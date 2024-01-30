Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kesko Oyj (KKOYF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2024 6:27 PM ETKesko Oyj (KKOYF) Stock, KKOYY Stock
Kesko Oyj (OTCPK:KKOYF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hanna Jaakkola - IR Director

Mikko Helander - President & CEO

Ari Akseli - President, Grocery Trade

Jorma Rauhala - Deputy CEO & President of Building & Technical Trade

Jukka Erlund - EVP & CFO

Sami Kiiski - President, Car Trade Division

Esa Kiiskinen - Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Fredrik Ivarsson - ABG Sundal Collier

Maria Wikstrom - SEB

Anna Schumacher - BNP Paribas Exane

Miika Ihamaki - DNB

Operator

Hanna Jaakkola

Dear all, warmly welcome, and thank you for tuning in for Kesko's Full Year and Q4 2023 release call. My name is Hanna Jaakkola, I work as IR Director at Kesko. We have a slightly enhanced agenda today as this is the last time we had the honor of having President and CEO, Mikko Helander, with us before his well-deserved retirement.

Jorma Rauhala, currently Deputy CEO and President of Building and Technical Trade has been appointed by the Board of Directors, President and CEO of Kesko as of 1st of February '24 as Mikko retires. We had the great pleasure of having our Chairman, Esa Kiiskinen here with us today to introduce Jorma and to give some background thoughts behind the appointment.

So first, Mikko will give the full year Q4 presentation. As always, we have here together with us, our Business Division Presidents, Jorma Rauhala, Ari Akseli, and Sami Kiiski, as well as CFO, Jukka Erlund. After the presentation, it is time for questions both by phone and via chat. And after the Q&A session, the Chairman of the Board, Esa Kiiskinen will give his presentation.

