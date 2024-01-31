Moussa81

Utility stocks haven't been crowd favorites over the past 12+ months, as higher interest rates and the tech rally have turned sentiment against this perceived slower-growth sector along with REITs and consumer staples.

This is not bad news for dividend investors, however, as it gives them the opportunity to layer into quality names at below average valuations. Such I find the case to be with Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH), which as shown below is down by 27% over the past 12 months and is trading just above its 52-week low of $46.43.

BKH 1-Yr Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

I last covered BKH here back in October with a 'Buy' rating, highlighting its very long dividend growth track record, attractive valuation, and clean energy transition. While the stock has seen its ups and downs, it's currently sitting just 2.3% above where I visited it last.

In this article, I revisit the stock and discuss why BKH continues to be an appealing value and income play for patient investors searching for potentially strong total returns over the long run, so let's get started!

Why BKH?

Black Hills Corp. is a 140-year old utility company that serves 1.3 million customers across the middle of the U.S., including Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Arkansas. As investors may know, these aren't exactly growth markets (unlike the US Sunbelt) with high population growth, and thus BKH hasn't delivered the same level of total returns that some of its peers have.

This is reflected by BKH's underwhelming 31% total return over the past decade, underperforming the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) as well as Sunbelt focused peers Pinnacle West (PNW) and Duke Energy (DUK).

BKH 10-Yr Total Return vs. XLU, Others (Seeking Alpha)

Nonetheless, BKH has done well for shareholders who are more focused on income over capital gains. This is supported by BKH's 81 consecutive years of paying a dividend and 53 consecutive years of raising it, putting it in the elite Dividend King club. As shown below, this includes the 2017 - 2022 timeframe, during which BKH raised the dividend at a 5.9% CAGR.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, BKH has largely bounced back since when I last visited the stock, with net income growing by $10 million YoY to $45 million during the third quarter. This compares favorably to the $10 million YoY decline during the second quarter due to negative natural gas margin and operating and maintenance costs. As shown below, natural gas margin reversed to the positive side and one-time gains on the O&M side contributed to the solid increase in YoY net income.

Investor Presentation

BKH also remains operationally sound, as the Edison Electric Institute again named all three of BKH's electric utilities as being among the most reliable in the U.S. This includes the 10th consecutive year of new peak customer loads for BKH's Wyoming Electric system, representing a 70% increase over the past 10 years.

Looking ahead to Q4 results and beyond, I wouldn't expect for there to be many surprises in the near-term, as management has guided for reaching the top end of its 2023 guidance, thereby implying an EPS growth of around 6% for the full year. Moreover, BKH largely operates in states with constructive rate environments. This includes Wyoming which is expected to see rate increases starting early this year, as well as Colorado and Arkansas which also have rate reviews this year. All in all, BKH expects to maintain its pace of rate reviews at 3 per year across its service territories with ROE of around 10% in the near-term.

This compares favorably to BKH's respectable returns on equity above 9% on its recently approved rate case reviews including the most recent ones in Colorado, Arkansas, and Wyoming, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Additionally, BKH is expected to see additional $430.5 million in funds from the recovery of damages resulting from Winter Storm Uri between now and 2027, which is on top of the $115.6 million already received in Iowa and South Dakota. This provides an additional source of funding for its $3.5 billion capital investment plan through 2027, including its 260-mile project to further interconnect and expand the Wyoming Electric System and clean energy investments in Colorado (to meet the state's legislation goal), as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Importantly, BKH carries a strong balance sheet with BBB+/Baa2/BBB+ credit ratings from S&P, Moody's, and Fitch. Its capital structure is also well-positioned, with net debt to total capital ratio 57%, sitting at the low end of its 5-year range and within management's target of 55% to 65%. As shown below, BKH's debt maturities are also well-staggered with its upcoming November maturity to be repaid with cash on hand without the need for refinancing.

Investor Presentation

Risks and uncertainties include a warmer than expected winter, which could reduce energy usage and thereby lower BKH's electric and natural gas margins in the near-term. According to NOAA's forecast on January 18, 2024, some of BKH's service territories such as Montana and South Dakota are expected to see above average temperatures this Winter, while others like Cheyenne (in Southeastern Wyoming), Colorado, and Arkansas are expected to see average Winter conditions.

NOAA

Other risks include system outages and higher than expected O&M costs, as well as potential for wildfire liability risk should a cause be related to faulty power lines or electric transformers operated by BKH.

Importantly for income investors, BKH recently raised its dividend by 4% and has a forward yield of 5.0% at the current price of $51.95. The dividend is also well-covered by a 65% payout ratio, thereby leaving plenty of retained capital for growth funding. As shown below, BKH's dividend currently sits at the high end of its 10-year historical range.

(Note: The following chart shows TTM Yield. Forward yield is 5.0%).

YCharts

Turning to valuation, I continue to see value in BKH at the current price of $51.95 with a forward PE of 13.7, sitting below its normal PE of 17.1. While analysts expect just 2.4% EPS growth this year, they expect 4-7% annual EPS growth from 2025-2027, which I believe is reasonable, as it nearly matches management's 4-6% annual target, supported by the aforementioned capital projects and 3 rate case reviews per year. With a 5% dividend yield and 4-6% annual growth target, BKH could match or beat the long-term annual growth rate of the S&P 500 (SPY) but with a far higher dividend yield.

Additionally, BKH's 5% yield 5.3% dividend CAGR and also compares favorably to that of XLU's 3.5% yield and 4% dividend CAGR [link]. Its valuation also compares favorably to northern-focused peers, like the well-followed Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN), Northwestern Energy Group (NWE), Avista Corporation (AVA), Unitil Corp. (UTL), and NiSource (NI). Using EV/EBITDA as an apples-to-apples comparison metric, since Enterprise Value includes both equity and debt, BKH's EV/EBITDA of 11.1 sits below that of most of its peers, as shown below, including the 15.7 of AQN and 11.4 of NWE.

BKH vs. Peers EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

Overall, Black Hills Corp. remains a solid investment opportunity for income investors. The company has a strong balance sheet and is operationally sound, with its electric utilities being recognized as some of the most reliable in the U.S. Moving forward, BKH expects to maintain its pace of rate reviews and continue to see constructive rate environments in its service territories. With a strong and well-covered dividend yield, discounted valuation, and potential for long-term growth, BKH presents a compelling opportunity for investors looking for income and stability in the utility sector. Considering all the above, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock.