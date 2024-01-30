Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ardelyx's XPHOZAH Still An Afterthought To The Pros

Jan. 30, 2024 9:32 PM ETArdelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Stock46 Comments
Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
3.89K Followers

Summary

  • Analysts are impressed by Ibsrela but still on the fence with Xphozah.
  • Xphozah has shown up early on several top health plan formularies.
  • After this month's preview, Wall Street may get Q4 earnings right but deeply underestimate 2024.
Economic crisis in the price of medicines. Financial collapse, drop in stock value. Graph falling. Economic crisis. Agricultural production decline

Gilnature/iStock via Getty Images

My previous coverage on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX), now a $2 billion cap biopharmaceutical, came during FDA approval of tenapanor’s second indication. The first and only phosphate absorption inhibitor is now sold as XPHOZAH in combination with phosphate binders to treat hyperphosphatemia in adults

CSI is a pharmacist using expertise in the biotechnology sector to bring Alpha to your portfolio, with Buys/Strong Buys averaging 40% gains (as of 1/12/24) since 2022. CSI's favored investing strategy is near-term, driven by binary events such as clinical trial results, FDA Advisory Committee meetings, and PDUFA dates (approvals), but also formulary placement and prescription trends. These writings should not be considered financial advice or the sole basis for investment decisions. CSI has worked across the spectrum from very small independent and hospital pharmacies to the some of the largest retail corporations and medical centers in the nation, as well as experience in specialty, correctional, and mail order settings. Prior to a career in healthcare, CSI worked 12 years in the highest-level IT specialist position at a top state employer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (46)

j
john boy
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (17K)
no rocket takeoff but a solid future
jeffkad profile picture
jeffkad
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (2.74K)
Are you sure the $2960 isn’t gross selling price before typical discounts? I took a quick look at the linked transcript but it didn’t seem clear to me. I think many have been suggesting roughly $1800 net, but would appreciate your input.
Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (668)
@jeffkad $2960 is WAC which by definition doesn't include discounts. Nobody can make this up, this is federal law.
jeffkad profile picture
jeffkad
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (2.74K)
@Clinically Sound Investor WAC (Wholesale Acquisition Cost, or list price) is different from AMP (Average Manufacturer Price, net of discounts), with the latter being the actual price Wholesalers pay to a manufacturer after discounts. In addition, the manufacturer (ARDX) may often pay PBMs fees for formulary placement, performance incentives, or other rebates. So all I'm saying is any calculations of prescriptions x net cost will probably not be at $2960 (unless ARDX is saying that is their actual inflow net of all fees, discounts, rebates and copay assistance).
In any event, it's still a great story, and a great stock with serious upside.
r
rkd1961
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (138)
Great article with good detail and seemingly pragmatic, even though you're long.Thanks
Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (668)
@rkd1961 Thanks, I'd like to think my articles are pragmatic, even the Sell ones.
A
Agnmills
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (492)
Ik this is far from being the same situation, but still feeling the singes from being burnt by "near flawless execution of Dan at ASRT" I'm taking their Jan. 6 announcement with a big grain of salt To me they were slow getting Ibserla to market. I would love to see the sp shoot up, but I'm waiting for them to show me the figures from Jan. 6 announcement before I'm thinking significantly hightr sp,
Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (668)
@Agnmills Me too. Spotted the Indocin application from '20 but unwisely said nothing. They were really able to keep it under wraps in India. But yes, this is different from the tough fight in IBS. I think the kidney docs will pull through and X sells itself.
Jeffawarren profile picture
Jeffawarren
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (3)
Thanks for the article. I did see that Cardinal Health's product portfolio (dated Jan. 2024) does include Xphozah.
Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (668)
@Jeffawarren Thanks, I'm aware they have it in inventory. But when a pharmacy tries to order it, says, 'We're sorry. We weren't able to find "XPHOZAH"'
6578681
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (107)
Thanks for a great article. I recently started following you and Ardelyx. You consider $Ardx a buy and long term hold, could you tell me what SP you would consider it fully valued and a sell?
Also, when referencing TGTX, are you suggesting that $Ardx might experience a dip from here? Would it be worth waiting for that or not in your opinion?
Thanks again.
Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (668)
@6578681 Depends on how the media spins and how the market reacts to Ardelyx not being break-even in Q4, as well as other announcements by management. I don't know about fully-valued and everyone's patience threshold, but with X a no-brainer blockbuster, $50 is floor.
smikhail profile picture
smikhail
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (3.94K)
@Clinically Sound Investor
"..$50 is floor."
Okay, but only if ARDX is not acquired by BP first.
Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (668)
@smikhail A month ago, I thought mgmt may consider $18 bid, but after Jan 8, why would they settle for <$30?
H
Hawkssss
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (349)
Share count will be less than the current 232 mil because all the cash company is generating will effectively reduce the share count. So price will be higher.
c
cox87
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.41K)
@Hawkssss what? There are no buybacks...
H
Hawkssss
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (349)
@cox87 “effectively” means no need for buyback. You think cash has no value? A dollar is worth a dollar.
eclectic-investor profile picture
eclectic-investor
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (691)
@Hawkssss - the math escapes me. How does “no cash generation” reduce share count, unless the cash is used to repurchase and retire shares? If no repurchase, share count, at best stays the same and, at worst, can be increased by stock awards to employees.
PortfolioQ profile picture
PortfolioQ
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (154)
Nice work. This has been a great stock.
C
Creator007
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (12)
$28B market cap! I hope you’re right Brother!!! 🙏🙏🙏
c
cox87
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.41K)
Thanks for the article. Good that there is now talk about a potential buyout. These days everyone is talking about buyouts with unrealistic premium prices...

