Google's Profits Soar, Stock Tanks - The Unseen Forces At Play

Jan. 31, 2024 8:00 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock, GOOGL Stock5 Comments
Ahan Vashi
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alphabet's Q4 2023 earnings report beat estimates on both top and bottom lines, but the stock is down nearly 6% in after-hours trading.
  • Given Alphabet's stock was "overbought" and trading well above our fair value estimate of $120 per share going into earnings, I think the post-ER sell-off is justified.
  • In this note, we review Alphabet's Q4 2023 report and re-evaluate its long-term risk/reward using TQI's Valuation Model.
  • Is Alphabet still a reasonable way to play the AI megatrend? Read on to find out.
Keep calm. Business woman made text from wooden cubes on a desk

a-poselenov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite reporting a double beat for Q4 2023, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is tanking nearly 6% in after-hours session (yet again). As you may remember, we saw a similar decline in Google's stock after Q3 2023 earnings

Comments (5)

Puche profile picture
Puche
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (6.13K)
I enjoyed the read and your well thought our analysis. Well done!

Been buying GOOG again since around $100 and expect to continue for the next 2-years. I’m playing to LT AI potential for a company that has an incredible base business that generates huge FCF.

My two cents. Slow and steady! Good luck to all!
b
biopharma19
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (50)
There is no way to get hard landing next. The supply chain is largely restored and the economy is growing albeit moderately with increasingly subdued inflation.
IamTheWolf profile picture
IamTheWolf
Today, 8:15 AM
Comments (3.58K)
Thanks. They need to get serious about expense control. The sheer scale of the company could make a major difference in valuation if they really make a meaningful dent.

I appreciate your breakdown and estimates.
T
TheCoop17
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (274)
Complete over reaction by the market.Alot of the selloff from short term profit takers who were on the run- up from 100.Never say never, but unless there's an official recession, this stock is not going near 115.
Jared M Fischer profile picture
Jared M Fischer
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (99)
@TheCoop17 $GOOGL almost always has a sell-off after earnings. It's some sort of curse!
