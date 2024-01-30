bjdlzx

The Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is a relatively mid-sized, market cap-weighted ETF with a total AuM of ~ $7.8 billion. The overarching focus is on master limited partnerships, which operate in the midstream space.

In this article, I will elaborate on the key details around AMLP and outline my thinking on why AMLP is currently an interesting ETF to consider.

ALMP's exposure and structure

AMLP is rather biased towards midstream petroleum and natural gas segments, which together account for ~56% of the total AuM. The remaining exposure lies in the deeper processing and other distribution businesses that operate in the same fossil energy space.

ALPS Advisors, Inc

An important point of difference for AMLP is the AuM concentration in a relatively short list of midstream businesses. In other words, as of year-end 2023, AMLP was invested in only 15 companies, which is unusual for ETF.

As one can see from the table below, Top 5 holdings constitute roughly 60% of the total AuM figure. This means that the concentration or single company-specific risks are quite considerable that investors have to factor in before going long AMLP.

ALPS Advisors, Inc

In terms of expenses, AMLP does not charge material management fees - i.e., the overall expense ratio is 0.85%, which for such a niche-focused ETF is totally acceptable.

Finally, ALMP carries also an interesting specificity that is associated with favorable tax treatments. The tax benefits are:

No K-1s – 1099 tax reporting

Qualified dividends

A portion of distributions being tax-deferred

IRA and 401k eligible

In a nutshell, AMLP offers concentrated exposure towards U.S. midstream companies at a relatively low cost and several tax advantages.

Thesis

The overarching bull thesis of AMLP is based on attractive current income coupled with stability and predictability of the underlying cash flows.

Currently, AMLP offers a yield of ~7.8% (on a TTM basis), which has increased already five years in a row.

If we contextualize the current price level of AMLP with the historical average, we can see that while there has been some recovery since early 2020, the price level is still below the average levels between 2014 - 2018. There is also a notable gap in the price levels that AMLP enjoyed right before the outbreak of COVID-19.

YCharts

Now, let me elaborate on three elements, which should, in my opinion, contribute to a solid performance of AMLP on a go-forward basis and what could potentially drive the price convergence back to historical norms.

First, if we look at the Top 5 positions, almost all of them are set to register stronger earnings in 2024, which in turn should support further growth in the already attractive dividend as well as provide a basis for price appreciation.

Here are the consensus estimates of EPS growth over 2024 for the Top 5 companies:

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) - EPS growth of 21% Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) - EPS growth of 29% MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) - EPS growth of 6% Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA)(NASDAQ:PAGP) - EPS decline of 2% Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) - EPS growth of 6%

Second, the interest rate backdrop, which indicates an accelerated path to normalization or dropping SOFR, is also a clear tailwind for AMLP investments.

FOMC; St. Louis Fed

Midstream MLPs almost per definition carry sizeable borrowings in their books that are mostly associated with the funding of maintenance and growth CapEx. Quite often these MLPs have assumed external debt to accommodate M&A transactions as well.

So, the fact that the interest rate has peaked and will sooner or later trend downwards should provide a direct boost to cash flows and valuations across the AMLP investment universe.

Third, if we combine the growing earnings and reducing SOFR with the inherent stability and predictability of the midstream company cash flows, the investment case becomes truly enticing (especially in the context of ~7.8% dividend yield).

From the broader and longer-term perspective, an important risk factor stems from the global decarbonization goals that incentivize green infrastructure and penalize investments into fossil / traditional infrastructure assets.

While this is a somewhat speculative and political topic, I think it is clear that for AMLP, which invests only in the US, the risk of a permanent impairment of capital due to regulatory maneuvers is extremely distant. For example, the US is the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas holding significant reserves. Then what is important for midstream companies, natural gas demand is projected to grow through 2030 due to LNG infrastructure buildout.

The bottom line

AMPL is a sound vehicle through which to go long the US midstream segment. The current yield of 7.8% is attractive and is poised to advance given the favorable trajectory in SOFR and growing earnings across most of the portfolio companies.

In terms of the key risks, investors have to be aware of the concentration factor, where Top 5 holdings account for ~60% of the total exposure. While this is indeed a significant risk and could be deemed as a major deviation from the ETF norm, given the limited universe of midstream MLPs, such a situation is only logical.

In my humble opinion, AMLP is a buy with notable price appreciation prospects coupled with enticing dividend, which rewards investors who wait for the thesis to play out.