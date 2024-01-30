typhoonski

Thesis

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is a reputable brand, especially among consumers in North America. As the beverage industry is expected to continue growing in the mid-term, KDP is overall well-positioned in terms of financial performance and business model consistency. In this analysis, I will expand on the operating attributes, revenue growth, profitability, cash flow and balance sheet characteristics, and valuation of the company.

Over the past year, KDP has seen its stock price decline -8.45% and currently trades at $31.98 per share ($44.72B market cap) and pays a 2.69% dividend yield.

A Business Model That Offers Variety

Keurig Dr Pepper is an American beverage company, offering a wide range of products through its portfolio of brands, including carbonated soft drinks, non-carbonated beverages, coffee, juice drinks, and many more.

KDP structures its operating model across four reportable segments: Coffee Systems, Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages.

Packaged beverages account for the largest share of the company's revenues ($6.6B in 2022), while also recording noticeable growth from a year ago. The Latin America segment, while still rather small is also exhibiting growth attributes as the company hopes it will spearhead international sales outreach efforts.

10K

Strategic Strengths & Challenges

Product diversification is the obvious and arguably the most notable strategic advantage the company exhibits. A large range of products, catering to different consumer target groups will help capitalize on growing areas of the beverage market, while trimming the production of underperforming segments

KDP currently maintains around 24% of the U.S. carbonated soft drinks market, which is the company's strongest segment, hosting widely popular brands like Dr Pepper, 7UP, Schweppes, and others. Non-carbonated brands like Snapple and Hawaiian Punch also hold premium spots with consumers' preferences.

10K

The company has also shown interest in vertical integration, in an effort to be more cost-effective, KDP actively manages transportation products using an owned and leased fleet of approximately 6,700 vehicles in the U.S. and more than 1,000 in Mexico.

In terms of challenges, the intensely competitive environment in the beverage industry stands out. Keurig Dr Pepper faces competition in terms of pricing, taste, quality, name recognition, and availability from industry giants like Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY).

Beverage Industry Prospects & Threats

The global non-alcoholic beverage industry has been on a steady slow-to-moderate growth path since 2020. From $1.1B in 2020, today the industry is valued today at $1.45B. Growth is even expected to pick up in the next few years, with the industry expected to grow to $1.74T in 2024 (5% CAGR). Overall, despite its maturity, the industry displays decent growth prospects and will be able to fuel its large players with growing sales as well.

Statista

A trend that could be hurtful for larger industry players like Keurig Dr Pepper has to do with pop-up beverage brands often associated with celebrity promotions that often capture noticeable sales momentum and strip marginal market share from large players.

Additionally, especially within the U.S. beverage industry, there is a growing emphasis on health and wellness products, marked as "healthy alternatives" to traditional beverages. The company's small exposure to this niche segment of the market could mean foregone growth opportunities going forward.

Fiscal year 2023 results will be released on February 22, 2024, when the company is expected to report $14.9B in revenue (5.8% annual increase) and $1.78 EPS (6.0% annual increase). Overall, analysts maintain rather favorable expectations for Keurig Dr Pepper over the mid-term. Both sales and earnings growth are forecasted at mid-single digits, representing good prospects considering the maturity of the business and the industry.

When it comes to growth prospects for the business, potential investors should consider the sector's good prospects (described above), combined with KDP's established market share and brand diversity. These two factors, in my view, will allow the company to grow at the mid-single-digit that the market expects (or even outperform expectations) in the mid-term.

Profitability Remains The Strong Point

Despite mounting inflationary pressures over the past couple of years, KDP has managed to maintain strong profitability metrics across the board. More specifically, the gross margin stands over the 50% mark, indicating the pricing power and popularity for KDP's products. Operating margins have increased above 21% over the past few years, standing at 21.03% for the 2022 fiscal year, while the company's net margin has somewhat decreased in 2022, to 10.22%.

Compared to sector averages, KDP widely outperforms in terms of profitability. For instance, the average gross margin of the consumer discretionary sector stands at 33% and the net margin at 4.83%. Source: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Stock Profitability Grade & Metrics (seekingalpha.com).

Margin outperformance is a critical predictor of shareholder returns as it almost always leads to higher cash flow productivity and therefore higher shareholder distributions and returns.

While margins took a hit in 2022, as the company faced higher input costs, the past couple of quarters have shown improvements in profitability. Gross margin is up to 55%, with net margin also increasing substantially to reach 13.6%. As the company looks to maintain its growth trajectory and pricing power, and even evolve its brand offerings the profitability outlook for KDP is rather attractive.

As recent quarterly data also suggest, operating and bottom-line earnings growth is bound to improve. More specifically, for Q3 2022, operating and net income increased by 14.5% and 188% respectively.

Cash Flow Productivity & Balance Sheet

As expected, following moderate sales growth and margin expansion, cash flow productivity has consistently improved over the past years. In 2022. KDP generated over $2.5B in cash from operations, while capital expenditure decreased from $423M in 2021 to $353M in 2022, leading to increasing Free Cash Flow production as well.

Data by YCharts

A look at KDP's balance sheet will expose a rather sizable net balance of $14.4B (32% of market cap) that has not yet, however, reached alarming levels. Liquidity also yields some concerns, with both current and quick ratios falling below the desirable 1.0 level.

For Q3 2022, liquidity seems to remain a concern, as the current ratio is calculated at 0.4. Long-term obligations (debt) have also increased from $8.08B in Q3 2021 to $8.81B, even though total liabilities deceased slightly.

Valuation

Given that KDP's attributes can be generally viewed as attractive and considering the market's current overextended phase (according to many analysts), the valuation for the stock is better than expected. KDP trades at an 18.4x non-GAAP P/E, compared to a sector average of 18.1x and an EV/EBITDA of 15.1x (sector average of 12.4x). While most metrics show a stock that is fairly valued or slightly overvalued, the P/CF multiple (20.3x vs 13.1x for the sector on a forward basis) indicates a more expensive stock.

On the other hand, if we consider the stock's own historical valuation trends, it is evident that KDP currently trades below its 3-year averages on a P/E, P/S and EV/EBITDA ratios.

Data by YCharts

On a forward looking basis, P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios offer a slightly improved valuation outlook. In particular, KDP forward P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios stand at 21.1x and 14.0x respectively. Still, however, they appear a bit pricey in both relative (sector) and absolute terms.

On the other hand, compared to its most notable peers, KDP's valuation metrics do not seem stretched. For reference, peers like Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) trade at 24.1x forward P/E (19.7x EV/EBITDA) and 22.3x P/E (16.14x EV/EBITDA) respectively.

Final Thoughts

After all things are considered, Keurig Dr Pepper offers solid financial performance and profitability prospects, especially concerning an impressive and improving profitability capacity. Since I would ideally like to see the stock trading somewhat lower, to be considered especially attractive from a valuation standpoint, I would currently rate KDP as a Hold.