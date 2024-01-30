Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chart Of The Week: The Labor Market Continues To Soften

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.54K Followers

Summary

  • One of the main drivers in the falling rate of inflation has been the consistently softening labor market.
  • Tuesday’s JOLTs report and the quit rate, in particular, confirmed the stance of capital vs. labor in this environment, and capital is clearly gaining the upper hand here.
  • Total quits actually fell to levels below the pre-Covid levels, as workers are now losing the optionality they enjoyed during Covid.

Folded sheet of paper with an unemployment graph on

JLGutierrez

One of the main drivers in the falling rate of inflation has been the consistently softening labor market. The Covid stimulus and recovery resulted in a huge employment surge.

The unique nature of the boom and the work

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.54K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.