My investment in Keurig Dr Pepper has not been a solid investment thus far. The RoR has been around negative 10% since my last article, which means that even inclusive of dividends, I'm in the red here - not a desirable state, and it implies heavily that I invested at a price that was too high.

In this article, I'll be looking at KDP to see where we should expect the company to go, and also what went wrong with my last buys, and what has caused this company to drop.

Overall, I still argue that KDP is a good company - and the 10% decline since my last "BUY" obviously makes this an attractive prospect - even more attractive here than it was at the time of my last piece. My stance on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is relatively new, even with 2 articles published in the past. I closely follow many of the more ´ beverage companies, including PepsiCo (PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO) as well as their respective bottlers like Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) - and I own some in most of them - and have made a profit with many of them, especially COKE. I also follow European players in the segment, though these tend to be somewhat higher value.

My last article on KDP can be found here.

This will be an update on my thesis in my last piece - that KDP is an undervalued beverage business with an upside, even with inflation and cost increases included.

Keurig Dr Pepper - plenty to like at a lower valuation and higher yield

Keurig Dr Pepper in fact "crashed" and I bought shares during the fall - though not many - at almost a 3% yield for this company. Given the massive reversal we've seen since then, I have no cause to regret this one buy, even if the evidence is clear that many of my preceding buys were done at a too high valuation, at least for the short term.

The thesis for KDP is predicated on the assumption that this company is worth a non-trivial premium due to an outsized growth rate, rather than a 15x P/E.

Unlike other beverage companies, KDP isn't just a play on straight caffeine, but actual coffee. I believe this is perhaps part of what is tempering the enthusiasm for the company. Because competition in the coffee space is entirely different from other players than in carbonated beverages.

This fear that analysts and investors have about the dominance or market penetration in the coffee space is not in any way unfounded. KDP has chosen to enter one of the more competitive drinking sectors there are by entering the coffee space, especially with pod systems, because it competes with giants like Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY), which owns Nespresso (Source). And a brand like Nestlé is not going to take any competition lying down, by which I mean the Swiss giant has been really pushing marketing spend and expansionary CapEx into North America, forcing KDP to up its ante. At the very least, this requires KDP to increase its own marketing spend, and the simple fact is that $44B, which is the current market cap of the company, cannot compare with the financial muscles of Nestlé SA, which has a 5x market cap to that. As odd as it may sound given the size of KDP in billions, it's a David and Goliath situation in the coffee space, and not just that.

Nestlé is AA-rated. KDP is BBB.

Don't get me wrong. KDP isn't going anywhere, and I believe in the company's expansion of its operations and sales. However, when it comes to coffee specifically, which is a portion the company has been putting a lot of energy into, no pun intended.

I also believe, in criticism towards myself, that I have not been adequately vocalizing or writing on this risk in my previous articles - which is why I am spending some time on it here - and in the section about company risks - so I would ask that you pay some attention to it.

While there is pressure in the soda and carbonated soft drink space, I'm not too worried about that specifically. The company's sales are holding up well, if not fully with all inflation, but growing at 6.8% YTD as of the latest quarterly numbers. This is a good momentum, and the gross margin inflection is another point in the company's favor.

However, the coffee margins which had been declining, were only partially propped back up, and I see significant future challenges here.

Price increases seem to be working "okay", and there are some things to be excited about, such as sports hydration. All of the headwinds were also not strong enough to make the company change its annual outlook, which remains the same - growth and EPS improvement.

So there is that.

And, if we look more in detail at the company P&Ls, we find that operating income delivered a 3.1% adjusted increase - but as with many companies, this was a product of pricing and efficiencies, not volume. Volume was down. (Source: KDP IR)

We therefore have both a confirmation of continued softness in the soda space and confirmation that KDP for the time being can grow with pricing alone.

But the challenges in Coffee are, based on the latest quarter, far from over. Net sales decreased by 3.2%, driven by prices and volume declines of over 6%. Pod revenue decreased almost 5%, with shipments down 8%. Single-serving was up slightly, but inventories low-margin contracts, and private labels continue to give unfavorable trends here.

As ironically as it is for a company with a very little international footprint, comparatively, KDP's international segment was the star of the 3Q23 show. Sales increased by 20.8% and saw an increase of over 40% in GAAP operating income and over 30% in adjusted operating income, more than offsetting any inflation. (Source: KDP IR)

The company still expects adjusted EPS growth of around 6-7%, which to me confirms the overarching positive thesis on KDP, but there are some warnings here that have been a catalyst for downward pressure - and to my mind, the overreaction we saw in October of last year.