Still my question is how to validate this stock. Full Year revenue/ sales x 10? So 250m x 10 = 2,5b

I don't think that we will make 400m this year...

Thank you
Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (668)
@cox87 If Ibs is 150m, you're saying future of X is only 10x100m? No way mgmt accepts 20% premium (to get to 2.5b). Not when their quoting doctors' view of 36% of 550k market is way higher than my own 22% of 400k.
j
john boy
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (17K)
@cox87 where and what are you hearing about buyout for ardx?
eclectic-investor profile picture
eclectic-investor
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (691)
Thanks for this fine write up. I’m in with a significant number of shares.
Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (668)
@eclectic-investor Thanks. I'm all in with any usable funds.
Cora Schlesinger profile picture
Cora Schlesinger
Yesterday, 8:41 AM
Comments (4.59K)
@eclectic-investor It's become my largest holding.
CigarChomper profile picture
CigarChomper
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (19)
Thanks for the article!
pgallop profile picture
pgallop
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (911)
@Clinically Sound Investor Thanks for this comprehensive detail on the complex world of approvals. I'm up about 900%, still holding all my ARDX shares for the long term, plus selling Covered Calls that I roll if necessary.
Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (668)
@pgallop I've recommended it to friends, family, coworkers, former classmates, followers. Most who reached back have expressed thanks for doubling their investment. Even told fellow SA writers since we have an internal forum for stock tips. Of course, a lot of skepticism comes from the dividend crowd.
Well, you can only present the facts. I tell anyone willing to listen to just buy more.
abatista007 profile picture
abatista007
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (1)
So what’s your new market cap prediction?
J
JordanKBoucher
30 Jan. 2024
Comments (281)
@abatista007 Pipe dream. I'm no finance guy so experts pls correct me. Originally $28b cap over 250m outstanding is $112 per. I'm not tackling cogs, but just doubling list price means $200+ right? Too good to be true.
Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (668)
@abatista007 See, people already think I'm smoking something but can't explain why. If anything, the doctors have even crazier expectations at 36% of the market being on X. So let's just leave it at $28b.
