Capital Markets Outlook: Q1 2024

Summary

  • As normalization continues to play out during 2024, we expect inflation to return to the Fed’s target and for economic growth to moderate. As a result, rate cuts are likely to start between the second and third quarter.
  • Softer consumer balance sheets and the lack of a corporate inflation cover limit further earnings upside. We think investors should consider opportunities in areas such as quality growth, value, high-dividend, low-volatility and small-cap equities.
  • Even greater potential remains in the bond market, with rate cuts expected and long-term yields likely to fall further. Credit opportunities are highlighted by high-yield bonds, where yields remain attractive.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

Even after markets rallied in anticipation of economic normalization, opportunities remain in capital markets, but portfolio construction is key. Get the design right, focus on research to tap opportunities, and be nimble in adapting to what unfolds in markets. We think this formula will

