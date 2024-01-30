Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PointsBet Holdings Limited (PBTHF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.49K Followers

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCQX:PBTHF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2024 6:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sam Swanell - Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Mellor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rohan Sundram - MST Financial

Don Carducci - JPMorgan

Phil Chippindale - Ord Minnett

Kai Erman - Jefferies

Chris Savage - Bell Potter

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PointsBet Holdings Limited Q2 FY 2024 Appendix 4C Investor Presentation Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Sam Swanell, Group CEO. Please go ahead.

Sam Swanell

Good morning, and thank you for joining the PointsBet Holdings Limited Q2 FY '24 business update. I'm Sam Swanell. And joining me on the call today is our Group CFO, Andrew Mellor. Please note the Safe Harbor statement. All the numbers referred to are unaudited and in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Before we turn to the results, I want to reiterate our commitment to responsible gambling, and provide insight into what we are doing to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment and community expectations. During the quarter, our responsible gambling team in Australia focused on enhancing their direct communications with customers who may be at risk of experiencing gambling-related harms. Additionally, during the important Spring Carnival period, we executed a dedicated SMS and in-app messaging campaign encouraging customers to pause and consider their gambling activity during a period that, for some, can see an increase in the risk of gambling-related harms.

Also of note, we made advancements to the way we communicate with BetStop, the National Self-Exclusion Register, the way we communicate with customers returning from temporary betting breaks, and to the presentation of our customer activity

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PBTHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBTHF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.