My previous coverage on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX), now a $2 billion cap biopharmaceutical, came during FDA approval of tenapanor’s second indication. The first and only phosphate absorption inhibitor is now sold as XPHOZAH in combination with phosphate binders to treat hyperphosphatemia in adults with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) on dialysis, as well as IBSRELA for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. Since publication, shares skyrocketed more than 230% as the company turned a profit in the third quarter, XPHOZAH launched on November 6 as promised, and a peek at Q4 numbers exceeded all expectations. Because of the quick and effective launch, this is just the beginning, but the pros don't think so.

A spate of rating upgrades immediately followed as analysts tried to keep up with the price action. HC Wainwright (maintained at Buy and 12-month price target raised from $9 to $11 on November 1), Raymond James (initiated at Strong Buy on December 18 and PT raised from $12 to $15 on January 9), Citigroup (maintained Buy and PT raised from $9 to $14 on January 10), and Wedbush (maintained at Outperform and PT raised from $9 to $13 on January 12), all revised upwards. None of them has directly offered any guesses, firm or otherwise, on how XPHOZAH will do.

As for IBSRELA, I detailed last March, that it is doing well without broad insurance coverage (Table 1), 7 quarters after launched in April 2022. Examination of coverage for 2024 from official websites was expanded to include the 20 largest health insurance companies in the U.S. overall. Combined, these payors control 63% market share, with more than 40 million covered lives as of 2021. The most common plan was examined when possible and is specified in Table 1. If the insurer offered non-Medicare prescription drug plans ("PDP") in a state Marketplace (Obamacare), the most populous state was chosen (California > Texas > Florida). Humana (HUM) doesn't do Exchanges but manages Florida's Medicaid plan. Magellan's Medi-Cal, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and New York round out the top 4 states in the survey.

How to read Table 1:

Tier # Higher Tiers have a higher cost share. Drugs in Tier 4 or higher (in 5+-Tier plans) are non-preferred brands and may also include drugs recently approved by the FDA or specialty drugs and may need special handling.

PA Prior authorization is the process of obtaining approval of benefits before certain prescriptions may be filled.

NF A non-formulary drug is not included on a plan's Drug List. Exception processes such as PA or Step Therapy could be available to request coverage for an NF drug.

X Not Covered drugs are specifically excluded from coverage by the terms of the plan. Patients likely won't get any reimbursement and will have to pay out-of-pocket for these drugs.

Table 1. 2024 Coverage of IBSRELA at 20 Largest Health Insurance Companies in the U.S.

Rank Commercial health insurance plans IBSRELA XPHOZAH 1 Kaiser Permanente [Southern CA Commercial HMO 3-Tier] x x (NF in CO, GA, WA) 2 Elevance Health (Anthem) National Drug List 5-Tier NF NF PA 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBS Illinois Basic Drug List x x BCBS Montana Basic Drug List x x BCBS New Mexico Basic Drug List x x BCBS Oklahoma Basic Drug List x x BCBS Texas Basic Drug List x x 4 UnitedHealth [CA Traditional 4-Tier] NF PA 4 PA 5 Centene [Health Net Essential Rx Drug List] x x 6 CVS Health (Aetna Standard Opt Out) 3 x 7 GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScript Rx x x 8 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO] x x 9 Highmark Healthcare Reform Comprehensive 3-Tier Incentive 3 PA Sp x 10 Blue Cross of North Carolina Enhanced 5 Tier 4 4 11 Humana Rx5 x x 12 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze x x 13 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts x 5 15 Independence Health Group [Value formulary 5-tier] NF PA NF PA 16 CareFirst Formular 3 x x 17 Tufts Health Value 4-Tier x x PA 18 Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey Classic x x 19 Bright Health x x 20 Blue Shield of California NF PA NF PA Rank Health Insurance Marketplace plans IBSRELA XPHOZAH 1 Kaiser Permanente [CA Marketplace] x x 2 Elevance Health (Anthem) CA Select Drug List NF NF PA 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBSIL 6 Tier HIM Drug List x x BCBSMT 6 Tier HIM Drug List x x BCBSNM 6 Tier HIE Drug List x x BCBSOK 6 Tier HIM Drug List x x BCBSTX STAR & STAR Kids PA x 4 UnitedHealth Group [TX QHP Standard] NF NF 5 Centene [Health Net CA Essential Rx Drug List] x x 6 CVS Health (Aetna Health Exchange Plan: CA) x x 7 GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScript Rx x x 8 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO] x x 10 BCBS North Carolina Essential Q x x 11 Humana [FL Medicaid Preferred Drug List] x x 12 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze x x 14 Molina Healthcare of Illinois Medicaid PA x 17 Tufts Health One Care (Medicare-Medicaid) x x 18 Horizon BCBSNJ HIM x x 19 Bright Advantage x x 20 Blue Shield of California NF PA NF PA Rank Medicare Prescription Drug Plans IBSRELA XPHOZAH 1 Kaiser Permanente 5 x 2 Anthem Blue Cross MedicareRx [B5] x x 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBS Illinois Blue Cross MedicareRx Basic x PA x PA BCBS Montana Medicare Advantage Classic PPO x PA x PA BCBS New Mexico MedicareRx Basic x PA x PA BCBS Oklahoma MedicareRx Basic x PA x PA BCBS Texas MedicareRx Basic x PA x PA 4 UnitedHealth [AARP MedicareRx Walgreens PDP] x x 5 Centene [Wellcare Value Script PDP] x x 6 CVS (Aetna) [SilverScript Choice PDP] x x 7 GuideWell (Florida BlueMedicare Premier Rx) x x 8 BCBS of Michigan Prescription Blue PDP Select x x 9 Highmark Performance Formulary 5 PA x 10 BCBS North Carolina Blue Medicare Rx Standard x PA x PA 11 Humana Basic Rx Plan PDP x x 12 BCBS Alabama BlueRx Essential x PA x PA 13 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts x x 14 Molina Medicare Choice Care (HMO) x x 15 Independence Keystone 65 Basic Rx HMO NF x 16 CareFirst Advantage Core HMO x PA x PA 17 Tufts Health One Care (Medicare-Medicaid) x x 18 Horizon BCBSNJ Blue Rx Standard PDP x PA x PA 19 Bright Advantage x x 20 Blue Shield of California Rx Plus PDP NF PA NF PA Click to enlarge

