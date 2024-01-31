a-poselenov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite reporting a double beat for Q4 2023, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is tanking nearly 6% in after-hours session (yet again). As you may remember, we saw a similar decline in Google's stock after Q3 2023 earnings report too. At the time, I rated Alphabet a modest "Buy" at ~$130:

Heading into a potential recession, my overall outlook for "Magnificent 7" big tech stocks is bearish. However, Alphabet looks fairly valued in light of its post-Q3 sell-off. In the event of a hard landing, I would expect to get a sizable discount on GOOGL stock, but as a long-term investor, I continue to like the business and intend to hold my long position in Alphabet stock for years to come. While I won't be buying here due to my current allocation being at target weight, I will probably start accumulating shares around the 200-DMA level at ~$115-120 if GOOGL stock were to get there. The long-term risk/reward for Alphabet remains attractive with a five-year expected CAGR of 14%. In light of its Q3 report, I continue to see Alphabet as a reasonable "safe haven" to hide out in this uncertain macroeconomic environment, with the added bonus of participation in the secular growth mega-trend of artificial intelligence. Key Takeaway: I continue to rate Alphabet a modest "Buy" at $130, with a strong preference for slow, staggered accumulation. Source: Google Q3: Double Beat Foiled By Cloud Deceleration And Capex Spend Guidance

After being a vociferous bull on Google in the $90s [Google: My Favorite Contrarian Bet In This Uncertain Market], I have somewhat moderated my bullishness on GOOGL stock in light of a stunning run-up in the stock to new all-time highs above $150 per share:

In today's note, we shall briefly review Alphabet's Q4 2023 report and re-examine Alphabet's long-term risk/reward to see if this latest dip in GOOG stock is a buying opportunity. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Brief Review Of Alphabet's Q4 2023 Report

Going into its Q4 2023 report, Alphabet, Inc. was projected to deliver revenues and normalized EPS of $85.28B and $1.60, respectively. At the time of writing, Alphabet stock is down ~6% to $143 per share, despite beating estimates on both top and bottom lines [revenue: $86.31B (+13.5% y/y), normalized EPS: $1.64 (+56.2% y/y)].

Since Alphabet stock was running well ahead of TQI's fair value estimate of ~$120 per share, I'm not too surprised by Mr. Market's negative reaction to this report. That said, I am impressed with the notable acceleration in Alphabet's quarterly financial performance, wherein revenue growth rose to +13.5% y/y, operating margins expanded to 27% (operating income grew +30% y/y), and diluted EPS growth rose to +56% y/y.

Alphabet's Q4 2023 Earnings Release

Despite falling $300M short of consensus street expectations, Alphabet's advertising business remained incredibly resilient in Q4 2023, with Search and YouTube showing solid double-digit y/y growth.

Alphabet's Q4 2023 Earnings Release

In the event of a hard landing, Alphabet's advertising business could come under pressure once again; however, for now, digital advertising market is in rebound mode and given its monopolistic dominance in Search, Alphabet is experiencing a strong re-acceleration.

Last quarter, I noted the decelerating in Google's Cloud business as a weak spot, and hence, I am pleased to see a re-acceleration in GCP growth rate from ~22% in Q3 to ~26% in Q4 2023.

Overall, Alphabet's revenue grew by +13.5% y/y in Q4 2023, with broad strength in Search, YouTube, and Cloud driving the ongoing re-acceleration of top-line growth at the company. And as we have discussed in the past, AI opportunities can unlock the next leg of growth at Alphabet.

Now, let's look into Alphabet's profitability.

A recovery in ad spending coupled with management's cost-cutting measures are driving Alphabet's operating income and margins higher. In Q4 2023, Alphabet's operating income rose +30% y/y to $23.7B, reflecting an operating margin of ~27.5% (vs. ~23.9% in Q4 2022).

Alphabet's Q4 2023 Earnings Release

In addition to a promising top-line growth re-acceleration in Q4 2023, Google Cloud managed to record yet another quarter with positive operating income, with GCP's operating margins reaching +9.4%!

The one blemish on Alphabet's Q4 report is that its employee headcount is down by just 4% y/y despite management reiterating their focus on re-engineering Alphabet's cost base. As you may know, Alphabet has already laid off hundreds in early 2024, and according to CEO Sundar Pichai, more job cuts lie ahead. Given Alphabet's bloated cost base, I think Pichai & Co have a lot more to do in terms of re-engineering the cost base at the company, especially due to their 2024 outlook for increased CAPEX spend on GenAI technical infrastructure. As per Alphabet's management, GenAI is already improving the performance of their core product offerings, and further investment here is deeply warranted - I agree.

Considering the robust growth and margin profile of Alphabet's core digital advertising business in the era of GenAI, I believe further cost-cutting measures (employee headcount and real estate) can significantly boost bottom line performance even in the face of higher CAPEX spending.