In my previous articles, my presentation of KDP has been of the company as an above-sector grower - proven since its IPO with a US-centric or NA-centric portfolio.

KDP IR (KDP IR)

This makes it attractive in some ways, but also tricky in others - because these are only limited markets. While you can get a Keurig machine here for instance (on Amazon), we're much more used to Nespresso, Tassimo, and other brands and platforms - I myself use Nespresso for my away-from-home coffee and a manual espresso machine at home. Keurig just isn't well-known here. This limits potential growth, and this is especially true in a heavily-competed space like Coffee.

I continue to not be worried about the soda space. KDP owns a portfolio of namesake and other attractive brands, juices, teas, and soft drinks - even waters. These will continue to drive sales and sales growth.

KDP IR (KDP IR)

But I will say, that as of this article, I've impacted my growth assumptions somewhat in a way that affects my price target for KDP, and I no longer view the Coffee space as equally attractive for the company as I once did.

Here are the risks and upsides I see with KDP going into 2024E.

Risks & Upside with KDP

The risks for KDP are worth spending some more time on here. The expansion and market share risks for Coffee are part of what I want to focus on here because the company's brand partners have non-trivial power in terms of deals and bargaining as well as manufacturing of products - Keurig is one of them. This can and is being used to dilute the value at the expense of KDP sales, and I don't see this stopping. With Nestlé being more motivated to enter the market in a bigger way, I think KDP will have to fight - and spend - more to, oversimplify, and get a customer (Customer Acquisition cost). As such, I do not believe the initial thesis and expectation for the coffee segment will be realized, and the company's growth rate should be impaired accordingly - as well as the price target.

I view the softness in beverages overall as transitory if another impact on the growth for the next few years, and there's a risk I have mentioned before, which is the company's heavy NA and US profile. Such concentration for a durable goods company isn't necessarily possible.

While the upside specifics are still strong - and Keurig is still the bestselling coffee system in NA, this may change going forward. The company still has a few low-hanging operational fruits it can pluck as well, in the forms of consolidation of supply chains to drive efficiencies, which then in turn can be reinvested.

But I do believe the picture presented here should be one of good, but lower future growth.

Valuation for KDP

The valuation for a company affected by lower growth rates should be adjusted accordingly. I have adjusted my price target for KDP down to $38 as of this article. I do maintain my "BUY", but I expect a lower annualized rate of return. My investments done at sub-$30/share still have a strong 15% annualized growth profile, but estimating $38 in 2026 means we're around 18x P/E, which puts us a less than 12% annualized RoR.

This is not strange as such - neither Coke nor Pepsi as an investment has the conservative outlook to provide any better than that, and those do so at even higher multiples than KDP. But one of my original reasons for investing in KDP was the combination of lower multiples than these aforementioned two, and with a higher potential growth rate than either.

This part of the thesis has gotten more "cloudy" as of right now.

I believe the combination of Coffee competition, inflation, cost increases, and macro together with concentration risk will result in at most a 7% annualized EPS growth rate for KDP - and if that is the case, KDP has neither the brand strength of KO or PEP to justify any higher than an 18x P/E, at most 19x. That's also the 15-year average for this company. And if you forecast at the higher end of that range, this is what you get.

KDP Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

This is not "bad" by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, it's market beating. That's why I'm staying at "BUY".

But the idea that KDP is going to be some sort of multi-bagger due to its appeal in every segment?

That one is no longer something I expect from the company here.

Here is my current thesis for the company.

Thesis

KDP is a fundamentally appealing coffee and soft drink company, with an appealing portfolio of waters, teas, beverages, and coffee systems beloved by many and #1 on the market. Fundamentally, the company is very attractive.

KDP is one of the more attractive BUYs in the entire sector given its lower valuation not only in P/E multiple, but also sales, EBITDA, and EBIT when compared to some of its closest peers.

I give the company a $38/share price target and start out watching KDP with a "Buy", as I say the company is currently heavily undervalued even if we do consider it likely to see further pressure and not as much growth as initially expected. It's still at a discount to peers, and with a double-digit upside.

I'm lowering my price target and expectations