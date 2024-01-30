Chun han

Teck Resources Limited (TSX:TECK.A:CA)(NYSE:TECK) is in a transition period to become Teck Metals. Although there may be opportunities for Teck to be rewarded with higher multiples after the spinoff of its steelmaking coal business to be pure play key metal producers, the uncertainty certainly puts Teck’s valuation back on earth. As a result, I recommend a “Hold” position for Teck.

Introduction

Teck Resources is a diversified large mining company based in British Columbia, Canada, primarily involved in the extraction and processing of minerals and metals, including steelmaking coal, copper, zinc as well as molybdenum. The company's operations can be found throughout North and South America such as Canada, United States, Mexico, Peru and Chile.

Initially, Teck wanted to split its business into EVR and Teck Metals as announced in early 2023 and have EVR become a separate publicly traded entity in mid-2023. However, likely due to the unwelcoming capital market in 2023, especially a cold winter for IPOs, Teck in November 2023 announced to fully sell the steelmaking coal business to Glencore with a minority stake sold to Nippon Steel from Japan. As of today, the sale of minority stake to Nippon Steel has closed on January 3, 2024. Teck is expected to receive US$1.7 billion in cash from this sale of minority stake likely in Q1 or Q2 2024. The regulatory approval for the sale of interest in EVR to Glencore with expected cash proceeds of $6.9 billion is expected to occur in Q3 2024 with the cash to be received in Q3 or Q4 2024. In total, Teck expects to receive $8.6 billion in cash from the sale of EVR while maintaining the cash flows from operations of EVR until then. If the approval for Glencore's acquisition of EVR occurs on September 30, 2024, from now until September 30, 2024, Teck can generate another US$3 billion (based on results in 2023 for the nine months period) in EBITDA from the EVR business to fund its copper production expansion.

In total, Teck is expected to receive north of US$11 billion from the steelmaking coal business to fund its copper production expansion.

Majority of the proceeds from sale of EVR will be invested into the QB2 project, which is expected to double Teck's production of copper from approximately 0.3 MMT (million metric ton) to 0.6 MMT.

Upon completion of QB2 project and the transition into Teck Metals, Teck Metals may likely generate over 2/3 of its EBITDA from its copper production.

Financial Performance from Q3 2023

Revenue for Q3 2023 has declined significantly to $3.6 billion from $4.3 billion mainly due to the decrease of production in copper and the decline of price in zinc and steelmaking coal.

Teck somehow was very unfortunate in the past year. Not only the capital market environment wasn't at all what was intended, while copper price has increased, but Teck experienced a local geotechnical incident at Highland Valley Copper that significantly decreased its volume of copper production. This incident took place in August 2023. Production at Highland Valley Copper only restored in October 2023 decreasing total production of copper by about 10,000 tons. The loss of 10,000 tons in copper production equals to approximately $100 million loss in revenue at the average copper price of US$3.79 per pound and exchange rate of 1.35 CAD/USD.

While its zinc and steelmaking coal production are consistent, the prices of zinc and steelmaking coal have declined significantly in the past year.

Despite the unfortunate events as a commodity business, Teck still managed to generate $736 million in cash flow from operations during Q3 2023.

Teck's balance sheet remains healthy as it manages the timing of cash receipts from the sale of EVR with the capital budget for QB2 project.

Opportunities of Teck Metals as a Pure Play

Teck is actively increasing its market share in copper production starting with the completion of QB2 project. Upon completion of QB2 and other copper production projects, Teck may emerge as one of the largest copper producer in the world.

In 2023, about 22 MMT of copper was produced in the world while Teck only produced 0.3 MMT representing about 1.3% market share. Teck currently is far behind from the top 5 copper producers in terms of market share. To put it in perspective, Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), the largest copper producer in the world, produced 1.53 MMT in 2022, 5 times of what Teck produces.

There is a significant gap between copper demand and supply as copper demand for 2023 was about 25 MMT.

Copper demand is expected to more than double in the next 2 to 3 decades and to continue significantly outpacing supply.

www.mining.com/the-global-copper-market-is-entering-an-age-of-extremely-large-deficits/

As copper production increases to about 40 MMT in 2035, Teck expects to produce about 2 MMT of that at that time with the various new production sites as illustrated below representing 5% of global production of copper.

www.teck.com/investors/financial-reports/

That puts Teck Metals likely as one of the top 5 copper producers in the world.

Given Teck's copper unit cost is relatively low at between US$1.6 and US$1.80 compared to the current price of US$3.79 per pound, the margin for Teck on copper is much more significant than zinc.

If this thesis holds true, just on copper production alone, Teck will be 6 times larger in 2034 than what it is today generating about $19 billion in revenue and $9 billion in EBITDA on copper production annually.

Risk of Teck Metals as a Pure Play

While the opportunity seems fantastic to re-invest the cash proceeds from steelmaking coal business to copper, the risk is quite high.

The capital budget for QB2 project already runs significantly higher from US$7.4-$7.75 billion to US$8.6 - $8.8 billion in a span of just 1 year between what was reported in Q4 2022 to what was reported in Q3 2023.

It is even more difficult to project what additional capital will be required to complete the copper production expansion to 2 MMT in 2034.

In addition, despite demand outpaces supply for copper, copper price has been fluctuating significantly. In 2016 and 2020, copper price fell to about US$2 per pound. At the current pace of inflation, it may be time that the margin on copper production is not as lucrative as it is today.

www.dailymetalprice.com/metalpricecharts.php?c=zn&u=lb&d=240

Valuation

Investors are quite cautious it appears on valuing Teck. Teck's market capitalization as of January 26, 2024 was $27.9 billion roughly the sale as its shareholders' equity value. The PE ratio is 10.44, which is consistent with its peers such as Canadian Natural Resources or Glencore. However, Teck's PE ratio is significantly lower than other copper producers such as Freeport-McMoRan and BHP Group, which trades at PE ratios of 24.86 and 21.6 respectively.

The optimistic scenario for Teck in the short term is that the proceeds from the sale of EVR are more than sufficient to bring QB2 project into completion, in which case, Teck will produce over 0.6 MMT copper a year. At a margin of about US$2/pound, Teck is expected to generate annual profit of approximately $3 billion in addition to its zinc business. At a multiple of 20, Teck should be valued at over $60 billion in market capitalization, which would be a significant increase from the current market capitalization of $28 billion.

With the uncertainty on whether the acquisition of 77% interest in EVR by Glencore will be approved and how QB2 project will turn out, it is difficult to assess an appropriate valuation on Teck.

Conclusion

Teck Resources, transitioning to Teck Metals, faces a complex yet potentially rewarding future. The sale of its steelmaking coal business provides significant capital for copper production expansion, aligning with global copper demand trends. However, this transition brings uncertainties, especially with fluctuating copper prices and rising costs in the QB2 project. While the potential to emerge as a leading copper producer is promising, the inherent risks and market dynamics suggest a cautious approach. Consequently, I recommend a "Hold" position on Teck, as it navigates through these transformative changes and the unpredictable commodities market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.