In the past, I have declared Alphabet an "infinite buyback pump" and a robust free cash flow machine. Given a significant drop-off in Alphabet's free cash flow to $7.8B in Q4 2023 (vs. $16B in Q4 2022), I understand doubts around robustness of Alphabet's free cash flow generation. However, this drop off in Alphabet's FCF was caused by a one-time tax payment of $10.5B (as per management). Henceforth, I see no reason to change my opinion on Alphabet cash generation and shareholder capital return potential.

Alphabet's Q4 2023 Earnings Release

As of the end of Q4, Alphabet's net cash balance stood at nearly $98B giving the company a fortress-like balance sheet, which in my opinion, remains the strongest balance sheet among all big tech companies due to very little long-term debt.

Alphabet's Q4 2023 Earnings Release

Given Alphabet's monopolistic dominance in the digital advertising market, massive AI growth potential, robust free cash flow generation, and fortress-like balance sheet, I continue to believe that Alphabet's leadership team has all the tools to deliver healthy shareholder returns over the next five years.

Concluding Thoughts: Is Alphabet A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Q4 2023 Earnings?

To answer this question, we will re-run Alphabet through TQI's Valuation model using conservative assumptions for long-term growth and margins:

With Alphabet currently growing at low to mid-single-digit rates, a re-acceleration to double-digit growth looks implausible right now; however, I believe that AI could unlock massive new revenue opportunities for Alphabet. For my model, I have assumed a 10% CAGR revenue growth rate for the next five years. Furthermore, I have assumed an optimized FCF margin of 25%. Generally, I utilize a 15% discount rate in my DCF models; however, I think Alphabet's business resilience and robust cash flow generation warrant a lower discount rate. For this exercise, I assumed a required IRR (discount rate) of 10%, which is what I have used only for Microsoft and Apple in the past. Given Alphabet's business has re-accelerated back to +11% y/y in Q3 2023, I'm feeling more comfortable with my five-year growth projection. Despite solid margin improvement, I'm sticking with my conservative optimized FCF margin assumption of 25% to implement a margin of safety in our model. Source: Google Q3: Double Beat Foiled By Cloud Deceleration And Capex Spend Guidance

With Alphabet's ongoing re-acceleration broadening out to the Cloud segment in Q4 2023, I now believe our 10% sales CAGR assumption can very well prove to be conservative. That said, I am sticking to all of our model assumptions from the last evaluation for this exercise.

Here's my latest valuation model for Alphabet:

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

As you can see above, Alphabet's fair value is ~$120 per share (or $1.51T market cap). With the stock currently trading around $143 per share, Alphabet stock is currently overvalued by ~20%. Now, as we know, Alphabet has a positive net cash balance of roughly $98B (or ~$8 per share). If we were to add this net cash back to its fair value (derived by DCF), Alphabet is only slightly overvalued at current levels.

Assuming a base case P/FCF (exit) multiple of ~20x for 2028, I can see Alphabet's stock rising from ~$143 to ~$250 per share at a CAGR rate of 11.77% over the next five years.

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

Since Alphabet's expected CAGR return has drifted significantly lower than our investment hurdle rate of 15%, I'm not enthusiastic about the idea of buying Alphabet at current levels. That said, Alphabet remains a decent hideout for long-term investors willing to accept somewhat lower returns (~12% per annum) in exchange for lower volatility.

From a technical perspective, Alphabet was "overbought" (RSI > 70) going into earnings, and the after-hours pullback seems like a necessary reset of technical conditions for GOOGL stock.

WeBull Desktop

On the weekly chart, Google's stock is showcasing negative divergence between price and momentum indicators such as RSI and MACD. Are we forming a massive double top at ~$150? Frankly, I don't know - asset prices are a random walk, and your guess is as good as mine. That said, Alphabet can undoubtedly suffer a double digit corrective pullback down to its fair value of $120 per share in the near-to-medium term.

WeBull Desktop

While I see GOOGL rising to $250 by the end of 2028, the path remains highly uncertain given the very real possibility of a hard landing in the economy. In the event of a recession, I believe Alphabet's lopsided exposure to a cyclical advertising market can make GOOG/GOOGL stock trade at a significant discount to its fair value.

To get over this quandary, I have suggested slow, staggered accumulation of Alphabet stock in the past despite slight overvaluation. Given Alphabet's expected 5-year CAGR is still >10%, I think the long-term risk/reward from this secular growth compounder is acceptable. Therefore, I am sticking with my modest "buy" rating.

Key Takeaway: I continue to rate Alphabet a modest "Buy" at $143 per share, with a strong preference for slow, staggered accumulation.

If you are pondering between Alphabet's tickers, here's the better buy:

Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, concerns, and/or questions in the comments section below.