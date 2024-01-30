Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2024 8:16 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.48K Followers

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Katie Burke - Director of IR

Andrew Wilson - CEO

Stuart Canfield - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Uerkwitz - Jefferies

Matthew Cost - Morgan Stanley

Eric Handler - ROTH MKM

Brian Pitz - BMO Capital Market

Andrew Marok - Raymond James

Michael Hickey - Benchmark Company

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Brianna, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Electronic Arts Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Katie Burke, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Katie Burke

Thank you. Welcome to EA’s third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call. With me today are Andrew Wilson, our CEO; and Stuart Canfield, our CFO.

Please note that our SEC filings and our earnings release are available at ir.ea.com. In addition, we have posted detailed earnings slides to accompany our prepared remarks. Lastly, after the call, we will post our prepared remarks, an audio replay of this call, and a transcript.

With regards to our calendar: our fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7. As a reminder, we post the schedule of upcoming earnings calls for the fiscal year on our IR website.

This presentation and our comments include forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of the Company. Actual events and results may differ materially from our expectations. We refer you to our most recent Form 10-Q for a discussion of risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed today. Electronic Arts makes these statements as of today, January 30, 2024, and disclaims any duty to update them.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.