Unfortunately. IBSRELA didn’t make any headway but kept its place in half of the top 10 commercial plans and with Kaiser Permanente Medicare. It remains available for Medicaid patients in California and Texas after a PA process. Things are surprisingly better with XPHOZAH. Normally, newly-approved drugs don’t crack formularies until 3-6 months later. Seven out of the top 20 commercial, including some Kaiser plans, is a great start. Patients are guaranteed to receive X, as ArdelyxAssist will cover 100% of copays for members on these plans. For those on government assistance, so far New York is the most populous state covering X through Medicaid.

Financials and Risks

In the third quarter of 2023, revenues of $56.4 million smashed the $22.57 million estimates while $0.03 earnings per share buried Wall Street anticipation of a $0.11 EPS loss. Q3 research and development cost $8.6 million while selling, general and administrative expenses were $32.7 million. IBSRELA sales were $22.3 million while the cost of goods sold rose sharply to $7.7 million, likely caused by inventory buildup in preparation for the XPHOZAH launch. Nine-month figures for COGS of $12.7 million compared to $51.9 million in product sales kept the gross margin at 75%. More on this later. Ardelyx's cash and investment position at the end of September increased to $165 million after Q2 income of $6.6 million, signifying the company borrowed at least $22.5 million from SLR. It is a sound move, extending interest-only payments to December 2026.

At the January 8 update, Ardelyx went ahead and named IBSRELA a potential blockbuster, able to corner 10% peak market share. Management guided toward sales of $80 million in 2023 and a $140-150 million outlook in 2024. Cash further ballooned to $184 million. The company also revealed that shares outstanding grew from 222.8 million in Q3 to around 232 million, and more importantly, strong sales for XPHOZAH ($2.5 million in Q4). Analysts expect the duo to generate $203.4 million in 2024, meaning a $53-58 million contribution from XPHOZAH this year. Current guidance puts IBSRELA Q4 sales at $28 million. Total IBSRELA scripts in Q4 are projected to be around 26,000 (see Figure 1). Refills are also growing much faster than new scripts, meaning patients are staying on treatment as expected for a drug with minimal side effects.

