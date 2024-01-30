fotodelux

Summary

Following my coverage of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), for which I recommended a hold rating as the valuation was not attractive previously and the growth outlook was weak, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I am revising my rating from hold to buy as I turn bullish on SHW's medium-term outlook for both revenue and margins. The macro outlook has improved from the last time I wrote about SHW, especially with the expectation that rates are going to be cut.

Investment thesis

SHW reported its 4Q23 results last week, printing $5.25 billion in sales, coming in slightly above consensus expectations of $5.2 billion. By segment, PSG (Paint Stores Group) saw $2.95 billion, CBG (Consumer Group) saw $692 million, and PCG (Performance Coatings Group) saw $1.6 billion. SHW EBIT performance beat consensus expectations as well, coming in at $921 million vs. $893 million. By segment, PSG saw $567 million in EBIT ($19.3%, 210bps increase vs. 4Q22), CBG saw $75 million in EBIT ($10.8%, 195bps decline vs. 4Q22), and PCG saw $279 million (~300bps increase vs. 4Q22). SHW reported 4Q23 adjusted EPS of $1.81 vs. consensus expectation of $1.80.

In my opinion, the debate point for SHW seems to be how long this macro weakness will continue to impact SHW. The bears will point to factual indicators such as existing home sales reaching a 28-year low in 2023 and that the architectural billings index has been below 50 since July. These suggest a tough backdrop in both the residential and commercial markets. I was in the bearish camp previously, as the macro outlook was certainly weak. However, I am now gradually turning positive on the medium-term growth outlook for SHW.

Starting from the macro level, I think the macro environment will definitely improve if the Fed cuts rates as intended in 2024. This will result in lower mortgage rates, which will likely drive a recovery in existing home sales, which is a greater volume opportunity for SHW. Let’s also not forget the fact that the US is still in a housing deficit, which means near-term growth is going to be elevated, which is a volume opportunity for SHW. At the micro level, I expect SHW to outgrow the market when the economy recovers, as the weak macro conditions should have driven subscale players out of the industry, resulting in pockets of market share gain opportunities for SHW. The best case study is the subprime crisis, which caused the North American market to see a 12% decline in the coating industry. SHW did better than the industry, falling by 11%. However, post-2009, SHW grew faster than the industry by 2.5x (SHW revenue went from $7.8 billion in FY09 to ~$15 billion in FY17), 10% vs. 4%. One major difference between SHW and subscale players is balance sheet strength. SHW, being the largest player in the industry, has the ability to generate billions of EBITDA and FCF, giving it substantial flexibility to invest when needed—during a crisis, for example, to prepare for the next cycle. Indeed, this seems to be management’s intention as well. Management expects to open 80–100 stores in 2024, which I see as a strategic move to capture share from players that exit the industry. Also, SHW is implementing a 5% price increase in its store franchise on February 1, which is a major move considering the current macroclimate. This 5% increase will give SHW further dry powder (i.e., cash) to reinvest in the business to better position itself.

SHW 4Q23 margin performance also led me to believe the margin outlook is positive as well. Specifically, SHW saw its gross margin expand by 80bps sequentially and almost 600bps annually, even though pricing was flat and volumes were modestly lower. The main reason was a lower cost of goods sold due to lower raw material costs. The pandemic and consequent supply chain caused raw material prices to go up significantly previously. Although most of these raw material prices are still above pre-covid levels, note that pricing has been on a downward trend. Without another round of supply shocks and pandemics, I expect prices to trend back to historical levels.

PCI

Suppose this happens, the macro economy recovers (as discussed above), and SHW opens the number of stores as guided. I believe this will lead to margin expansion from a combination of revenue growth and lower costs. If we look at SHW historical performance (during subprime), a similar trend happened. EBIT margins compressed as revenue declined but expanded in the years to come as revenue growth with gross margin expansion.

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for SHW, based on my model, is $361. My model assumptions are that growth will improve over the coming years, from 4% in FY24 to 6% in FY26. Behind this assumption is that FY24 will see similar strength, balanced between a soft 1H24 (as macro is likely to be weak following the 4Q23 macro situation) and a stronger 2H24 as SHW opens its number of stores to capture market share and Fed cutting rates. FY25 and FY26 should see growth acceleration as the macro economy recovers (more existing home sales due to low mortgage rates + US catching up on housing deficit + price increase + market share gains). With revenue growth and the cost of raw materials normalizing, I expect margins to improve modestly each year in the coming years. As I revised my medium-term outlook for SHW, I believe SHW should trade at a higher valuation compared to my previous model. My model assumption is that valuation will trend slightly down to its 5-year average.

Risk

My core assumption is that the macroeconomy recovers. If this does not happen (i.e., the Fed doesn’t cut rates), growth may not accelerate anytime soon, and neither will margins. With the valuation trading slightly above the historical average, a delay in the timing of earnings growth will cause the stock to be rangebound in the near term.

Conclusion

I am upgrading The Sherwin-Williams Company from a hold to a buy rating, driven by positive 4Q23 results and an optimistic medium-term outlook. While acknowledging the bearish indicators in the housing market, my shift to a positive stance is based on expectations of a macroeconomic improvement (contingent on Fed rate cuts in 2024). Notably, I believe SHW's balance sheet strength position it for market share gains (ability to continue opening stores) from subscale players that have exited the industry due to the weak macro environment. In addition, I expect margin expansion as revenue scales and raw material costs normalize.