one of the market's biggest winners in recent months, as investors have flocked to the space in the hopes of sales booms coming from an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") boom. Yet again, the company was able to report results that were mostly as expected, but guidance for the current quarter was a bit disappointing, helping to halt the major rally and perhaps give the name a needed expectations reset.

For Q4, AMD reported revenue of $6.17 billion, coming in slightly ahead of street estimates. However, as I detailed in my previous article, guidance had disappointed in six straight reports, so analysts had cut their numbers in between reports. Total revenue was up 10% year-over-year, driven by strong growth in the client segment (72%) and Data Center (38%), offset a bit by weakness in Gaming (-17%) and Embedded (-24%). CEO Lisa Su stated that demand for the company's high-performance data center product portfolio continues to accelerate, setting up the name for strong future revenue growth.

One of the items that impressed me a bit in Q4 was the company's inventory situation. In recent years, inventory levels have been surging at levels much faster than the cost of goods sold ("COGS"), which can result in price discounting and margin troubles. As the chart below shows, the inventory-to-COGS gap narrowed a bit in Q4, with the year-over-year growth of inventory only about 5 percentage points more than the percentage growth in COGS. That's the lowest difference in about two years, which I believe should bode well for future pricing and gross margins.

AMD was able to hold gross margins steady in Q4, while also keeping its operating expense growth at a rate a little lower than that of the revenue increase we saw. Thus, AMD was able to grow non-GAAP net income by 12% year-over-year. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.77, matching the street. Revenues and earnings were down for the year, but the trends for both did improve significantly later in the year, and the comparison bars are a lot lower for the first half of 2024.

Recently, the company announced the general availability of its Instinct MI300X accelerators - which contain industry-leading memory bandwidth performance for generative AI. The company is looking to bolster its AI offerings for both the PC and Data Center space, as it looks to compete with industry leader NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). Street analysts are looking for AMD to report double-digit revenue growth for at least the next four years, with the potential for total sales to more than double from 2023 to 2027.

Like we have seen a lot of times recently, AMD's earnings report became a "buy the rumor, sell the news" event, primarily because of how much the stock had run since the last quarterly report. For the current quarter, management guided to revenues of $5.4 billion, plus or minus $300 million. That number was again a bit below the Street, despite analysts cutting their estimates for early 2024 a bit since the company's prior report is seen in the table below. The good news here for the long-term story is that management is calling for Data Center revenues to be sequentially flat at around $2.3 billion, which would be a significant percentage growth over the prior year's Q1 figure of $1.3 billion.

Since I last covered the name, AMD went from under $100 to a recent high of nearly $185 before pulling back. That means that the stock had gone from trading at 27.5 times expected 2024 earnings to 43.9 times as of Tuesday. That figure is substantially above the 32 times that Intel Corporation (INTC) goes for, along with 31 times for Nvidia. AMD is expected to show a bit more revenue and earnings growth this year than Intel, but quite a bit below that of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). Nvidia also has a better cash flow profile than AMD thanks to its substantially higher amount of revenue and earnings.

One reason that AMD is in a better place than competitor Intel right now is its balance sheet. Despite earnings and cash flow being down a bit from 2022 levels, AMD still generated over $1.1 billion in free cash flow (excluding acquisitions), most of which was returned to shareholders via a buyback program. The company finished last year with almost $5.8 billion in cash versus less than $2.5 billion in debt. This financial flexibility is not something Intel has, as I recently discussed, which will allow AMD to execute its growth plan and provide decent capital returns moving forward.

Today, I am upgrading my rating on AMD shares to a hold. While the current results at AMD still leave a bit to be desired, investors are more concerned with the potential for massive chip sales growth in the coming years. AMD shares may be a bit expensive based on 2024 numbers at the moment, although they have come off more than 10% from the recent high. That valuation could become more reasonable in the next few years if the company can hit expected growth targets. I do think a reset was needed here, and we seem to be in the midst of that process. At this point, I just don't want to get in the way of a potential train here. However, I'd like to see the stock get a little closer to its 50-day moving average, the red line in the chart below, before I could recommend buying. At that point, the technical situation won't be as overbought, and you'll get in at a better valuation.

In the end, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares were under some pressure after the company's Q4 report. While the overall results were decent, the company again guided lower for the current period, helping to pause the major rally that the stock has recently seen. The good news here is that the Data Center segment is doing quite well, which as this expected AI revolution occurs should be good for chip sales. I'd like to see AMD stock come in a little more before I can recommend buying, but I wouldn't bet against the stock anymore, as it is clear that the market over the longer term believes in the growth story here.