Figure 1. IBSRELA Weekly Prescription Counts

Symphony Health

The downsides to investing in ARDX are very few. Because of investing style, it may not be for everyone. Many wouldn't touch biotechs, although Ardelyx has passed the regulatory hurdles and only has to prove sales performance, which the company has already with IBSRELA. Some of the hardest to convince are those who cling to stocks with high dividend yields, which Ardelyx will probably never do. Never mind that the share prices of these types tend to lag (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Performance of CSI's Buys and Strong Buys

Seeking Alpha

Previously, I warned of possible negative earnings headlines. As of January 26, the pros are pinning Q4 revenues at $34.45 million coupled with another loss (-$0.10 EPS). Note that Q3 was buoyed by $30 million from Kyowa Kirin after the PHOZEVEL brand was approved for CKD in Japan last September. Without much licensing revenue, product supply revenue needs to reach $3.9 million to be in line. A loss is likely since expenses will likely be in the $40 million range as the XPHOZAH launch ramps up. Investors shouldn’t be surprised that analysts could pull the same trick of further last-minute revisions before TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) Q2 call, leading to misses. The market could latch on to similar ‘bad news’ without diving into the nuances. Remember that cash is no longer a going concern, as Ardelyx has way more than a year’s runway.

The most important thing holding XPHOZAH back is the limited distribution network. The specialty pharmacies are no doubt doing their best to handle all the prior auth requests and other insurance hassles. But XPHOZAH needs to be available on the major wholesalers AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health (CAH), and McKesson Corporation (MCK) for script numbers to really fly, and management knows it. Together, the Big Three accounted for 71.5% of Ardelyx’s gross sales in 2023. Pharmacies can then lend manpower in dealing with health plans. And for patients, few things beat being able to pick up meds locally at your own convenience.

Finally, XPHOZAH may be in danger of being bundled in future Medicare Prospective Payment System program years, which on one hand would limit Ardelyx's revenue but make XPHOZAH available for most Medicare patients immediately. For now, phosphate binders are only oral-only drugs and biological products that would be included in the ESRD bundled payment starting next January and XPHOZAH is safe until 2026.

Outlook in 2024 and beyond

The proportion of IBSRELA sales to scripts ratio has remained for the preceding two quarters (Table 2). This means Ardelyx has adequately supplied the market with enough drug. With this experience, management has prepared for the XPHOZAH launch by shipping at least double the starting inventory. If they are meeting demand, it’s likely over 500 XPHOZAH prescriptions have been filled in Q4. Without any feedback from Symphony until they resume normal service for Drug Explorer, a conservative projection would be for XPHOZAH to follow IBSRELA’s path. This would give only 3,400 scripts for Q1, but 7,100, 10,800, and 15,100 for the next 3 quarters.

Table 2. Ardelyx Revenue Performance

Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 TOTAL Product sales, net 450 1,564 4,885 8,701 11,355 18,309 22,285 28,051 95,600 Product supply revenue 14 952 92 469 2 3,260 2,092 ? Licensing revenue 4 10 9 35,008 12 764 32,014 ? TRX 5 1,401 5,319 8,949 12,651 17,079 20,827 26202 92,433 $1000 sales/prescription 1.116345 0.918406 0.972287 0.897558 1.072018 1.070005 1.070575 1.034265 Click to enlarge

Assuming 33% seasonal discounting for Q1 and 20% later leads to quarterly revenues of $6.8 million, $16.8 million, $25.6 million, and $35.8 million. The $85 million total handily beats whatever analysts think XPHOZAH can make in 2024. Then be reminded that unlike IBSRELA in IBS, XPHOZAH has no competition in CKD and that nephrologists think 36% of the 550,000 dialysis patients are XPHOZAH candidates. If only 1% of the 550k got on X, that’s 66,000 scripts a year, or $130 million in sales with the deepest discounting.

My last ARDX article also presented a model of how a worst-case scenario of 22% CKD market penetration would merely make Ardelyx a $28 billion cap company. On U.S. sales alone. No Europe, no China, no rest of world partnerships. No pipeline, not even pediatric hyperphosphatemia, for which the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation, meaning the company can charge 6 figures annually as befits a treatment for rare diseases.

That model was flawed. It failed to consider several other factors to the upside. Among other things, it assumed a $1,500 monthly price tag for XPHOZAH, similar to branded phosphate binders and IBSRELA. Management has since announced a wholesale acquisition cost of $2,960, to reflect the value of the drug’s unique mechanism of action. Furthermore, COGS would decrease once the remaining $51.1 million of the $75.0 million due to AstraZeneca (AZN) as of September 30, 2023 (for which Ardelyx is paying 10% for net sales plus other royalties per the termination agreement) is fulfilled. Minus these fees, Q3 COGS would’ve been $2 million.

To conclude, my recommendations at Seeking Alpha consistently outperform the market (Figure 2 above). ARDX is still my highest conviction Strong Buy. Sure, there are always macroeconomic concerns, but the stock itself is a considerably de-risked investment. As a swing trader, I rarely suggest long-term holds, and again, ARDX is an exception. Trade if you must, but the best strategy is Buy whenever you can.