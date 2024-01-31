Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Solid Power: Time To Start Accumulating

Jan. 31, 2024 12:57 AM ETSolid Power, Inc. (SLDP) StockQS1 Comment
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
2.69K Followers

Summary

  • Solid Power is making promising progress toward automotive qualification. It has 3 marquee EV OEM partnerships with BMW, Ford and SK Innovation and is on-track to sign on more.
  • The company is well-positioned to scale electrolyte production and commercialization, as it has invested proactively in capacity to meet expected demand and improved sourcing stability.
  • There are signs of strong operational execution, as the company has been able to save costs on both opex and capex.
  • The management team and board of directors have many years of domain-specific experience, which positions the company well during the challenging commercialization scale up process.
  • Valuations are attractive as the MCAP is at a 56% discount to the total liquidity in the balance sheet, giving at least 2 years of cash burn buffer. Technical analysis also suggests a bottom vs the S&P500, indicating alpha potential ahead.

Group of solid-state or rechargeable batteries

PhonlamaiPhoto

Thesis

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) is a $309 million market cap, TTM $20 million revenue company. Its business is focused on providing solid state battery technologies for the EV industry and producing a sulfide-based solid electrolyte for use in solid

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
2.69K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look for a pinned comment underneath the article for any changes in my stance. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SLDP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Article Update Today, 1:09 AM
Comments (1.48K)
@Stephen Tobin has shared good detail on the broader players operating in the solid state landscape and the solid state battery production plans of major EV OEMs. Check it out here: seekingalpha.com/...

cdn.motor1.com/... is an older investor presentation by Solid Power with a lot more detail on the company's history, industry landscape, market positioning, strategic goals, etc...Thanks to @RickJensen for sharing
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SLDP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SLDP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLDP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.